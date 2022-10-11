20221011-LVFawcett and Family copy.jpg

Fawcett will be the new Ligonier Valley wrestling coach; he is pictured here with his family Lincoln, Eden, Avonlea; second row Sage, wife Ashley, Haden, Elijah and Christian.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

Ligonier Valley School District School Board approved Christian Fawcett, 42, as the newest varsity wrestling coach at the board meeting on Monday evening.

Fawcett grew up in Clarion, PA, where he attended Clarion University for two years before transferring to Slippery Rock University to obtain his degree in exercise and rehabilitative science. He and his wife, Ashley, and their six children are new to Ligonier, as they arrived in the Valley last November, but feel they’ve chosen a great home and are looking forward to being involved in the district.

