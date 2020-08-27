It was a long road to get to this point because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, but the high school fall sports season begins today.
The season opens with golf matches on Thursday for Greater Latrobe, Derry Area and Ligonier Valley. The Greater Latrobe boys’ golf team will visit Franklin Regional, 3:30 p.m. at Meadowink Golf Course in Murrysville, while Derry Area travels to Ligonier Valley for a 2 p.m. start at Champion Lakes Golf Resort in Fairfield Township.
Also on Thursday, the Derry Area girls’ golf team will visit Geibel Catholic, 2 p.m., at Pleasant Valley Golf Club in Connellsville. The Ligonier Valley girls’ golf team will also visit Mount Pleasant Area, 3:30 p.m. at Norvelt Golf Club in Mount Pleasant Township. There is a junior varsity golf match between Greater Latrobe and host Ligonier Valley, 2:30 p.m. today, as well.
Golf will begin today, and girls’ tennis on Monday, several days later than originally scheduled. Cross-country, soccer, field hockey and girls’ volleyball are slated to begin on Sept. 11, a week later than the originally-scheduled start date of Friday, Sept. 4. The high school football season is on target to begin Friday, Sept. 11.
The Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association (PIAA) — a governing body for high school athletics throughout the state — went against a strong recommendation made by Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf last Friday and instead voted to hold high school athletics in the fall by a 25-5 vote. Wolf made his strong recommendation that no interscholastic or recreational sports should be played until Jan. 1 because of the pandemic.
The PIAA offers football, golf, girls’ tennis, cross-country, girls’ volleyball, field hockey and soccer in the fall. While the PIAA granted approval to begin the fall sports season, the board left the final decision on whether or not to play up to each individual school district across the state.
Currently, any fall sports contest called off because of COVID-19 will officially be recognized as a no contest. The WPIAL said earlier this week that schools must notify the league if they are opting out of playing fall sports by Tuesday, Sept. 1. Only Uniontown Area, Summit Academy and Neighborhood Academy have opted out in the WPIAL at this point.
Summit Academy’s decision affected Ligonier Valley, taking an Oct. 16 road football game from the Rams, who are currently slated to hold five contests in their return to the WPIAL.
