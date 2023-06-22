The 17th Annual Firecracker 100 has become the largest paying purse in the history of Lernerville Speedway. Over $300,000 will be paid out this weekend, beginning Thursday, June 22, and concluding Saturday, June 24, with the $50,000 to-win Firecracker 100 for the Lucas Oil Dirt Late Models.

“The Firecracker is a staple on the national Dirt Late Model schedule,” Lernerville Speedway owner John Tomson said. “To have the Lucas Oil Series and Big River Steel supporting this event has made it bigger each year. It’s more than just a race, it’s an event that we pride ourselves on. This year’s event will be the biggest yet and we couldn’t be more excited.”

Reach DJ Johnson at dj1360rpm@aol.com.

