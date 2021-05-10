The Ligonier Valley baseball team went head-to-head with the top team in the section, but just fell short.
Deer Lakes picked up a walk-off victory to edge out Ligonier Valley, 2-1, during a WPIAL Class 3A, Section 3 game played Saturday at Deer Lakes.
Ligonier Valley is headed to the playoffs during its first season back in the WPIAL after spending the last five decades in District 6. The Rams won their fourth District 6 Heritage Conference crown in program history in 2019, but lost in the opening round of the District 6 playoffs against Mount Union.
Ligonier Valley is 7-8 overall and 4-5 in section play with one section game to play. The Rams suffered a narrow one-run defeat against Deer Lakes on the final play of the game Saturday. It was a far cry from a home section game against the Lancers, in which Deer Lakes defeated Ligonier Valley by a 13-2 margin.
Ligonier Valley is scheduled to visit Greater Latrobe, 6 p.m. Monday in an exhibition game. The Rams are slated for another exhibition before their final section game, 4 p.m. Thursday at Mount Pleasant Area. Jake Bleehash helped the Rams gut out a narrow 6-5 home victory against Mount Pleasant Area on May 4.
Ligonier Valley lost six of seven games before knocking off Valley, the second-place team in the section late last month. The Rams opened the season with four straight wins, including a pair of section games against East Allegheny, their first since returning to the WPIAL.
Ligonier Valley has currently lost eight of its last 11 games played overall, but the Rams have key wins against Leechburg Area, Valley and Mount Pleasant Area to send them to the playoffs. The Rams have been outscored 101-61 in their last 11 games. The Rams allowed double digit runs five times in their last 11 games, but they’ve also scored double digits three times in that run.
Ligonier Valley’s mettle has been on display during the Rams’ most recent games.
Ligonier Valley fell behind early, but rebounded for a key home victory against Mount Pleasant Area last Tuesday. The Rams lost by one run against Deer Lakes on Saturday – the Lancers have one conference setback and three losses overall – after suffering a lopsided 11-run defeat against the same team earlier in the season.
Haden Sierocky guided the Rams at the plate with a double and a run scored. Mason Seftas added two singles and a RBI for the Rams, who produced one run on five hits.
Sierocky suffered the hard-luck loss, allowing one unearned run on one hit with two strikeouts and one walk. Grant Dowden gave up one earned run on six hits with four strikeouts and four walks.
Justin Brannagan led Deer Lakes offensively with two singles and the game-winning run. Jake Thimons singled twice, while Ryan Cochran added a base hit and a run for the Lancers, who scored two runs on seven hits.
A.J. Pagone earned the mound win, giving up one earned run on five hits with four strikeouts and a walk.
Deer Lakes scored in the bottom of the second and Ligonier Valley tied the game in the top of the fourth. The Lancers won it in the bottom of the seventh in walk-off fashion.
Ligonier Valley thought it scored the first run in the first inning. The Rams successfully executed a squeeze bunt, but the umpire called Sierocky out for being out of the batter’s box.
Instead, Cochran scored the game’s first run on a wild pitch in the second inning. In the fourth, Seftas singled home Sierocky, who belted a one-out double to right field. Brannagan drew a two-out walk in the bottom of the seventh and later scored on an error to win the game for Deer Lakes.
Lig. Valley Deer Lakes ab r h ab r h
Beitel 3 0 1 Robson 3 0 0 Tunstall 2 0 0 Rossi 0 0 0 Golden 3 0 1 Gozzard 3 0 0 Dowden 3 0 0 Rodgers 3 0 0 Sierocky 2 1 1 Brannagn 3 1 2 McCulty 2 0 0 Wachter 4 0 1 Seftas 3 0 2 Cochran 3 1 1 Faas 2 0 0 Lisotto 2 0 0 Lawson 1 0 0 Thimons 3 0 2 Johnston 2 0 0 Kijowski 0 0 0 Mills 0 0 0 Pagone 3 0 1 Zaremski 0 0 0
Totals 23 1 5 Totals 27 2 7Lig. Valley 000 100 0 — 1 5 1Deer Lakes 010 000 1 — 2 7 1 Doubles: Sierocky (LV) Strikeouts by: Dowden-4, Sierocky-2 (LV); Pagone-4 (DL) Base on balls by: Dowden-4, Sierocky-1 (LV); Pagone-1 (DL) Winning pitcher: A.J. Pagone Losing pitcher: Haden Sierocky
