Ligonier Valley School District School Board approved Christian Fawcett, 42, as the newest varsity wrestling coach at the board meeting on Monday evening.
Fawcett grew up in Clarion, PA, where he attended Clarion University for two years before transferring to Slippery Rock University to obtain his degree in exercise and rehabilitative science. He and his wife, Ashley, and their six children are new to Ligonier, as they arrived in the Valley last November, but feel they’ve chosen a great home and are looking forward to being involved in the district.
“We have loved being a part of the community so far, and I am very excited to get to know the Ligonier Valley wrestling community,” said the new coach. “My initial goal will be to spend as much time on the mat with each individual wrestler on the team to learn and feel what their strengths are and where I am bringing improvement on the mat. I want to also start to form relationships with each wrestler on and off the mat.”
Entering his first opportunity as a head coach, Fawcett comes from an extensive wrestling background. His parents strongly encouraged him to wrestle when he was in first grade, and he immediately fell in love with the sport.
“I started wrestling in first grade and wrestled for 14 years competitively, including two years at Clarion University,” said Fawcett, who also served as an assistant varsity coach at Clarion High School (1999-2000), Forest Hills High School in Virginia (2002-2003), and Blackman High School in Tennessee (2006-2007). He also served as a youth coach and middle school assistant coach in the Quaker Valley School District.
“My plan is to continue a very successful program by encouraging athletes to keep focusing on the basics and I will do my best to bring fresh ideas and teaching techniques to add to the wrestlers’ experience,” Fawcett explained. “Serving as a team will bring strength and camaraderie, so I also plan to have our team involved in the community and school.”
Fawcett said he has a “back to the basics” mentality.
“My first year at Clarion University, I was really excited to get into the wrestling room with my new coaches to learn all the latest and greatest new wrestling moves that I had never seen before,” he said. “Much to my surprise, the entire year, we drilled and worked on the first 10 wrestling moves I learned in elementary school! I quickly learned that when you can execute the basics perfectly, it’s really tough to be beaten.”
The new coach continued: “I hope to form a trusting relationship with the wrestlers on and off the mat and set an early expectation of what I’m looking for on the mats, in the classroom, and in the community.”
Fawcett works in construction and builds furniture. He also hopes to use his degree in exercise and rehabilitative science to write the workouts and strength training program for the team and help each wrestler be his best on and off the mat.
“We are excited to have Coach Fawcett join us,” said Ligonier Valley athletic director Joe Skura. “He is extremely enthusiastic about wrestling, about working with our wrestlers, and he has the background in the sport and the right attitude to make things happen with our program. We are hoping he will help the program grow and be competitive in the WPIAL and beyond.”
Skura noted that the program is still looking for assistant coaches to work with the varsity program as well as a head junior high coach and assistant junior high coach. Interested applicants can send a letter of interest and coaching resume to Skura at jskura@lvsd.k12.pa.us
