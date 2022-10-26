As we are living on borrowed time with the beautiful fall weather, the Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League played its last baseball game of the season on Saturday in beautiful fall weather. The Old Timers and Redinger and Sons competed for the Ferlin Monteparte Memorial Cup. The Old Timers came out on top by a score of 8-2. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.