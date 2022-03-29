Five St. Vincent College student-athletes have earned recognition from the Presidents’ Athletic Conference (PAC) for their performances during the week of March 21.
Senior Sydney Green (Greensburg, Pa./Greater Latrobe) has been named the PAC Women’s Track Athlete of the Week; sophomore Alexandra Dillner (Irwin, Pa./Norwin) has been named the PAC Softball Hitter of the Week; freshman Olivia Bushore (Claysburg, Pa./Claysburg-Kimmel) the PAC Softball Pitcher of the Week; Mauricio Sanchez (Barquisimeto, Venezuela/San Vicente de Paul) the PAC Men’s Tennis Player of the Week and Jack Citrone (York, Pa./West York) the PAC Men’s Tennis Rookie of the Week.
Green earns the honor after a pair of strong middle-distance performances at the Carnegie Mellon Invitational. In the 1,500-meter run, Green placed 10th overall – and third among Division-III competitors – in a school-record time of 4:53.44. She followed that up with a third-place finish in the 800-meter run in 2:21.88, a new personal best. Both her 1,500 and 800-meter times were the top achieved by a PAC runner this season and rank fourth in the NCAA’s Mid-Atlantic Region for 2022.
In four games (all wins), Dillner batted .692 (9-for-13) with three doubles, five RBIs and five runs scored. In a doubleheader sweep at Penn State-Dubois, Dillner went 3-for-4 with two doubles in game one, and 2-for-3 with two RBIs in game two. In Wednesday’s sweep over Pitt-Greensburg, she finished 2-for-4 with a run scored in the opener and 2-for-2 with a double and two RBIs in game two. Through the first 10 games this season, Dillner is batting .654 (17-for-26) with five doubles and 10 RBIs.
Bushore, who was previously named the PAC Softball Rookie of the Week on March 7, went 2-0 in three appearances, striking out eight and surrendering just five hits in 9.2 innings. In a victory over Penn State-Dubois, Bushore pitched 4.2 relief innings to earn the win, scattering three hits. Three days later, in the opener against Pitt-Greensburg, she threw 2.0 scoreless innings, allowing one hit with two strikeouts. She then started the nightcap against UPG and allowed just one hit with five strikeouts and no walks in 3.0 innings. In six appearances this season, Bushore is 4-0 with an 0.63 ERA and 26 strikeouts against just three walks.
Sanchez went 2-0 at the No. 1 doubles spot and clinched the match victory in singles play for the Bearcats on Sunday at DeSales. In the Bearcats’ 5-0 (rain) PAC-opening win against Waynesburg on Friday, Sanchez teamed up with David Lynn for an 8-3 win in the top doubles spot. He was also leading his match at No. 2 singles with a 6-4 win in the first set before the match was called to due weather. Two days later at DeSales, Sanchez and Lynn again partnered for an 8-4 win in the top doubles spot, before Sanchez gave SVC its fifth match win of the day with a 6-3, 2-6, 7-6 (7-5) win at No. 3 singles.
In St. Vincent’s conference win over Waynesburg, Citrone claimed a 6-3, 6-0 win at No. 5 singles. In the Bearcats’ 5-4 win at DeSales, he secured a 6-4, 3-6, 6-4 singles win in the No. 5 spot to improve to 5-2 in his first season at SVC.
