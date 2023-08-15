In order to make up games lost earlier to rain and resulting unsuitable playing conditions, the Westmoreland County Old-Timers Baseball League added three more weeks to its original schedule. This past Saturday, Aug. 12, was the first of these three weeks. Unfortunately, heavy rains that occurred during the early hours of Saturday morning forced cancellation of two of the planned three games. These will be rescheduled at a later date. The results of the one game that could be played are as follows.

Bowman Surveying rolls over McCabe Funeral Home

