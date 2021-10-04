The final four are set in the Latrobe-Derry 40-older Old-Timers League.
Dino’s Sports Lounge will face Watt’s Truck Center, while Heat Siphon meets Shop ‘n Save in the semifinals of the Latrobe-Derry 40-older Old-Timers League. The semifinals are scheduled for 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. Saturday, while the championship game is set for 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16 at Rosa-Oglietti Park.
Heat Siphon defeated Pit Stop, while Shop ‘n Save beat Cutters. Dino’s Sports Lounge topped Domination Nuts, while Watt’s Truck Center bested Toyota of Greensburg.
Heat Siphon 4,
Pit Stop 2
Heat Siphon rallied for a two-run win against Pit Stop and advanced to the semifinal.
Pit Stop led 2-0 in the fourth, but Heat Siphon produced the final four runs of the game, including a big three-run fifth.
Brian Bertani belted a home run to lead Heat Siphon at the plate. Greg Vucina doubled and scored for Heat Siphon, which put up four runs on five hits.
Steve Bartek led Pit Stop with two singles. John Amatucci doubled for Pit Stop, which scored two runs on five hits.
Gary Takitch struck out four and didn’t walk a batter for the win. Mike Urban suffered the loss.
Dino’s 12,
Domination 3
Domination Nuts scored three times in the top of the first, but Dino’s produced the final 12 runs of the game.
Dave Conrad led Dino’s offensively with three hits, including a double and a run, while Travis Johnson had two hits, including a double and a run. Lance Harry and Chuck Person both had a hit and two runs for Dino’s, which put up 12 runs on 11 hits.
Joe Novak hit a home run for Domination. Rich Ramsay doubled and scored for Domination, which scored three runs on five hits.
Harry was the winning pitcher with three strikeouts and one walk. John Janick suffered the loss with three strikeouts and two walks.
Shop ‘n Save 11,
Cutters 10
Shop ‘n Save held on for a one-run victory to move on to the semifinals.
Shop ‘n Save scored eight runs in the first two innings, and led 11-6 through five-and-a-half before Cutters attempted to rally with a four-run sixth.
Dam Dominick singled three times and scored two runs to lead Shop ‘n Save offensively. Steve Shrum contributed two hits, including a double and a run for Shop ‘n Save, which scored 11 runs on eight hits.
Doug Gallick led Cutters’s with three hits, including two home runs and three runs. Anthony Coletti added a home run, a double and three runs, while Mark Proviano produced two hits, including a double for Cutters, which scored 10 runs on nine hits.
Bob Thompson struck out six and walked two in the mound victory. Coletti walked five in defeat.
Watt’s 8,
Toyota 4
Watt’s doubled up Toyota of Greensburg for a win in the quarterfinals.
Watt’s scored five runs in the first two innings, which was enough of a cushion to eventually pick up the win.
Eric Hantz led Watt’s offensively with three hits, while Ron Spehar tripled, doubled and scored a run. Dean Watt contributed two hits, including a double, while Mark Carns belted a home run for Watt’s, which scored eight runs on 10 hits.
John Copper led Toyota with two hits, including a double. Sean Luketic also homered for Toyota, which scored four runs on five hits.
Carns fanned five and didn’t issue a walk in the pitching decision. Luketic suffered the loss.
Watt’s 11,
Palko’s 5
Watt’s Truck Center jumped out to an early lead and held on for a six-run victory against Palko’s Auto Repair.
Ja’Tawn Williams singled three times and scored twice to lead Watt’s at the plate, while Shawn Alesi added two hits, including a double and a run. Dave Fry singled twice and scored, while Ron Spehar, Eric Lebo and Mark Carns all had a hit and combined to score six runs. Eric Stump also doubled for Watt’s, which produced 11 runs on 13 hits.
Darren Miller guided Palko’s offensively with three singles and a run, while Steve Eperesi doubled and scored twice. Trace Bocan also belted a homer for Palko’s, which scored five runs on eight hits.
Spehar earned the mound win, while Mark Loutsenhizer fanned four and walked one in defeat.
Domination 25,
Palko’s 6
Domination Nuts scored at least one run in every inning, including a breakout fourth during a lopsided win against Palko’s Auto Repair.
Domination led 8-0 through three innings before an 11-run fourth effectively put the game away.
Tony Calabrace hit for the cycle to lead Domination. He had five hits and five runs, including two home runs, a triple and a double, while Rich Ramsay added four hits, including a double and three runs. Bryan Polo contributed three hits, including two home runs, while Chris Arquillo had three hits, including a double. Brian Guzik put up three hits, including a double and two runs, while Joe Novak singled three times. John Janick and Mark Gray also had two hits for Domination, which produced 25 runs on 28 hits.
Dave Dziewulski singled three times to pace Palko’s, while Eric Kirchner and Dave Byers both had two singles. Bob Ankeny also doubled for Palko’s, which scored six runs on eight hits.
Janick was the winning pitcher, while Dziewulski suffered the loss.
Pit Stop 6,
C&M 1
Pit Stop picked up a five-run victory against C&M Seal Coating.
Steve Burket singled twice to lead Pit Stop. Tim Laughlin doubled and scored for Pit Stop, which scored six runs on 10 hits.
Dave Daum paced C&M with two hits, including a double.
Mike Urban was the winning pitcher. Daum suffered the loss.
Shop n Save 17,
Billy’s 5
Shop ‘n Save scored a 12-run victory against Billy’s Silkscreen.
Rich Zemba and Scott Sarver both had four hits, including a double and three combined runs for Shop ‘n Save. Bob Thompson had three hits, including a double and a home run, while Wade Marts added three hits, including a home run and two runs. Doug Bailey and Steve Shrum both singled twice and combined to score five runs, while Norm Heller doubled for Shop ‘n Save, which produced 17 runs on 24 hits.
Nick Chimino led Billy’s with two singles. Tim Donaldson tripled and scored, while Bob Charles doubled for Billy’s, which scored five runs on six hits.
Sarver was the winning pitcher with two strikeouts and two walks. Tim Donaldson suffered the loss with two strikeouts and two walks.
Redinger 7,
Garage Door 2
Redinger and Sons broke a tie with five consecutive runs to defeat Garage Door.
Redinger (3-2) scored once in the fifth and four times in the top of the sixth for the eventual win.
Jake Kitz led Redinger offensively with two hits, including a double and a run. Jeremiah Kitz belted a home run and Colin Bush tripled. Damien Newsome also doubled for Redinger, which scored seven runs on 12 hits.
Eli Boring and Leland Weideburg had the only hits for Garage Door, which fell to 1-4-1.
Colin Bush fanned three and walked four in the victory. Sam Hochard struck out four and walked four in defeat.
Krinock 13,
Frederick 3
Krinock broke a tie in a big way for a 10-run victory against Frederick.
Krinock (3-1) scored six times in the bottom of the second and two more runs in the third to pull away for good.
Jake Watson led Krinock with three hits, including a double and three runs, while Lucas Ray, Cole Citeroni and Josh Short all singled twice and combined to score five runs. Logan Short also hit a home run and scored twice for Krinock, which produced 13 runs on 11 hits.
Ian Upole had two singles and a run for Frederick. Colin Michaels doubled and scored for Frederick (1-4-1), which put up three runs on six hits.
Short was the winning pitcher with two strikeouts and a walk. Tyler Fazekas suffered the loss with zero strikeouts and five walks.
