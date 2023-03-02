The fifth-grade Greater Latrobe boys basketball travel team won the Scott Lang Tournament at North Allegheny last weekend. Pictured is the team with its trophies; Cason Wilfong, Gunner Porembka, Josh Cramer, Max Siemon, Spencer Polinsky, Anthony Tatsch, JoJo Monios, Grant Burkett and Landon Smith.
Fifth grade basketball travel team wins tournament
SPECIAL EDITION
- We can't say enough about
the local citizens who sign
up for volunteer fire departments.
They are our Hometown Heroes!
Download our tribute to these firefighters and see how you can support them.
