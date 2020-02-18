Three seasons after graduating, Lauren Felix is going back to the WPIAL playoffs with the Derry Area girls’ basketball team.
Felix, a 2017 Derry Area graduate, is an assistant — along with Lucy Bujdos (St. Vincent College, Indiana Area) — on first-year coach Gene Brisbane’s staff.
“To have Lauren come back and be an assistant was a big plus,” Brisbane said. “She’s done a wonderful job and I’m so thankful she was able to be an assistant coach.”
The Lady Trojans are back in the playoffs for the first time since the 2015-16 season, when Felix was a junior. During that season, the Lady Trojans won the section championship, but lost in the opening round of the playoffs against Mars Area.
Brisbane was the women’s coach at Westmoreland County Community College at that time, recruiting teammate Rachel Garris. She also spoke with Felix after the playoff loss.
“Rachel was a senior and Lauren was a junior,” Brisbane recalled. “In the last game of the year, I recruited Rachel, and I talked to Lauren after the game, too, and told her that I would be recruiting her next year, and that’s exactly what happened. I was so happy to have both of them because not only were they good, competitive players, but above that, they were really good students.”
This season, Derry Area finished second in WPIAL Class 3A Section 3 play with an 11-3 section mark and a 14-8 overall record. The Lady Trojans grabbed the No. 6 seed in the upcoming WPIAL Class 3A playoffs and they will face No. 11 Freedom Area in a first-round game Wednesday (6:30 p.m.) at Fox Chapel High School.
“I’ve enjoyed this season with my players and my assistant coaches,” Brisbane said. “I’m really happy the Derry Area administration and school board gave me the opportunity to do this.”
Current DA seniors Hannah Wedow, Olexei Nuttall, Danielle Mullen, Sarah Aukerman and Kamryn Kelly were freshmen when Felix was a senior.
“The girls really respect her, and the senior players remember when she was a player,” Brisbane said. “It’s a really good situation all around.”
Brisbane spent three years coaching at WCCC. His teams were conference runners-up twice and won the championship in his third season, winning more than 50 games in three years.
Felix and Garris helped make that happen at WCCC. Now Felix is has returned to make her mark again in the playoffs at her alma mater.
“It’s not a matter of being a good athlete, though that’s a plus to a program,” Brisbane said. “You have to bring in quality people. Because of that, I was able to have the pleasure of coaching Rachel and Lauren and a lot of my other players because they’re such quality people.
“Coaches get way too much credit and way too much blame. You have to have good players and quality assistant coaches.”
