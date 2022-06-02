This Saturday, June 4, will be Fan Appreciation Night at Latrobe Speedway. The cars will be parked on the front stretch following Hot Laps. The fans will be permitted to meet and greet the drivers on the track surface. Various giveaways will take place sponsored by the track and several drivers. Along with the promoters, some drivers will have treats, photos, and more for the kids as they walk from car to car. Some will be giving out tickets for bicycles. The track will be giving out T-Shirts, Frisbees, and three bikes will be given away. General Admission gates open at 5 p.m.; Hot Laps go at 6:30 p.m. with Racing following Fan Appreciation.
WESTERN PA SPRINT SPEEDWEEK
The tradition started in 1993 for the 410 Sprint Cars and ran yearly until 2000 before it returned in 2021 under the direction of Tyler Beichner.
The 2022 version was revised earlier this year to include the Monster Half-Mile at Pittsburgh’s PA Motor Speedway. Unfortunately, last night’s opener of the five-race miniseries at Michael’s Mercer Raceway was canceled due to storms and rain.
Speedweek continues tonight at Pittsburgh’s PA Motor Speedway near Imperial before moving on to the Lernerville Speedway on Friday, the Sharon Speedway in Hartford, Ohio (really close to Pa.) on Saturday, and the closer at Tri-City Raceway Park on Sunday.
From all accounts, Speedweek should be well attended because the travel is minimal, under 250 miles for the five races. Besides the purse, there is a point fund for the top-10 competitors, which should keep all the top racers involved for the four scheduled races.
Ryan Smith was the most recent back-to-back winner with victories at Lernerville and Sharon Speedways.
The fastest track of the four is Pittsburgh’s PA Motor Speedway, with the 410 Sprint Cars rounding the 5/8’s mile oval at speeds of 150 MPH. You won’t want to miss the vapor trails from the 25 square-foot wing on top of the roll cage.
Hopefully, another night or two of Western PA Sprint Speedweek can be added in 2023 to include other area tracks.
For additional information, go to www.westernpaspeedweek.com.
DOG HOLLOW SPEEDWAY
A lot of great racing is on tap for Friday, June 3, at DHS. Friday’s show is the Karen Condon Memorial to honor a great lady who was a big racing fan. Karen attended races with her son Wesley and daughter-in-law Mindie. After the heat races on the front stretch, an autograph session will be with all the drivers.
The Laurel Highlands Sprint Cars will be on-hand for the first time this season. Last year saw impressive car counts in both visits for the class. Justin Clark won the first show, with Kittanning’s Greg Dobrosky taking the second show.
The RUSH Late Model feature will be paying $1000 to win this week. So far, Michael Duritsky is our lone winner in the class. Rainouts have only allowed us to get one race in for the division. Duritsky is one of the leading candidates to take home all money. Look for Joe Martin and Braeden Dillinger to challenge him for top honors and possibly some invaders from the South.
Also on the card will be the Super Late Models, the RUSH Stock Cars/Pure Stocks, and the 4 Cylinders.
The Grandstands will open at 6 p.m., followed by racing at 7:30 p.m. sharp.
JENNERSTOWN SPEEDWAY COMPLEX
In the second annual Jennerstown Salutes 150. Rookie Mike Christopher Jr. made the pass for the lead with 11 laps remaining to earn his first career win on the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour.
Christopher Jr. worked his way back to the lead on the restart. But Tyler Rypkema, who had the best short-run car, tracked him down to take the lead with 32 laps left. The race stayed green, and Rypkema’s car tightened up, allowing Christopher Jr. to close the gap. With just 11 laps left, Rypkema could not hold off Christopher Jr. as the rookie took the lead and drove to his first-ever win on the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour.
It’s the third win in a row for the car owned by the well-known modified driver and owner Tommy Baldwin Jr.
Four of Jennerstown Speedway’s weekly divisions competed before the main event.
The winners were Mike Sweeney in the Super Late Models; in the Pro Stock division, it was Kyle Burkholder that claimed redemption after being disqualified last week. Doug Glessner picked up his first win of 2022 in the Modifieds.
Skylar Berkey dominated the competition in the Fast N’ Furious 4’s.
On Saturday, Jennerstown Speedway welcomes the CRA Super Late Models to the track for the Laurel Highlands 150. Some big names in late model racing are expected to make the trip for a chance at the $10,000 grand prize.
