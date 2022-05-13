I received a phone call recently from one of my readers who has been following my efforts to educate the public about the great outdoors for some time now. He always brings up subject matter that causes me to do a little research to get to the bottom of the issues at hand.
“Paul,” he stated. “Do we have fisher cats up in the Latrobe area?”
“I can’t say I know what they are or even what they look like,” was my response. Looking to get more information on the internet, I decided to see what Google had to say.
Fisher cats exhibit the typical weasel shape with a long, slender body, short legs and furred tail. Its face is pointed with large, rounded ears set close to the head and it has fierce-looking fangs, and sharp, retractable claws similar to those of a domestic cat.
According to the Pennsylvania Game Commission, they are continuing to expand in the commonwealth. “They can be found everywhere from big woods to small suburban woodlots.” They live only in North America. They are found from New England south to Tennessee; in northern Great Lake states; and have West Coast populations in southwest Oregon and northwestern California.”
“How did these animals get their name?”
According to BikeHike.org., “the fisher cats name is thought to have originated from early European settlers, likening the animal to the European polecat, called a ‘fitche.’ A fisher cat is about the size of a large domestic cat, with a dark brown to a black, close-cropped glossy fur coat and a long bushy tail.”
One of the unusual characteristics of this animal is its piercing screams. In the dead of the night, they will make these sounds as a way of announcing they are about to attack. The fisher cat belongs to the mustelid family, which includes weasels, otters and wolverines. It has the aggressive, carnivorous temperament of a wolverine and can masterfully climb trees. A fisher cat will kill multiple animals at a time in a confined space.
“How big do these animals get?” he asked.
The answer – adults are usually 20 to 25 inches long excluding the 13 to 16 ½ inch tail and weighing three to fifteen pounds. Males are larger and heavier than females.
When they are not out and about, they may be found sleeping in hollow logs, stonewalls, tree cavities, and brush piles.
One question that was asked of me was, “What kinds of food do these animals eat?” They are carnivorous, so they primarily will feed on small and mid-sized mammals such as snowshoe hares, squirrels, mountain beavers, mice and birds. They also eat insects, fruit, fungi, winter-kill deer and elk.”
“Hey Paul,” my caller began to ask, “how high can a fisher cat jump?” “Would you believe it if I were to tell you they can jump up to seven feet between limbs of trees,” I told him.
A question was raised, “Are fisher cats mean animals?” Yes, they are and will defend themselves if called upon to do so.
My caller stated that one has to watch oneself when one is found in the company of one of these animals. This is what BikeHike.org recommends. “If a fisher cat is around, don’t let it intimidate you. Don’t hesitate to make loud noises or shine bright lights or spray water on them with a garden hose. If one of these animals seems rabid, don’t hesitate to contact the Pennsylvania Game Commission.
~~~
With trout fishing season underway and other spring fishing and boating activities, the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) wishes to remind anglers about being aware of the aquatic invasive species particularly the New Zealand mudsnail.
According to the PFBC, these tiny snails are showing up in cold-water trout hatcheries in central and eastern Pennsylvania and are the size of a match head. These snails are not harmful to humans but can compete with and negatively impact native freshwater invertebrate species, such as other snails and aquatic insects.
They can be found on rocks and vegetation and can easily spread to new waters by attaching themselves to waders, fishing gear and boats.
Techniques known to effectively disinfect gear involve freezing one’s gear for six hours or soaking one’s equipment in hot water (over 120 degrees F). To ensure these snails are not transported elsewhere, boats should be checked once they are out of the water and all vegetation attached to them needs to be removed.
