In order to make up games lost earlier to rain and resulting unsuitable playing conditions, the Westmoreland County Old-Timers Baseball League added three more weeks to its original schedule. This past Saturday, Aug. 12, was the first of these three weeks. Unfortunately, heavy rains that occurred during the early hours of Saturday morning forced cancellation of two of the planned three games. These will be rescheduled at a later date. The results of the one game that could be played are as follows.
Bowman Surveying rolls over McCabe Funeral Home
In a contest moved to and played at the Greater Latrobe High School Field, Bowman Surveying spotted McCabe Funeral Home an early lead and then rolled to a decisive 16-7 victory. McCabe actually opened the scoring during the top of the first inning as Doug Smartnick and Rick Cairns reached home on a two-run RBI single to right-center by Ron Hamacher. Bowman quickly responded in the bottom half of this frame to tie the score as Scott Bowman drove in Tom McKee and Dwayne Amoroso with a triple to deep left-center. McCabe promptly retook the lead by tallying three runs in the top of the second inning. Dave Donaldson led off with a double to left and subsequently scored on a single by Jeff Simpson. Ensuing singles by Tim Fedele and Doug Smartnick wrapped around a walk to Tim Donaldson brought home Simpson and Fedele.
McCabe posted two more tallies during the following third inning to take a 7-2 lead. Lead-off batter Hamacher slashed a single to left field. The ball got past the outfielder and Hamacher managed to dash all the way around the bases and score. Shawn Gustafson then singled to left field. He moved to second on an infield putout to first, stole third base and scored on a single to center field by Manny Navarro. Bowman rallied to take the lead in the bottom of this same frame. The home team combined hits Karl Vogle, McKee, Amoroso, Bowman, Al Saiani and Ray Lininger with a couple of McCabe fielding miscues to score six runs and take an 8-7 lead.
This was a lead Bowman would not relinquish for the remainder of the game. The home team tallied eight additional runs over the next three innings. During the fourth frame, Bowman used base hits by Lou Pianetti, Bengel, Vogle and McKee to tally two runs, while in the fifth inning the home team combined hits by Paul Smith and Pianetti with a catcher’s interference, a hit-batsman and a free pass to score three times. Lastly, Bowman used singles by Vogle, Amoroso, Rob Barbieri and Paul Roble with a double by Bowman to tally three more times. This brought the final score to 16-7 in favor of Bowman Surveying.
Bowman’s offensive display consisted of an impressive 20 base hits. Karl Vogle led Bowman with four hits in four at-bats. Teammates Amoroso and Bowman each contributed with three hits, while McKee and Pianetti each chipped in with two singles. Scott Bowman collected five RBI’s to go with a double and a triple.
As for McCabe, five players — Cairns, Hamacher, Dave Donaldson, Fedele and Simpson tallied two hits in three at bats. Donaldson doubled for his team’s only extra-base hit. Amoroso, Bengel and Bowman provided the pitching for Bowman Surveying.
Starter Amoroso earned the win. Bengel and Bowman yielded no runs over the final four innings. Bruce Sedlock and Dave Donaldson handled the pitching duties for McCabe. Starter Sedlock was saddled with the loss. With the results of the contest, Bowman moved their season’s record to a league-leading slate of 10-3, while McCabe’s record dropped to 6-6.
