Often, I have looked out my living room window across my alley and to my neighbor’s house only to see birds of all species fly up to my air conditioner where I suppose they have a nest. This isn’t only a winter thing, but a year-long event as well. I have no question if they are here or not. I see them fly above my house or just glide over my neighbor’s swimming pool. Sitting in my favorite chair, it’s not uncommon to see a hawk perch on my neighbor’s roof for long periods of time scouting the neighborhood where wildlife seems to wander somewhere in the yards directly below.

With that said, one of the best ways to enjoy wildlife in the comfort of my home is by feeding birds using a bird feeder. All one has to do is hang a store-bought contraption filled with seed or suet and a good number of species will show up for viewing eventually. Experts disagree about whether backyard bird feeding will significantly help bird populations. But feeding certainly can help individual birds in the neighborhood.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.