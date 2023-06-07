This past week, the Westmoreland County Old-Timers League (WCOTL) enjoyed this current period of hospitable weather to get in a full slate of baseball games. First, two teams played this past Wednesday evening (May 31). This was a make-up for a game rained out May 13. Thereafter, all eight teams were in action this past Saturday, June 3. A discussion of these five games follows.
Senuta Pro-Chiro and Latrobe Legion struggle
to reach a tie
As mentioned above, the first contest in the WCOTL this week was a make-up game played between Senuta Pro-Chiro and Latrobe Legion at the Derry Area High School Field on May 31.
Senuta, the visitors for this contest, stuck early, nearly running through their entire lineup to take an early 9-0 lead. The hits during this extended rally were provided by Steve Jupena, Joe Faddish, Bruce Mancini, Trace Bocan, Alex Parrish and Skip Polvinale. The home team Legion responded in the lower half of the first frame as Rob Bottegal, Lou Downey, Fred Nitteright and Greg Falat each scored. Bottegal led off with a single but the key RBI-hit was furnished by Mike Self. Senuta, however, continued their offense display by tallying four more runs during the third inning on singles by Parrish and Polvinale coupled around a walk to Jeff Greene and back-to-back doubles by Doug Bailey and Ray Zebly. This raised the score to 13-4.
Despite being down by a substantial margin, the Legion began to stage a comeback starting in the bottom of the third inning. During this and the following two innings, the Legion managed to score a total of seven runs and bring the score to 13-11 in favor of the visitors. The home team capitalized on a number of free passes and fielding miscues by Senuta and combined them with key hits by Ed Bilik, Paul Naughton and Bottegal. The Legion then tied the score at 13-13 during the bottom of the seventh and final inning. These two runs were scored by Downey and Falat on another highlighted RBI-hit by Self.
As per WCOTL standing rules, the teams attempted to play an extra (eighth) inning but darkness prevented the completion of a full frame. As agreed beforehand by both managers and the game umpire, the final outcome reverted back to the tied score of 13-13 after the regulation seven innings.
Senuta had six players – Faddish, Bob Anderson, Parrish, Mancini, Bailey and Polvinale – record two hits during this contest. Bottegal and Self similarly collected two hits for the Legion. Considering that this game ended in tie, there are no winning and losing hurlers for either team. Parrish and Bocan performed the pitching duties for Senuta. Naughton and Steve Bartek handled the pitching for the Legion. Bartek, in particular, was the most effective pitcher during this contest, holding Senuta scoreless over the final four innings, thereby affording his team the opportunity to come back and tie the score. With the result of this game, Senuta’s record is now 2-0-1. The Legion has this tie to go with three losses.
Dino’s Sports Lounge upends
Sean Rock Exterminating
In a game played Saturday at Marguerite Field, Dino’s Sports Lounge pounded out 15 hits and established an early lead en route to a convincing 11-6 win over Sean Rock Exterminating.
After Sean Rock’s Ernie Downs led off with a double and scored on an RBI-single by Mike Proch in the bottom of the first inning, Dino’s tied the score during the top of the second frame as John Greenlee similarly scored on an RBI-single by John College. The visitors then took a 5-1 lead in the top of the third inning as Mark Loutsenheizer, Scott McIlnay, Bob Elsavage and John Greiner all scored. The hits fueling this attack were provided by Loutsenheizer, Greiner and Tony Castellano. Dino’s added three more runs in the following fourth inning as Jerry Kengersky, Gary Zuchelli and McIlnay tallied key hits. This gave Dino’s an 8-1 lead.
Sean Rock managed to score two runs during the bottom of the fourth frame using a leadoff single by Downs coupled with a few free passes. This cut Dino’s lead to 8-3. Neither team scored during the next two innings. Dino’s Kengersky provided his part by executing a stellar defensive play during the bottom of the fifth frame. The visitors then tacked on three runs during the seventh inning as singles by Zuchelli, McIlnay, and Loutsenheizer scored Bill Onsucheck, Kengersky and Zuchelli. Sean Rock staged as bit of a rally during the bottom half of this frame as Ron Hixson, Tom Deichart and Bill McCurdy scored via a free pass to Joe Rosa and a two-run double by Joe Mauro. This brought the score to 11-6 in favor of Dino’s; however, Dino’s closer Loutsenheizer clamped down and retired the next three batters to end this game.
Dino’s offensive effort was led by six players – Greiner, Castellano, Onuscheck, Zuchelli, McIlnay and Loutsenheizer. Each of these players collected two hits during this contest. Zuchelli and Castellano each hit a double. Mauro and Downs led the attack for Sean Rock. Mauro had three hits, including a double; Downs posted two singles. Hixson and Bob Ankney also contributed doubles for Sean Rock. John Boyle and Loutsenheizer handled the pitching duties for Dino’s. Starter Boyle earned the win and Loutsenheizer was credited with a save. Ankney and John Janick pitched for Sean Rock. Starter Ankney was assigned the loss. With the result of this contest, Dino’s improved its season record to 3-2 while Sean Rock’s record fell to 2-3.
McCabe Funeral Home defeats
Merlin Funeral Home
In a battle of two teams with Derry Borough funeral home sponsors played at Derry Area High School, McCabe used dominating pitching, solid defense and timely hitting to defeat Merlin by a 9-4 score.
