The fate of fall sports in Pennsylvania could be decided in two weeks.
On Thursday, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf strongly recommended no interscholastic or recreational sports until Jan. 1 because of the current coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. A day later the PIAA — a governing body for high school athletics throughout the state — met and responded by asking Wolf, in addition to the departments of Health and Education to work collaboratively and further discuss fall sports. The PIAA also sought insight and discussion on the matter with the Pennsylvania General Assembly.
“It is clear to PIAA, the unintended consequences of cancelling fall sports need to be further reviewed,” a statement released by the PIAA read. “Based on currently known information, the (PIAA) believes that STRICT ADHERENCE by schools and teams to their school-adopted plans and the Governor’s School Sports Guidance should provide a reasonably safe environment for student athletes to participate in interscholastic athletics as currently scheduled.”
The PIAA board plans to reconvene in two weeks on Friday, Aug. 21. Between now and then, voluntary workouts, per Wolf’s guidance, and with local approval, can continue. But mandatory fall sports activities are paused for the upcoming two-week period.
For now — pending the PIAA’s decision on Aug. 21 — all fall sports practices are set to begin on Monday, Aug. 24, including heat acclimatization for football. Heat acclimatization was supposed to begin today with the first practice a week later on Monday, Aug. 17. Golf is slated to begin on Thursday, Aug. 27, and girls’ tennis on Monday, Aug. 31, days later than originally scheduled.
High school football remains scheduled for Sept. 10, while cross-country, soccer, field hockey and girls’ volleyball were pushed back to Sept. 14, which is 10 days after the originally scheduled start date of Friday, Sept. 4.
“PIAA remains committed to providing a season for each of the sports during the 2020-21 school year,” the release said.
The PIAA stated that the league and its member schools have worked diligently with its Sports Medicine Advisory Committee throughout the process. The PIAA previously passed “Return to Competition” guidelines by a 29-3 margin. The PIAA gave flexibility to its schools, leagues and conferences, offering to begin play on varying dates, as schools can start fall sports no later than the official start date if they so choose — a ruling the WPIAL adopted.
“Consistent with the advice of the PIAA Sports Medicine Advisory Committee, PIAA continues to believe it can safely sponsor fall sports,” the release stated. “As we have noted, our member schools have worked diligently to develop health and safety plans in accordance with the Department of Health and Department of Education recommendations to allow students to safely return to interscholastic sports.”
The PIAA noted that its board of directors heard from thousands of student-athletes, parents, coaches and community leaders.
“The (PIAA) believes that the governor’s strong recommendation to delay sports to Jan. 1, 2021, has a personal negative impact on the students’ physical, social, emotional and mental health,” the statement read. “These issues along with the financial inability of many students to participate in any other form of non-school based athletic programs affect all students directly or indirectly.”
PIAA Executive Director Bob Lombardi said the PIAA was inundated with 7,500 emails 24 hours after Wolf’s initial declaration and the organization had to shut down its phone system.
“Our intention is to give as many opportunities to student-athletes as possible,” Lombardi said. “We’re giving our best efforts to advocate for our student-athletes, their families and their communities.”
He said Wolf’s announcement last week was unexpected.
“Anyone involved in athletics, that was a very difficult day, especially with no prior warning or announcement,” Lombardi said. “The surprise of it caught people off guard and no follow up added to the frustration.”
While Lombardi said he wanted support of Wolf and his administration, he didn’t see how the state couldn’t hold championships for at least golf, tennis and cross-country.
“That’s part of the discussion,” Lombardi said. “Some sports might be causing angst for folks, but let’s have the discussion. Schools have done a fabulous job and they’ve done everything we’ve asked of them.”
Wolf’s statement was a strong recommendation, and not an order, or mandate, issued by the state’s Department of Health and Department of Education. The recommendation applies to team and individual, school and non-school recreational youth sports. It includes competitions, intramural play and scrimmages, but does not apply to collegiate and professional sports.
The recommendation state that athletes can continue conditioning, drills and other training activities on an individual basis. Gathering limits remain unchanged, as no more than 25 people can gather indoors and 250 outdoors.
Additional measures in the PIAA’s “Return to Competition” guidelines note that schools scheduled to play one another must report to their opponent, in a reasonable time frame, any case of COVID-19 within their team members and coaching staff. Teams must also shut down for 14 days when it has a case of COVID-19. District committees may consider a game canceled because of COVID-19 as a non-game rather than a forfeit. A school that does not decide to play in a scheduled playoff game because of COVID-19 concerns forfeits any possibility of advancing into the next round.
Currently, the concern is whether or not fall sports will advance.
Other PIAA options include a condensed sports season after Jan. 1. That would feature winter sports from January to March, fall sports from March to May and spring sports from April to June.
For now, the PIAA is committed to saving the current fall sports season and holding it as currently scheduled.
“I don’t think the board is kicking the can down the road at all,” Lombardi said on Friday. “We feel there are fall sports that have the opportunity to be run. We’re trying to get as much information as possible. The announcement was made 24 hours ago and this decision could negatively impact thousands of athletes and we take that very seriously.”
