Three St. Francis women’s volleyball players earned a spot on the Northeast Conference (NEC) All-Tournament Team for the 2022 season. Madi Tyus has been named to the NEC First Team All-Conference, while Emma Fenton and Maggie Hogan have been named to the NEC Second Team All-Conference.

Tyus was named to the 2022 Northeast Conference Women’s Volleyball First Team All-Conference after her stellar performance this season. The Plano, Texas, native leads the team in kills this season with 314. Tyus earned two NEC Player of the Week mentions this season and earned a spot on the NEC Prime Performer list eight times this season.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.