The home team McCabe held Merlin to seven hits and issued just one walk en route to posting this victory. McCabe took an early 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning as Jeff Hickman drove in Tim Donaldson with a single to left field. Merlin responded with two runs in the top of the second frame as John DeMonte scored both Mike Brozewicz and Randy Campbell with a shallow bloop single just inside the left field line. Both Brozewicz and Campbell had previously singled and moved up on a wild pitch. This would prove to be Merlin’s only lead in this game.
McCabe then put this contest out of reach by scoring six runs during the third inning. The home team initially took advantage of some wildness plus an infield miscue on the part of Merlin to tally two runs and take a slim 3-2 lead. Bob Dittman then followed with a single to right field to score two more runs and Russ Zoilko capped off this offensive display with a double to deep left to drive in the final two runs. This raised McCabe’s lead to 7-2. McCabe later tallied single runs during the fifth and sixth innings on RBI-singles by Doug Smartnick and Zoilko, respectively. Merlin was able to score single runs in the fourth inning on an RBI-single from Ron Wahl scoring Jeff Mitchell, and in the seventh frame as John Cenkner scored on an infield putout.
Four players figured prominently in McCabe’s offensive effort. Dittman and brothers Tim and Dave Donaldson each scored two runs. Dittman, Zoilko and Tim Donaldson collectively drove in seven of their team’s nine runs. Dittman and Zoilko recorded two hits. DeMonte led Merlin with two hits in two at-bats and two RBIs. McCabe used Tim Donaldson, Dittman and Dave Donaldson as pitchers during this contest. Starter Tim Donaldson, who was effective early and set the tone for this game, earned the win. Randy Campbell, DeMonte and Steve Stanko handled the pitching for Merlin. DeMonte was assigned the loss to go with one win earlier in the season. With this win, McCabe evened its record at 2-2 while Merlin fell to 3-2.
Bowman Surveying
defeats Latrobe Legion
In a third game played at Shrum Field in Derry, Bowman Surveying posted an early lead and then coasted to earn a 9-4 victory over Latrobe Legion. The Legion started the scoring with a single tally in the top of the first inning. Bowman then erupted with four runs in the bottom of this frame. After Lou Pianetti, Dave Bengel and Jerry Fagert all singled to start this rally, Dwayne Amoroso singled to plate two runs. Scott Bowman then doubled to tally two more scores. The home team added a run in each of the second and fifth innings, the former by Paul Roble around a single by Pianetti and the latter by Joe Laudadio via a single by Bengel. This raised Bowman’s lead to 6-1.
The Legion attempted to cut into this deficit during the sixth inning as Mike Self and Paul Naughton scored on singles by Naughton, Blair Howard and Dave Campbell. Bowman responded quickly in the bottom half of the frame to score three more runs. The home team used singles by Tom McKee, Amoroso, Bowman and Al Saiani to post these scores. The Legion managed to tally one additional run during the top half of the seventh and final inning but Bowman hung on to preserve the 9-4 win.
Bowman’s offensive display was led by Pianetti, Bengel, McKee, Amoroso and Bowman. Each of these players collected two hits during this contest. Bowman had the game’s only double. Campbell and Greg Falat similarly tallied two hits for the Legion. Amoroso and Bowman handled the pitching duties for Bowman. Starter Amoroso earned the win while Bowman was credited with a save. Steve Bartek and Fred Nitteright pitched for the Legion. Bartek was saddled with the defeat. Bowman moved its season record to 3-1 while the Legion is winless with four losses and one tie.
Senuta Pro-Chiro overpowers Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home
The fourth scheduled game this past Saturday was played at Johns Field in New Derry. In this contest, Senuta Pro-Chiro took an early dominating lead and then coasted through the latter innings to defeat Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home by a score of 13-4.
The home team Senuta started off the scoring with two runs in the first inning as Bob Anderson and Bruce Mancini reached home on consecutive singles by Jeff Greene and Larry Dice. Senuta continued their offensive onslaught in the following second frame by using nearly consecutive hits by nine players (Ray Zebly, Mark Sherrod, Mike Gigliotti, Anderson, Mancini, Trace Bocan, Greene, Larry Dice and Skip Polvinale) to score seven more runs. This raised the score to 9-0 in favor of Senuta Pro-Chiro.
The home team Senuta added single runs during the third and fourth innings as Joe Faddish and Greene, respectively, collected RBI-singles during these two innings. Hartman took advantage of some temporary wildness on the part of Senuta to finally get on the board during the top of the fifth inning as Jeff Kurcaba scored his team’s first run. Senuta, however, responded during the latter half of this frame with two more tallies as Zebly and Steve Jupena both scored. This raised the home team’s lead to 13-1. Hartman then had Don Shoup and Paul Besterci both reach home during the sixth inning, the latter on an RBI-hit by Kurcaba. Hartman finally closed out the scoring with one run by Dan Shirley during the seventh and final inning.
Senuta pounded out a total of 21 hits during this contest. Greene led with four singles in four at-bats. Six of his teammates – Joe Faddish, Anderson, Mancini, Bocan, Dice and Zebly – each collected two hits. Hartman’s Mario DeLeon posted the only extra-base hit during this contest, a double. Bocan, Jupena and Ted Geletka handled the pitching duties for Senuta. Starter Bocan earned the win while Geletka closed out the game. Charlie Bashioum, Shoup and Dave Frye pitched for Hartman. Starter Bashioum was assigned the loss. With this victory, Senuta pushed its record to a league-leading 3-0-1. Hartman’s record fell to 1-3.
