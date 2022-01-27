The Greater Latrobe girls’ basketball team used three double-figure scorers to help stay perfect in WPIAL Class 5, Section 4 play on Wednesday with a 56-45 road win over Woodland Hills.
The Lady Wildcats, who moved to 7-0 in the section and 11-2 overall, have won seven straight. The team also notched its second win against Woodland Hills in less than a week, as Greater Latrobe notched a 76-65 home victory last Thursday.
Greater Latrobe also got another win despite not having the services of standout post player Anna Rafferty, who was injured in last week’s win over Woodland Hills.
On Wednesday, a blistering start keyed the team’s latest victory, as GL used a 17-4 flurry in the first quarter to take control.
After Woodland Hills’ Carmen Vasquez hit the first bucket of the game, the Lady Wildcats’ smothering man-to-man defense kept them off the scoreboard for the next five-plus minutes while GL went on a 15-0 run.
During the run, Woodland Hills struggled to get any shots off and when they did, they were always contested. And on the other end, GL scored in different ways — using its fast break, steals, breaking the press and halfcourt offense.
Emma Blair again led the way inside, finishing with a game-best 20 points, including 14 in the opening half, to go along with 14 rebounds.
During the second quarter alone, she tallied 10 of Greater Latrobe’s 13 points on two baskets and a 6-for-6 showing at the free throw line. In all, Blair connected on all eight of her foul shot attempts.
During the quarter, Woodland Hills cut the Lady Wildcats’ lead down to 10 points at 22-12. Then Blair stood tall and forced fouls on three consecutive possessions, making six straight free throws to push the lead back to 14 at 28-14 with just over a minute left. After trading possessions, GL got the last look of the half and on a laser pass from senior point guard Bailey Watson, Blair hit an easy layup in the waning seconds to put GL up 30-14 at the break.
The Lady Wildcats didn’t hit their first shot of the second half until nearly three minutes into the third, when Elle Snyder connected on her first three-pointer of the evening. Josie Straigis then added two consecutive layups off the fast break to push GL’s lead to 37-18.
Woodland Hills made separate seven-point runs in the fourth, but it was all for naught as the Lady Wildcats handled full-court pressure and ran offense to make the Lady Wolverines work defensively while they took time off the clock. In the quarter, Snyder hit two more treys to finish the quarter with eight points while Blair had four and Watson added three points from the foul line.
Elle Snyder added 13 points, including a trio of three-pointers, for the Lady Wildcats. Josie Straigis also hit double digits, tallying six of her 11 points in the first quarter; Straigis added five steals, three rebounds and a strong defensive effort against Woodland Hills’ top scorers.
In addition to running the offense all night, Watson scored seven points, accounted for six assists and five rebounds. She also held Woodland Hills senior point guard/captain Jazmine Dunn zero baskets from the floor through three quarters.
Dunn was the lone player in double figures for Woodland Hills (5-3 section, 7-7 overall), finishing with 13 points and a pair of three-pointers, all in the fourth.
Greater Latrobe is back in action at 7:30 p.m. Friday for a key section road game against Greensburg Salem (4-2 in section, 13-3 overall). The Lady Golden Lions are currently third in the section, behind Greater Latrobe and McKeesport Area.
