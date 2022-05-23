Five new winners graced victory lane for the 2022 season at Latrobe Speedway on Saturday night. The Allegheny Raceceiver 305 Sprints made their first visit of the season with Tommy Jasen scoring the win. Ryan Frazee picked up the K2 Engineering Crate Late Model feature with Brett Hutira winning the Special T Metals Pro Stocks. In the Stone & Co Modified 4 Cylinders, it was Bob Pease in victory lane while Joe Jacobs took home the honors in the Stock 4 Cylinders.
The K2 Engineering Crate Late Models saw Ryan Frazee use his front row starting spot to quickly grab the lead. Clate Copeman chased him for two laps before last week’s winner Michael Duritsky assumed the chase on lap three. Duritsky applied the pressure with Copeman and John Over following. Frazee was up to the challenge and led all 20-laps for his first win of the early season. Duritsky was second over Copeman, Over, Braeden Dillinger, Troy Shields, Andrew Koenig, Cameron Campbell, Jake Gunn and Dylan Burkett. Heat races were won by Shields, Campbell and Over.
The Allegheny Raceceiver 305 Sprints were making their annual appearance and it was Tommy Jasen scoring his first win of the season in the 15-lap event. At the drop of the green Jacob Gomola took the point leading the first three laps. Fellow front-row starter, Tommy Jasen, passed Gomola for the lead. Jasen led the final nine laps to score the checkered flag. Greg Dobrosky finished second followed by Jeremy Kornbau, Jacob Gomola, Jay Fry, Jarrett Rosencrance and Kyle Colwell. Gomola won the lone heat.
In the 15-lap Special T Metals Pro Stocks, former crew member Brett Hutira passed veteran Joe Kelly to earn the win. Kelly started third and quickly grabbed the lead on the opening lap. Kelly and Hutira battled for the top spot with Brandon Doland close behind. Hutira studied Kelly’s moves for twelve laps before making the winning pass with just three to go. Hutira went on to capture his first of the season over Joe Kelly, Brandon Doland, Tommy Demboski, Brett McDonald, Sam Eichelberger, Jacob Wier, Bill Pluta, Jr., Jeremy Fama and Bill Slade. Qualifying heats went to Demboski and Doland.
It was all Bob Pease in the 12-lap Stone & Co Modified 4 Cylinder division. Pease led every lap while the battle for second took place behind him. Colton McNaney and Paul Koffler III exchanged the runner-up spot numerous times while Pease was out front. Pease was able to get around McNaney with two to go, Pease crossed the finish line for his first win this year, Paul Koffler III, Colton McNaney, Mark Seiler, Dale Grubbs, Brandon Meyers, Jeremy Grubbs, Wyatt Piper, Mike Pavlak and Brian Noel completed the top ten. Heats for the 21-car field were won by Tiffany McElhouse, Paul Koffler III and Bob Pease.
The 12-lap Sealtite Stock 4 Cylinder feature saw Joe Jacobs lead all the way to capture the feature win. Justin Connor finished second over CJ Parrill, Matt Underwood and Andrew Geary.
K2 Engineering Crate Late Models (18)
Ryan Frazee, Michael Duritsky, Clate Copeman, John Over, Braeden Dillinger, Troy Shields, Andrew Koenig, Cameron Campbell, Jake Gunn, Dylan Burkett, Vince Masi, Russell Baird, Chuck Reckee, Jay McCracken, James Low, Zach Herring, DNS – Joe Zulisky, Michael Ott.
Allegheny Raceceiver 305 Sprints (7)
Tommy Jasen, Greg Dobrosky, Jeremy Kornbau, Jacob Gomola, Jay Fry, Jarrett Rosencrance, Kyle Colwell.
Special T Metals Pro Stocks (10)
Brett Hutira, Joe Kelly, Brandon Doland, Tommy Demboski, Brett McDonald, Sam Eichelberger, Jacob Wier, Bill Pluta, Jr., Jeremy Fama, Bill Slade.
Stone & Co Modified 4 Cylinders (21)
Bob Pease, Paul Koffler III, Colton McNaney, Mark Seiler, Dale Grubbs, Brandon Meyers, Jeremy Grubbs, Wyatt Piper, Mike Pavlak, Brian Noel,Tiffany McElhouse, Shawn Ghrist, Andy Jones, Brad Vargovich, Butch Stewart, Jason Rittenour, Josh Grubbs, Brian Spangler, Kaitlyn Spangler, DNS – Mark Krivjanik, Adam Jones.
Sealtite Stock 4 Cylinders (5)
Joe Jacobs, Justin Connors, CJ Parrill, Matt Underwood, Andrew Geary.
