Cole Ferri captured the 52nd annual Tom Mailey Memorial Junior Golf Tournament, which took place Monday at Latrobe Elks Golf Club.
Ferri, of Greater Latrobe, fired an even par 72 to capture the 17-18-year-old senior division and finish as the low scorer at the event. Darick Hrtyanski and Alex Turowski were runners-up, both with a 74, as 21 golfers total — 20 boys and one girl — participated in the event.
Hunter Jurica shot a 76 to capture the 15-16-year-old junior division, while Ben Thomas fired an 81 to finish as runner up. Nick Turowski posted an 82 to win the 13-14-year-old division.
“Congratulations to all of this year’s golfers,” Patrick Mailey said. “Special thanks to Craig Yutzy, the head pro at the Elks, and the Elks lodge for their help and support for continuing this junior golf event and honoring Tom Mailey.”
The junior golf event is held in honor of Tom Mailey, a 1958 graduate of Latrobe High School and a 1962 graduate of West Point. Mailey graduated with honors and majored in literature and nuclear physics at West Point. He was enrolled in a graduate masters and doctorate program in nuclear physics at Ohio State University when he lost his life in an automobile accident in 1964.
