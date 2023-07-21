Mike Tomlin once said in an interview that part of what drives him as a coach is his failures as a player. It is that very same line of thinking that has placed me in my position as the new sports editor of the Latrobe Bulletin.
My name is Anthony DiCerbo. I’m the new sports editor of the Latrobe Bulletin, and I’m really excited to be here.
As the first paragraph alludes to, I’m a failed football player. That doesn’t mean that I was a bad player by any means, but I’m clearly not a professional athlete. When my playing days were done I refused to leave the world of sports behind.
As for me, I’m a native Ohioan, and up until my arrival here, the suburbs of Columbus was the only place I had ever lived. I have deep family ties that run through Sewickley. I remember coming as a little kid to visit my great-grandma who lived in Sewickley, and walking down the street with my grandma to visit the now closed Party Ants toy store.
Even though I had never lived there, one thing that those family ties taught me from a young age was the art of being a Pittsburgh sports fan. As a kid I was an obsessed Steelers fan. I have memories of trying to score 100 points with the Steelers in Madden 2005, and running around with Tommy Maddox hoping he would get injured (sorry Tommy, I’m sure you’re a very nice guy) so Ben Roethlisberger would come into the game.
Going into college I aimed to combine my love of sports with my strength in writing, and I’m proud to say that I made the dream a reality. During my time at Capital University I live-tweeted football games and wrote about undefeated women’s lacrosse teams. I’ve been in press conferences with Blue Jackets legend Rick Nash and hall of fame hockey coach Ken Hitchcock.
In those times I found that I never really wanted those moments to end. Whether it was asking one of my sports idols a question, or talking with a D3 lacrosse coach about her star freshman, I enjoyed every second of those interactions. I was fulfilling a goal set years prior.
I was so committed to my goal of staying connected to sports that I even left journalism behind for a short period of time. After graduating from Capital this past December the first job that I took was actually with a local sports card retailer. Obviously things didn’t work out, but it is ultimately that experience that led me back to journalism.
That is more or less how I got here. I’m looking forward to being a part of this community, and writing the next chapter in Latrobe sports.
Anthony DiCerbo can be reached at adicerbo@latrobebulletinnews.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 26.
