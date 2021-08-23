Former Greater Latrobe standout Emma Fenton will play women’s volleyball at Division I St. Francis this fall.
Fenton, a 5-foot-7 freshman setter, was a three-year standout at Greater Latrobe where she helped the Lady Wildcats win the section championship as a sophomore. Fenton, who collected 292 kills, 347 digs and 63 aces at Greater Latrobe, was an All-WPIAL Second-Team pick in 2020. Fenton, a two-sport standout at Greater Latrobe, was a three-time All-Section pick, including a First-Team selection last season.
Fenton was recruited as a preferred walk-on, but now she’s officially a member of the team, which competes in the NCAA Division I Northeast Conference. She’s majoring to be a physician’s assistant.
Fenton’s mother Sandy played volleyball at Seton Hill and Moravian, while her father Neal was a former basketball standout at Navy and Lehigh. Her older brother Reed is currently a junior on the men’s basketball team at Lehigh, and she has two additional siblings, Jack and Lily.
Last season, Greater Latrobe lost against Seneca Valley in the first round of the WPIAL Class 4A playoffs as the No. 9 seed. The Lady Wildcats made their return to the district playoffs after missing the postseason in 2019 when they finished fifth in the section with a 5-11 record.
Greater Latrobe is scheduled to open the 2021 season, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 3 against Laurel at home.
St. Francis is scheduled to open its season at the Youngstown State Invitational on Friday and Saturday, facing Akron, Duquesne and Youngstown State during the two-day event.
St. Francis didn’t have a women’s volleyball season in 2020 because of the current coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
