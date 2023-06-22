The 17th Annual Firecracker 100 has become the largest paying purse in the history of Lernerville Speedway. Over $300,000 will be paid out this weekend, beginning Thursday, June 22, and concluding Saturday, June 24, with the $50,000 to-win Firecracker 100 for the Lucas Oil Dirt Late Models.
“The Firecracker is a staple on the national Dirt Late Model schedule,” Lernerville Speedway owner John Tomson said. “To have the Lucas Oil Series and Big River Steel supporting this event has made it bigger each year. It’s more than just a race, it’s an event that we pride ourselves on. This year’s event will be the biggest yet and we couldn’t be more excited.”
The Firecracker 100 weekend is more than a prestigious race; it’s an event that started Tuesday with campers moving in. They even have a Best Campsite Contest, from breakfast every morning to cornhole tournaments, kids face paintings, driver autograph sessions and post-race concerts.
On the racing side Thursday and Friday, the Lucas Oil Late Models’ schedule consists of time trials, heat races, non-qualifiers races and two features paying $5,000 to win each.
On Saturday, a complete race program starts at 7:30 p.m. of heat races and non-qualifier races for the Lucas Oil Series before the $50,000 to-win main event.
Lernerville Late Model point leader Tyler Dietz has the Lernerville track provisional to fall back on if he doesn’t qualify for the Firecracker 100 field through the heat races. Should Dietz make the field, the provisional would fall to second-place holder Michael Norris. Norris won two Appalachian Mountain Speedweek Features earlier in the month.
The Lucas Oil Late Model Series is led by point leader Rickey Thorton Jr., followed by Hudson O’Neal, 2017 and 2021 Firecracker winner Brandon Overton, two-time and defending champion Tim McCreadie, and Devon Moran, who currently ranks fifth in points.
Complementing the Lucas Oil Series will be the RUSH Late Model Series which are the Crate Late Models. The Bill Emig Memorial is named after the legendary car owner whose cars dominated the race landscape until his untimely passing in 1990 at 54 years old. Bill’s daughter, Vicki, and co-director Mike Leone, are creators of the RUSH Series.
This year’s $20,000 to-win Bill Emig Memorial for the RUSH Late Models will have a new driver competing in the car that has won consecutive Bill Emig Memorials.
Three-time World of Outlaw Dirt Late Model Champion and a former winner of the 2014 Firecracker 100 Darrell Lanigan will be driving the Brian Daugherty and Dirk Neal No. 1 Rocket that Southern Late Model standout Mark Whitener got the call to drive in 2021 and 2022. Lanigan won the $10,000 to-win Jesse Sterbutzel Memorial June 3 at Latrobe Speedway in the No. 1 Rocket.
Dirk Neal said earlier this week that the team with Lanigan driving will return to defend its Sterbutzel Memorial title at the second annual Jesse Sterbutzel Memorial scheduled for June 1, 2024, at Latrobe Speedway.
News broke earlier this week that the only three-time winner of the Firecracker 100, Scott Bloomquist, was recently diagnosed with prostate cancer and will soon undergo surgery, possibly as early as July 5.
For more information on the Firecracker 100 at Lernerville Speedway, go to www.lernerville.com or www.lucasdirt.com. Sunday, June 25, will be used as the rain date should Saturday’s event get canceled due to the weather.
After not competing at Sonoma, the Ligonier native returns to Xfinity Series action at the Nashville Super Speedway, where he has some experience in the NASCAR Cup car but none in the Xfinity Series car.
Smithley has eight races in the Xfinity Series cars this season but feels he’ll be able to compete after a good performance in his last event at Portland. Smithley says Nashville Super Speedway is a bit different since it’s the only fully concrete track that the series competes on.
Nashville presents some challenges, but NASCAR will apply some traction compound to widen the track so it’s not a one-groove surface.
“I liked Nashville when I ran it last year in the Cup car,” Smithley said. “Hopefully, that translates to the Xfinity car, and we can have another good run. There is more downforce on the Cup car than with the Xfinity series car. We just have to make the race since there are 40 cars on the entry list.”
By taking 38 cars, Smithley will have to qualify on time. They have three cars that they have to qualify better than.
“It’s going to be a fight over the next few weeks to stay in a position where we can make races on points,” Smithley said. “We just need a really good week at Nashville.”
Smithley and the Johnny Davis team, with teammate Brennan Poole currently sitting 27th in points, have their work cut out for them trying to move up from the 38th spot Smithley currently occupies.
Smithley and the Xfinity Series can be seen on FS 1 Saturday, with the green flag scheduled to wave at 7:35 p.m.
Fast-Five racing continues this Saturday with the Bill Findlay Memorial for the Pure Stocks, which will pay $1,500 to-win. It is a mid-season double-points night for all divisions.
The Crate Late Models will also be on the card, a dual-sanctioned event with the RaceSaver 305 Sprint Cars from the Allegheny Sprint Tour and the Laurel Highland Sprint Series, the Penn-Ohio Pro Stocks, and the Modified Four Cylinders will also be in action.
PIT Gates open at 4 p.m., the grandstands at 5 pm.,. and Fast-Five Racing begins at 7 p.m.
