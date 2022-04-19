When Wednesday morning on the day of Ligonier Valley’s home track meet came, Al was buzzing around like a bee. The veteran coach was busy preparing all areas of the track and field for competition, score sheets, and facilities. Habit to Fiorina, administrators and fellow coaches at LV recommended putting together a checklist of all of those duties for his successor, hoping that is not needed any time soon.
Well-known for his dedication to athletes and learners in the district, is a 1962 Ligonier graduate who has been a fixture in providing athletic opportunities for decades.
Student teaching at Laurel Valley in 1971, went on to substitute teach for a year and then worked in the North Star School District before returning to the valley in 1975. Beginning his career at the middle school, he then moved to the high school in 1977 and taught all social studies classes except sociology and psychology in his career. Retiring from teaching with an incentive in 2006, he was not ready to give up coaching.
When reflecting on his career, said he never thought about longevity or looked ahead through the years.
“I’m still on this side of the grass,” he laughed. “You know, those are thoughts you don’t have. I never had any thought that I would still be coaching years later. We just have had a great bunch of kids. It’s always been fun and enjoyable. I never thought about longevity. As I approached my retirement, I had 36 years in, I thought I would like to go to 40, but I had a good incentive to retire. I wasn’t ready to retire from coaching.”
The first girls’ track coach for the district, stands as the only girls’ track coach for the Ligonier Valley School District, so far. When Title IX was instituted and there was a need for a girls’ track program in the district, he stepped up in 1985. The rest is history. Prior to that point, there were some girls who did run with the boys, but the school had never had a girls’ team.
“You know what they say, if you went by my record I probably would have been fired,” joked. “But, we had a great turnout in the first year. Trish (Hamill) Majhan was a freshman that year. She and a few others were my first four-year participants. Trish is now an assistant and has been with me since she graduated.”
Not finding it important to remember his coaching record, prioritizes opportunities and the success of athletes instead. “I don’t remember our record the first year, and I can’t even tell you what my record is today,” he explained. “It was never one of my things. The guy who did my scorebook told me once that I won 100 meets, then 300 meets. I always wanted to make sure we had good interactions with the kids and they had opportunities, and we all celebrated our victories together. We wouldn’t have victories without the kids.”
“The intangibles are the rewards of this,” said fondly. “People are coming up all the time and saying hello. There are just so many things – friendships, interactions. You are coaching them and now these kids are no longer kids, they are your friends and acquaintances. There is a bond between you. We work with them and they develop and become nice athletes – that’s the reward – their success. Success isn’t always being number one on the podium but achieving their goals. How do you measure those things? They are unbelievably rewarding and gratifying.”
To serve as a feeder for track and provide athletes who weren’t interested in football, soccer, or volleyball with an option, pushed for cross country to be established. The team was finally approved in 2002.
“I do have the distinction of also being the first (consistent) cross country coach in the district,” explained the longtime coach. “They had a team for one year in the 60s that my brother Lou had been on, but I’m not sure why the team didn’t stick.”
Fiorina had assistance in getting the cross country program up-and-running, literally, from Mike Manion. Manion was athletic director, football coach, and physics teacher who retired and was able to convince the school board to start the team when he was elected to the board.
“There were kids interested in having cross country and a push for 5K runs,” reflected. “This was a nice feeder for track as well. This could build some more interest and assist with running. Not everyone kicks with a ball, runs with a ball, or throws a ball, and running is a sport that everyone can do. I can’t tell you how many kids did the sport just to come out and do something. We’ve had kids like that and kids who just loved to run. It was something that I thought everyone could do and there were kids who needed another sport.”
A class officer, football player, and athlete on the first continuous track team that Ligonier had, found an outlet in track himself. He didn’t realize, however, that coaching and teaching were to be his life roles until a little later in life.
“When I was at school and going through school and approaching my senior year, I was interested in psychology and thought about being a psychologist,” he explained. “That seemed to be a direction I wanted to go in. I didn’t go to school right away – my parents had my brother and sister in school so I worked. I went to IUP after a year out (then Indiana State) during 63-64. I had a good time, was out of school, working and got drafted then went back to school after getting out of the military. I went back to school and decided I wanted to be a teacher. I wasn’t sure why that light bulb went off but that’s what I did.”
While in the military, married his lovely wife, Eileen, also a Ligonier resident in 1967. “I did all of my duty in Europe during Vietnam,” he explained. “I was a personnel specialist. It was a great military job. We had our son, Christian, in 1972. He will be 50 years old this year.”
Of that light bulb moment that allowed him to choose teaching and coaching, is appreciative. “Story after story I think about seeing kids achieve,” he reflected. “This is my 38th year, and you have kids who were on your team and now it’s their kids on the team.
You have to have the right perspective to coach. I remember, even my coach in track, we run into each other and talk and have good memories. Coaching is rewarding. The memories are great.”
Still not thinking of longevity or any plans to hang it up, said he it has just become part of his life.
“I just want to keep on going,” he said. “It’s not on my radar to give it up. I know there will be a day if I prove to be ineffective or nonproductive, or if I can’t do it anymore. I would love to have some people to mentor to take over. I’m appreciative of my assistants and volunteers who help and make things happen. Trish has been with me since her days on the track and she’s a great blessing.”
“He built the girls’ track program from ground zero in 1985,” said Majhan. “I was on ‘his’ first team in 1985 as a freshman and have been there ever since in one role or another. When people ask if I would take over when he retires, I say no. He’s not replace-able. He was my coach and has been the only person in the role I’ve ever known. We’ve both been through every development that this program has had in one way or another. We have trainers now, we didn’t use to. There are so many things that have evolved that make it better and I am sure that is why he stays.”
Continued Majhan: “He’s selfless. What I’ve learned from him has nothing to do with track. He’s taught me kindness without the expectation of it being reciprocated. He’s had things in his personal life that he’s gone through, and you never hear him complain. He’s an ideal role model. He teaches us the main thing is the main thing. It took me 20 years to understand what he meant by that, but it’s a mark that he has left on not just me, but so many. He’s a celebrity in our town.”
Majhan said is her best friend. Her intentions to make him a card for his 30th year coaching ended up being two photo books. “The response was overwhelming and eye-opening. I knew what I thought about him, but I’m not alone in it.” The library even asked for a copy of the book to keep in the Ligonier room because of ‘s status and impact in the community.
“He keeps himself involved and the kids love him,” Majhan said. “He has worked so hard to learn everything and stay active in the latest track information — he has become, essentially, an expert. He knew he needed to learn all things track and he has. He gets the right people in place to assist the kids. He’s the kind of person you want around.”
“It will be a humongous loss if he ever stops,” Majhan said firmly. “He’s quite the person and his legacy goes far beyond me. He is definitely beloved in this community and beyond.”
