Latrobe Speedway took a chance on reincarnating Fall Fest, a long-time favorite event at the Challenger Raceway.
Latrobe promoter Dennis Bates invited former Challenger Promoter Jack Lentz to the Inaugural Latrobe Speedway Fall Fest.
The problem with significant events is the weather. Once there is a forecast published, fans tend to look at alternative entertainment ideas.
The weather forecast played a part in both days of racing at Latrobe Speedway, however the crowd was still outstanding.
Night one was mainly for the open-wheel machines as the 14 of the 410 Sprint Cars made the trip, with Sye Lynch winning the feature. A.J. Flick picked up second while Jack Sodeman grabbed fourth, followed by Carl Bowser and Michael Bauer.
Lynch won his ninth race and it was the first time in about 20 years that the 410s raced at Latrobe Speedway. With the 410s racing on Friday’s at Lernerville and Saturday at three different tracks on a rotating basis, look for Latrobe Speedway to schedule them, when possible, in 2022.
The Wingless Crate Sprints made their first-ever appearance at Latrobe. These sprint cars brought a little different action than the 305 and 410 with the big wings.
The winner, Gale Ruth Jr, ran both a 410 and a crate sprint. Veteran 410 driver Rod George finished second. Another veteran driver John Mollick was third, fourth went to Nolan Groves, and fifth to Zach Morrow.
The Laurel Highlands RaceSaver 305 Sprint Cars made another appearance to close out the season. Steve Kenawell Jr. was the winner, followed by Rob Felix, Greg Dobrosky, Jarrett Rosencrance, and Ryan Lynn.
When the Taylor boys aren’t chasing the big money shows at Eldora, you can find them at Latrobe. While E-Mods have been to Latrobe Speedway five times this season, the Fall Fest attracted excellent local talent. Jonathan Taylor in the No. 5 E-Mod was the winner with Mike Petosky, and Evan Taylor taking third. Fourth went to Ed Vogel, and Royce Stanley rounded out the top five.
The 4-Cylinders have been the strongest division all year at Latrobe. That strong showing all season awarded them spots in both nights of racing. Bob Pease won on the first night, followed by Dylan Burkett, Brandon Myers, Ben Lebanese and Brian Noel.
The fender-type cars dominated Fall Fest night two at Latrobe with 123 cars in the pits.
First up were the Pro Stocks (Penn Ohio Pro Stocks). This division has been growing at the track over the past couple of years. The No. 55 driven by long-time Pro Stock driver Chris Schneider took the win, followed by Brett Hutira, PPMS regular Todd Weldon, Jacob Billyk, and fifth went to Dale Tuche.
Next up were the Crate Late Models, with Ryan Frazee taking the win. Dan Angelicchio was second, Michael Duritsky was third, followed by Troy Shields and Tanner Hauger.
Rex King Jr took the Big-Block Modified feature at the halfway point with Brad Rapp third, and Dave Murdick finished fourth driving the 32R after selling his car. Steve Barr finished fifth.
Colton Flinner took the feature win in the Super Late Models, with Jared Miley capturing the runner-up spot. Michael Lake was third, John Wayne Weaver was fourth, followed by Troy Frazier.
History was made in Latrobe’s 4-Cylinder division as Tiffani McElhose took her first career win in a stock car. Winning at Latrobe Speedway on four wheels was nothing new for Tiffani. She was one of the stars competing in the Friday Night Lights Series on a quad. She had many wins on a quad, but this past weekend was an impressive win for the McElhose Racing Team. In second was Dylan Burkett, third was Brian Noel, followed by Zach Frantz and Andrew Jones.
Anthony Monteparte’s drive for win number 15 was stopped at 14 wins in the Pure Stocks, with Joey Koteles taking the victory. Monteparte finished second, Corey Farris third, Steven Hazlett came home fourth, and Bill Schramm took fifth.
In the Four and Six-Cylinder Enduro, Noah Swank took the win with Andrew Funk, Austin Lowe, Harry Rohrbacher, and Tony Devalerio rounding out the top five.
LERNERVILLE SPEEDWAY – Lernerville is set to close the 2021 season with one of their most anticipated events of the year. The 13th Annual Steel City Stampede hits ‘The Action Track’ beginning tonight and continuing Friday and Saturday.
Ten total divisions will hit the oval highlighted by the 410 Sprints, the Late Models sanctioned by the United Late Model Series (ULMS), Big Block Modifieds sanctioned by the (BRP) Modified Tour, and the Penn/Ohio Pro Stocks.
Joining the special edition of the Fab4 Revved Up are the family of RUSH Racing Series divisions, including the RUSH Late Models, RUSH Sprints, and RUSH Modifieds. Also included in the fray are the E-Mods, the 305 RaceSaver Sprints, Mini Stocks, and the 100 lap Enduro.
Lernerville’s Fab4 regulars will take on invaders from all over, including the series regulars of the ULMS Late Models, BRP Modifieds, and the Penn/Ohio Pro Stock Xtreme Championship Series in the ‘Dow Carnahan Memorial.’ The RUSH Series always brings a slew of talent in all their divisions, while the E-Mods, 305 Sprints, and Mini Stocks are consistently entertaining when they visit Lernerville Speedway.
The Stampede has become a staple on the Lernerville schedule since its inception in 2009 and has averaged just under 260 total cars per event. In turn, it has become a marquee, a must-see event for fans. Drivers flock to the event looking to claim one of the prestigious Stampede Belt Buckles are given to the winners in the 410 Sprints, ULMS Late Models, BRP Modifieds, and the Penn/Ohio Pro Stocks all race for a $3,000 top-prize. The RUSH Late Models will compete for $2,000, while the E-Mods will race for $1,500. The RUSH Modifieds, RUSH Sprints, and the 305 Sprints all have an $800 check distributed to their winners, with the Mini Stocks having $500 on the line for the winner.
GARRETT SMITHLEY UPDATE – Smithley started at the rear of the field Sunday at the Roval in Charlotte because of some issues getting through pre-race inspection. Front suspension failure sent Smithley, the Ligonier native, to the garage and for 11 laps. Smithley returned to finish 34th. Smithley will be action at the Texas Motor Speedway on Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.