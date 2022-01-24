Fast start pushes KO past Trojans, 83-59

Keystone Oaks capitalized on some early Derry Area turnovers and used its long-range shooting to build a big lead Friday en route to an 83-59 home win in a WPIAL Class 4A, Section 1 boys’ basketball contest.
In the first quarter, Keystone Oaks (2-5 in the section, 8-6 overall) used nine Trojan turnovers and five 3-pointers to take a 29-9 by the end of the frame.
Derry Area (1-6 section, 3-8 overall), however, clawed back the rest of the way. The Trojans outscored the hosts 16-7 in the second quarter to cut the deficit to 11 points, 36-25, by halftime.
Derry Area trimmed the deficit to four or five points on several occasions in the second half, but wasn’t able to get the timely stop or bucket needed to make it a one-possession game going into the fourth quarter.
Keystone Oaks held a 47-44 scoring edge in the second half.
The loss was the seventh straight for Derry Area. The Trojans’ last win came Dec. 17 at home against Keystone Oaks.
Tyson Webb filled the stat sheet in Friday’s loss, finishing with 19 points, 11 rebounds and six steals. Nate Papuga added 15 points, including a pair of three-pointers, and Gabe Carbonara chipped in 11.
Keystone Oaks had four players in double figures and hit 11 three-pointers as a team.
Owen Minford led the Golden Eagles with 19 points, 15 from behind the arc. Clinton Robinson (16 points), Alex Samaria (13 and three treys) and Quinn Kenney (12) also reached double-digit scoring.
Derry Area continues section play at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday when it hosts first-place North Catholic (7-0 section, 13-1 overall).
