In their own way, the Ligonier Valley, Derry Area and Greater Latrobe football programs each had 2019 seasons to remember.
The Rams closed out their time in the District 6 Heritage Conference with a record 37-game conference win streak and another district title game appearance. The Trojans reached the WPIAL Class 3A semifinals for the third time in four years. And the Wildcats made back-to-back playoff appearances for the first time in 13 years.
So, it’s only natural that each team had players earn a spot on the Pennsylvania Football Writers All-State teams released this past weekend.
The Ligonier Valley senior trio of running back Kyrie Miller, defensive lineman Michael Petrof and offensive lineman Wylie Spiker made the Class 2A team, while Derry Area senior running back Justin Huss was a 3A team selection and Greater Latrobe junior linebacker Tucker Knupp found a place on the Class 5A squad.
Miller was the Rams’ big-play weapon in 2019, finishing with 1,876 rushing yards on 176 carries (a 10.7 yard average) and 31 rushing touchdowns.
The 5-foot-9, 186-pounder went over the 100-yard rushing mark 10 times and had more than 200 yards on four occasions. In the Rams’ final regular-season game against a Heritage Conference opponent — Ligonier Valley will compete in the WPIAL (District 7) in all sports starting in the 2020-21 school year — Miller broke his own school single-game record with 258 yards against Blairsville.
And Miller did all this despite missing two games, as he sat out the Rams’ playoff opener against West Shamokin and Ligonier Valley received a forfeit win over United earlier in the year.
Miller is the program’s all-time career rushing yardage and rushing touchdown leader, carrying 395 times for 3,742 yards and 58 scores. Both records were previously held by Collin Smith, an All-State selection himself during his time in black and red.
Petrof and Spiker helped pave the way for Miller as part of Ligonier Valley’s decorated — and dominant — 2019 offensive line.
Three of the team’s five starters up front are slated to be on Division I football rosters next fall. Petrof accepted a full athletic scholarship to continue his career at the United States Naval Academy, while Jablonski signed with Lehigh University, and Spiker with St. Francis University.
Petrof, who made the All-State team as a defensive player, helped the Rams rush for 3,589 total yards and pass for another 2,041. Ligonier Valley scored a total of 81 touchdowns, with most of that production coming in the trenches, as the team’s ground game found the endzone 55 times and averaged more than 275 yards per contest.
The 6-foot-2, 275-pound Petrof — a four-year starter and two-year captain — tallied 55 tackles (41 solo stops), 11 tackles for loss and three sacks as a senior. He finished his LV career with 227 tackles, including 35 for loss, 15 sacks, four forced fumbles, three recoveries and three blocked kicks.
Spiker, a two-year starter, grew into a powerful 6-foot-3, 250 pounds by his senior season. Ligonier Valley head coach Roger Beitel has said that Spiker’s sheer determination during his time with the program — he weighed about 140 pounds as a high school freshman and had never played organized football before joining the Rams — is something future players can try to emulate.
Spiker, one of the Rams’ captains in 2019, finished his career with 83 total tackles (21 for loss), eight sacks, two forced fumbles, three recoveries and 11 quarterback hurries.
Ligonier Valley’s three All-State picks were part of a senior class that won 51 games, more than any other class in school history.
They helped the Rams capture District 6 Class 2A championships in 2016 and ’17, and advance to the state semifinals and quarterfinals in those respective seasons. The Rams, also winners for four consecutive Appalachian Bowl and District 6 Heritage Conference championships, reached the district title game the past two seasons, falling to Richland both times.
Huss had a record-setting run as a Derry Area senior by...well, breaking off a ton of long runs. The speedy 5-foot-9, 155-pound back finished the 2019 campaign with 2,014 yards rushing and scored 32 total touchdowns.
Along the way, he broke the Trojans’ single-game rushing record in consecutive weeks during the regular season.
Huss first set the mark with 304 yards rushing on just 10 first-half carries against Deer Lakes. Denny Molchan held the prior record of 273 yards, a 59-year-old mark set against Mount Pleasant Ramsay in 1960.
Also a track and field standout, Huss had two touchdown runs of 60-plus yards against Deer Lakes.
Huss then broke his own record the following week during the regular-season finale at Burrell. He ended the game with a new school record of 402 yards while also scoring five touchdowns.
In the Trojans’ WPIAL Class 3A quarterfinal-round win against Beaver Falls, Huss tallied 192 yards rushing and five touchdowns, giving him an eye-popping 898 yards and 14 touchdowns in a three-week span. In all, Huss exceeded the 100-yard rushing mark eight times.
Huss also was a key figure in DA’s football resurgence, as the Trojans have won 40 of their past 48 games overall. Derry Area reached the WPIAL Class 3A semifinals for the third time in four years, and the fourth time in school history, this past fall.
Knupp, a 6-foot, 205-pound junior, was a tackling machine for the Wildcats.
He finished with a team-best 110 tackles — 37 more than the next closest Greater Latrobe player — including 46 solo stops. Knupp also led the Wildcats in a slew of other defensive categories, including six sacks, 12 tackles for loss and five forced fumbles. He also scored a defensive touchdown and picked off a pass.
Knupp was a key reason why Greater Latrobe finished the 2019 season strong, winning three of four to end the year.
Other Westmoreland County All-State selections included Jeannette linebacker Justin Cramer, offensive lineman Zach Crutchman and defensive back Jackson Pruitt in Class 1A and Belle Vernon kicker/punter Cameron Guess in Class 4A.
