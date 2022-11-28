Three St. Francis women’s volleyball players earned a spot on the Northeast Conference (NEC) All-Tournament Team for the 2022 season. Madi Tyus has been named to the NEC First Team All-Conference, while Emma Fenton and Maggie Hogan have been named to the NEC Second Team All-Conference.
Tyus was named to the 2022 Northeast Conference Women’s Volleyball First Team All-Conference after her stellar performance this season. The Plano, Texas, native leads the team in kills this season with 314. Tyus earned two NEC Player of the Week mentions this season and earned a spot on the NEC Prime Performer list eight times this season.
In addition, she has achieved two major career milestones this season. First, Tyus broke the game-high program record with 29 kills in a non-conference matchup to Chattanooga. Second, she earned her 1,000th kill of her career this season to become the seventh player in program history to earn 1,000 digs and the third player to earn both 1,000 digs and 1,000 kills.
St. Francis women’s volleyball players Emma Fenton and Maggie Hogan were named to the 2022 College Sports Communicators Academic All-District Team.
College Sports Communicators recognize the nation’s top student-athletes for their combined performances on the court and in the classroom. Student-Athletes had to have at least a 3.5 GPA to be nominated for the recognition and play at least 50% of the games this season
Fenton boasts a 3.758 cumulative GPA and is majoring as a physician assistant. The Latrobe, native led the Red Flash as a setter this season with 976 assists to be named to the Northeast Conference (NEC) Second Team after her stellar performance this season.
Academic All-District honorees advance to the CSC Academic All-America ballot. All-America honorees will be announced in December.
In addition, Fenton and Hogan each earned a spot on the 2022 Northeast Conference Women’s Volleyball Second Team All-Conference.
Fenton earned NEC Player of the Week twice this season and notched a spot on the NEC Weekly Prime Performer list eight times. Fenton also leads the conference in assists with 552 over conference play. Fenton earned her 1,000th kill of her career this season with 907 of those assists coming in this season alone. In the team’s recent win over Central Connecticut, Fenton notched 40 assists, which was a game-high of most assists notched by any NEC player in a three-set match.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.