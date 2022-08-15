When Ligonier Valley High School graduate Hayes Salancy stepped down as athletic trainer at the end of the 2021-22 school year, the Ligonier Valley athletics program was searching for someone to take over the duties of helping keep athletes healthy and in the game.
Contracting the services through In-Sync Rehab and owner (and LV graduate) Brock Weaver, both Weaver and athletic director Joe Skura were actively searching for a candidate through the summer months.
Unfortunately, candidates didn’t swarm to the open position.
The guy who did step forward to help out in the position is very familiar to the school district.
“We were very lucky that Dave McLeary stepped up to help out our teams and came back to a position he is very familiar with,” said Skura. McLeary was the previous owner of In-Sync who contracted athletic training services for approximately 20 years. “McLeary is familiar with our programs and our system, and he knows our coaches and our people quite well. He is definitely a well-known guy in our community. We are grateful for his willingness to resume the duties.”
McLeary, now retired, will serve as the team physical therapist until a candidate is found for the position. He said he got into the field because he was introduced to the world of taping and bracing as his father was a coach in Ligonier.
“My background is physical therapy, which can be closely related to athletic training, depending on the setting,” said McLeary. “I chose physical therapy as I believed I could do both physical therapy and sports-related injuries as a therapist. When I went to my guidance counselor in high school inquiring about physical therapy, they had not heard of it. I then investigated the profession, and volunteered numerous hours in a few hospitals to make the determination of my career path.”
Previously owning In-Sync Rehab, McLeary was able to provide both Orthopedic Physical Therapy services, which is his background, and contracted Athletic Training Services to the Ligonier Valley School District. “I enjoyed the time spent with the kids, gaining their trust that we are there to attempt to keep them in the game, not remove them from activity, and to assist them and their teams to be in the best position they can be for competition and self-improvement,” McLeary said.
When Weaver purchased the business, McLeary was able to retire after 41 years of service.
His schooling had included two years at WVU, two years at Florida International University – where he obtained his BS in physical therapy; and his masters in orthopedic physical therapy from Pitt.
“During my years as a therapist, I was the Director of Rehab at Westmoreland Hospital, CEO of a Public Traded Therapy Contract company, and also owned In-Sync for more than 26 years,” McLeary explained. “During my undergrad work, I had the opportunity to have an internship with Purdue University for football. I have had the privilege of treating thousands of local individuals and amateur athletes as well as collegiate and pro athletes.”
When asked why he was willing to step up for Ligonier Valley athletes, McLeary responded simply: “I believe that the best thing I can do is support our local student-athletes. It’s great to be able to do it in my hometown as a previous graduate of the Ligonier Valley School District.”
Looking forward to keeping everyone in the game, McLeary will also continue to spend time with his family: his wife Andrea, and children Devin, in Los Angeles, and Noel Campagna in Nashville.
“Dave and Brock both met with our coaches during our fall coaches’ meeting, and all were glad to have Dave back to work with our teams,” said Skura. “He’s built great relationships with our coaches and athletes and I know I can speak for the district in saying we greatly respect and appreciate him.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.