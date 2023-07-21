DiCerbo in coaches huddle

Here you can see myself after a hard-fought football game toward the end of my senior season.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

Mike Tomlin once said in an interview that part of what drives him as a coach is his failures as a player. It is that very same line of thinking that has placed me in my position as the new sports editor of the Latrobe Bulletin.

My name is Anthony DiCerbo. I’m the new sports editor of the Latrobe Bulletin, and I’m really excited to be here.

Anthony DiCerbo can be reached at adicerbo@latrobebulletinnews.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 26.

