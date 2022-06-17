There was a buzz in the air when trout season began back on April 2.
Everyone and their neighbor could be seen somewhere trying to catch those lunker fish knowing that the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission stocked some really big fish for the season’s opener.
Now that we are in the midst of bass season which started last week, enthusiasts have been active on area waters plugging for largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass.
This is one of the most sought-after fish particularly when it comes to tournaments. No matter where one goes there’s a good chance one will pull one of the three out of the water.
Depending on where one fishes, there may be more of one species than the other. For example, the Loyalhanna Creek here in Latrobe is loaded with smallmouth bass.
That’s not to say there aren’t plenty of largemouths as well. Now, when I used to visit Twin Lakes outside of Greensburg, the majority of the bass I caught were largemouths.
The largemouth bass is a carnivorous freshwater gamefish native to the eastern and central United States. Color-wise, this fish is olive-green to greenish-gray marked by a series of dark, sometimes black, blotches forming a jagged horizontal stripe along each flank.
An adult largemouth is known to average 12 pounds. Its weight record has been registered as 22 pounds, 4 ounces.
Ways fish differ is by studying the mouth structure, its size and shape, its gape (dimensions of the mouth when open), types of teeth and function.
These relate to what the fish eats and are extremely important in maintaining a diverse fishery since eating different foods is one mechanism that allows so many fish to co-exist in the same body of water.
It may be interesting to note that throughout the country the mouth openings or gapes for bass.
“A larger gape allows the predator to eat larger prey,” stated Steve Huskey from a book called Bass Strategies put out by the North American Fishing Club. “Where bass in the north would forage on sunfish, minnows and yellow perch, the same species in the south like in Florida, for example, would get their fill on large amounts of grass shrimp.”
According to Huskey, the latter do “suction feeding.” With a smaller gape, fish can forage more efficiently.
Since I am on the subject of how fish eat, Huskey stated, “There are three modes of attack – “ram-feeding,” “suction feeding” and “ram-suction feeding.
“Ram feeding is an aggressive attack used in open water on schools of shad or other baitfish.
Suction feeding is used to pick prey from bottom or thick vegetation.”
Combine the two and one ends up with “ram-suction feeding such as if the fish would suck up a rubber or plastic worm off the floor of a lake for instance. Coming upon their prey with a surprise attack is another example.
“Feeding is really a progression of actions,” Huskey said. “The bass makes a relatively slow initial approach, rarely more than 2.25 miles per hour from any angle or direction. At close range, it then accelerates to 4.5 miles per hour when it reaches its prey. When it gets within two to six inches from its target, it begins to open its mouth. The mouth is fully open just before it reaches its prey.”
Aquatic vegetation holds food. A cubic yard of densely vegetated water may hold dozens of baitfish plus hundreds of invertebrates.
Bluegill and sunfish are two examples. In the southern waters, one of the more abundant vertebrates is the grass shrimp. They are a favorite food of bass.
So, all you bass fishers, get your fishing license and gear and head out to one of the many water basins in our area. With a little bit of skill, you just have the fun of your life!
