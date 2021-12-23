Ligonier Valley wrestling coach Tom Brown had a feeling that Wednesday’s WPIAL Class 2A, sub-section 3B match against Elizabeth Forward would come down to the final two matches.
Turns out, his premonition was right.
Aiden Mulheren and Brown’s son, James Brown, came away with victories in the final matches, as Ligonier Valley rallied for a narrow 30-29 victory against Elizabeth Forward at Ligonier Valley High School.
“It was definitely exciting,” Tom Brown said. “(Elizabeth Forward) has some really tough guys. It was a battle, it was a good match, but we came out on top by just a point. We knew they had tough guys in a number of places, but we ended up one better.”
The Rams and Warriors are both struggling to put a full complement of wrestlers on the mat, as Brown added both teams are dealing with various ailments, including injury and sickness. The Warriors had 10 grapplers, while Ligonier Valley showed up with eight. Ligonier Valley started with 15 wrestlers on the roster.
“It seems like every week something comes up,” Brown said. “I knew we were going to be tight. It gets to be pretty tough, but I give the guys credit for hanging in there and picking up a good section win.”
Ligonier Valley improved to 1-1 in sub-section action and 2-1 overall. The Rams suffered a 63-12 loss to begin the sub-section last Wednesday, but defeated Conemaugh Township, 33-26, on Monday during a home exhibition.
Mulheren and Brown helped the Rams even their mark in the sub-section. Ligonier Valley trailed 29-24 with two bouts remaining. Mulheren scored a 6-3 decision against Ethan Childers at 120 and Brown won it for the Rams with a narrow 6-5 victory against Emanuel Gardner at 126 pounds.
“Those two boys, I told them that it was going to come down to their matches,” Tom Brown said. “I knew where we were going to stand on most of the matches. The last two matches, they wrestled tough the whole match, they had good technique and they were attacking.”
Mulheren and Brown had the most significant results at the end of the match, but Bruce Krieger (138), Ryan Harbert (145), Abe Mundorff (172) and Logan Mulheren (285) also scored victories for the Rams, who claimed six wins. Aiden Mulheren and Brown both picked up decisions, while Mundorff and Krieger scored pinfall victories, the latter his first win of the year. Harbert and Logan Mulheren both won by forfeit.
The most important decision might have been a Ligonier Valley loss. Dylan Bruce, of Elizabeth Forward, opened the match with a technical fall victory against Josh Harbert at 132 pounds. But the decision only gave the Warriors five team points as opposed to six for a pin or a forfeit.
It proved pivotal at the end in Ligonier Valley’s one-point victory.
“Dylan Bruce is a tough nut and we knew we had to limit the damage as best as we could,” Brown said. “By Josh not giving up the full six and taking the technical fall, it proved to be key. Every point mattered.”
Ligonier Valley jumped in front 12-5 following Krieger’s pin and Harbert’s forfeit, but Elizabeth Forward regained a 17-12 lead with a pair of forfeits at 152 and 160 pounds. Mundorff put the Rams ahead again, 18-17, with his pinfall victory at 172 pounds.
Sam McDonald, of Elizabeth Forward gained a fall and the teams exchanged forfeits to set up the dramatic finish.
“The kids are starting to gain confidence,” Brown said. “If we finish with eight guys, and they’re all in there working hard and giving me their all, I’ll be happy with that.”
Brown plans to practice on Thursday and then give his wrestlers the weekend off before the Southmoreland Tournament on Monday and Tuesday. The Rams will travel to Derry Area, 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 5 for a sub-section bout against the Trojans, prior to the annual Westmoreland County Coaches Association (WCCA) Tournament later that weekend.
“There isn’t a stretch of anything easy coming up, that’s for sure,” Brown said. “Day-by-day, we’re hoping to get guys back from sickness and injury, and then seeing how we can improve and be competitive.”
———
LIGONIER VALLEY 30
ELIZABETH FORWARD 29
132 – Dylan Bruce (Elizabeth Forward) t.f. Josh Harbert, 15-0.
138 – Bruce Krieger (Ligonier Valley) p. Michael Spotts
145 – Ryan Harbert (Ligonier Valley) won by forfeit
152 – Damon Michaels (Elizabeth Forward) won by forfeit
160 – Caiden Brock (Elizabeth Forward) won by forfeit
172 – Abe Mundorff (Ligonier Valley) p. Blake Caruso, 0:47
189 – Samuel McDonald (Elizabeth Forward) p. Colton Elliot
215 – No match
285 – Logan Mulheren (Ligonier Valley) won by forfeit
106 – Landon Jackson (Elizabeth Forward) won by forfeit
113 – No match
120 – Aiden Mulheren (Ligonier Valley) d. Ethan Childers, 6-3
126 – James Brown (Ligonier Valley) d. Emanuel Gardner, 6-5
