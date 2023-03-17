20230317-GLbasketball.jpg

The Greater Latrobe Wildcat fifth-grade girls travel basketball team recently won the end-of-the-season tournament The Final Fight. Here is the team in order of the picture: Back, Mae Mullen, Caroline Hayburn, Paige Dent, Ellie White, Jaiden Slezak, Katie Heese and Jessica Skoloda, middle, Natalie Leary, Lilah Evans, Camryn Ecker and Seraphia Cerrett, front, Caitlyn Leach and Ella Balko.

