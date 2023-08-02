It is always an exciting day when the pads come on, and that was certainly the case at St. Vincent College where the Steelers hosted their very first padded practice of the year on Tuesday. For a lot of positions in football, there is only so much that can be done in just shorts and helmets.
On Tuesday players got their first real crack at one another, and the intensity did not disappoint.
In the first team period of practice, seven shots, the Steelers offense started with a bang. They scored twice in as many tries, handing the ball off to Najee Harris and letting him and the offensive line take care of business. Quarterback Kenny Pickett did make a couple of unsuccessful attempts through the air, one jump ball to tight end Pat Friermuth, who couldn’t come down with it, and another pass that had to be thrown out of the back of the endzone due to pressure.
With the second team offense coming in things were all tied at two each, with three more reps to determine the winner. After having a lighter practice on Sunday, Mitch Trubisky was back as the second quarterback behind Pickett. Things got a little awkward as it appeared that Trubisky kept the ball on a read option, which is fine, but with the defense not allowed to hit the quarterback in practice, head coach Mike Tomlin wanted the rep to be redone.
From there Trubisky had to throw the ball away, the offense tied things back up with another successful run up the middle, meaning that it would all come down to the last play. Trubisky rolled out and successfully completed a pass to receiver Dez Fitzpatrick, but the officials, who were on hand today, ruled that he was out of bounds. Defense won by a final score of 4-3.
After that came the highlight of the day, the one-on-ones. They were happening all across the fields with offensive linemen facing the defensive lineman, running backs facing the linebackers and the receivers going against members of the secondary.
As the saying goes, it was iron sharpening iron. With the receivers Diontae Johnson was matched against veteran Levi Wallace, facing a slightly underthrown ball Johnson managed to contort back around to grab the pass and strut into the endzone. The biggest highlight came from receiver George Pickens, who found himself matched up against rookie Joey Porter Jr. Pickens ran down the sideline while Pickett lobbed a ball up to him, trusting that his receiver would come down with it. Despite being with Pickens stride for stride, a savvy move saw Pickens box out Porter Jr. and go up and complete the acrobatic catch with just one hand. The crowd went crazy and Pickens could clearly feel the energy. He playfully handed the ball back to porter Jr., who was not amused, and threw it right back at him. A few reps later Porter Jr. was given a shot at redemption, but this time Pickens got the better of him right off the line for an easy completion.
A little bit later in the day Porter Jr. had his bounce back moment. On a pass that Trubisky intended to throw to receiver Cody White, Porter Jr. jumped up and grabbed the interception, his first of training camp. With that one training camp interception Porter Jr. has equaled his total throughout his entire career at Penn State, though that is more due to a lack of opportunities than anything else.
Needing a good day of practice after a so-so first week of practice Darnell Washington came on strong with the pads. In the backs-on-backers period Tomlin personally wanted to see Washington go up against T.J. Watt to see if he could hold his own. Tomlin said “He’s got a certain skill set. His reputation precedes him, and we’re going to make him confirm it every day.”
Washington also managed to make more of a splash as a pass catcher, finding his way into the endzone for the first time. It was a free play after Trubisky got the defensive line to jump, and he tossed it up to Washington who came down with the touchdown.
In the final rep of a period rookie corner Corey Trice Jr. went down awkwardly and immediately began grabbing his knee. Trice Jr. was eventually carted off the field with his head down. Trice Jr. has had an injury history before, and while the cart doesn’t always mean worst case scenario the injury, which Tomlin described as “non-contact” was certainly scary enough to quiet down the crowd at SVC.
Prior to the last team period of the day the lineman got their chance to go against each other one-on-one, and coach Tomlin was there soaking it all in. All eyes were on the tackle positions with rookie Broderick Jones trying to insert himself into the starting lineup, but both Dan Moore Jr. and Chukwuma Okorafor split their reps with Alex Highsmith and Watt respectively, each winning one.
Another battle of the heavyweights was on the interior when Cam Heyward faced off against guard Isaac Seumalo. Again both guys got the better of each other once, splitting the two reps.
After the first offensive line had gone in order it was time for the second line to step up, and that included Jones. Jones was tasked with going against veteran Markus Golden, who has 47 sacks in his career. Jones handled business against Golden and looked comfortable in the one-on-one setting.
Rookie Nick Herbig, who has excelled in camp as a rusher, had to shake off some nerves in the drill. In his first rep the rookie came in too wide, allowing the would-be quarterback to escape the pocket. Herbig came back better on his second rep, getting the better of LaRaven Clark.
Overall Tomlin praised the intensity of the group while acknowledging the significance it can bring to a team in the long run, “It was a really exciting day for us, a big part of the team development process. Carrying our pads and work that comes along with it, the competition that comes along with it. We did some drill work today to kinda highlight that aspect.”
NOTES
While Tomlin did not have any additional updates on Trice Jr. in his press conference after practice, he did mention that linebacker Elandon Roberts did not finish the day of practice, but he downplayed the significance, saying it was precautionary.
Running back Alfanzo Graham went down earlier in camp and reappeared in a sling. It has since been revealed that Graham suffered a torn labrum and will miss the season.
With the news of losing Graham for the year, the Steelers added running backs Jordan Lovett and Greg Bell to the roster while releasing running back Jason Huntley.
Star safety Minkah Fitzpatrick is still missing from camp. Tomlin declined to indicate if there was a timeline for his return, but reiterated that he has been excused and has the coach’s support.
Damontae Kazee was back on the field with his teammates and while he was not practicing, he was out of a walking boot, seeming to indicate that he is not at risk of missing significant time with his ankle injury.
