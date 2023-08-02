It is always an exciting day when the pads come on, and that was certainly the case at St. Vincent College where the Steelers hosted their very first padded practice of the year on Tuesday. For a lot of positions in football, there is only so much that can be done in just shorts and helmets.

On Tuesday players got their first real crack at one another, and the intensity did not disappoint.

Anthony DiCerbo can be reached at adicerbo@latrobebulletinnews.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 26.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.