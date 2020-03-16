Greater Latrobe head baseball head coach Matt Basciano and his players are well aware of some of the possibilities that could await the team.
With the majority of professional and collegiate athletics suspended or cancelled for the foreseeable future because of the coronavirus, and the state’s governor having already orders all K-12 schools shout down for two weeks, there’s a real chance that the WPIAL and PIAA could postpone or cancel the high school baseball season
In the midst of the unprecedented circumstances, the Wildcats held a night practice last Thursday. While the plans could change in the moment, Basciano told his squad that they intend to prepare as best possible for the upcoming season.
“Right now, we’re taking the approach of business as normal,” Basciano, in his 17th year guiding the program, said at the time.
“One of our emphasis this year was attitude, mental toughness, focus, and we stressed that with the whole thing. We can only work on what we can control. We have no control over what happens coming down from up above.”
A year ago, Greater Latrobe went just 2-8 in WPIAL Class 6A Section 2 play, but the Wildcats were in playoff contention until the final days of the regular season.
While they ultimately missed the cut and finished last in the section, the Wildcats are optimistic heading into 2020, led by their seniors.
“I like the chemistry we have,” Basciano revealed. “We’ve been talking about that with them since the end of last season...after our final out, this is your team now. They’ve really taken on that leadership role.”
That senior group includes three returning everyday starters — Ben Rafferty, Donny Shimko, and Eric Soccio — as well as letter-winners Jake Bradish, Cam Dominick, Logan Gustafson and Alex Wilson.
“We don’t have a lot of everyday starters (returning), but we have a lot of experience. Is that experience going to start us quick this year?” questioned Basciano.
In the field, Soccio is penciled in at catcher while sophomore Logan Short could also see time behind the plate. Rafferty will likely see extensive time at first base, along with Tucker Knupp, a junior who earned All-State accolades for his performance during the Wildcats football season.
At second, juniors Clay Petrosky and Rayce King are battling for time. Shimko returns to the starting lineup, but he’s expected to shift from third base to shortstop this season while senior Ethan Grandgeorge and sophomore Vinny Amatucci are in contention to fill the spot at the hot corner.
Amatucci is also a standout goaltender for the Greater Latrobe hockey team that qualified for the PIHL Penguins Cup championship game, but that game has been suspended for at least two weeks. Despite his hockey obligations, Amatucci has been a regular at baseball practice and his role could expand once he fully shifts his focus to the diamond.
“He’s a great athlete, and that’s why he’s up with us right now,” Basciano noted. “As soon as we can get him acclimated out there, hopefully he fits in somewhere in the mix.”
In the outfield, the Wildcats must fill the void left by the graduation of Connor Mondock. A First Team All-Section performer, Mondock led the team in nearly every offensive category and also displayed outstanding defense in center.
“That’s going to be a huge spot to replace, but we also have some experience coming back with Jake Bradish and Logan Gustafson, and Drew Clair should slide in out there in some way,” Basciano stated.
Clair, a junior, played sparingly last year, primarily earning time as a courtesy- or pinch-runner and as a defensive replacement.
The Wildcats will need a fourth outfielder to emerge, as well, because both Bradish and Gustafson will see considerable time on the mound. Bradish, who is lauded for his command, could serve as an anchor for the pitching staff. Knupp, Dominick, Rafferty, and junior Alex Woodring will also take the bump for the Wildcats.
In addition to Mondock, GL must replace the contributions made by infielders Isaac Echard, Matt Henderso, and Noah Belak, as well as outfielder Ben Shaw and pitcher Justin Stott. Echard and Henderson continued their careers collegiately at Penn State-Behrend and Westmoreland County Community College, respectively.
While many of the Greater Latrobe players will take on expanded roles or play varsity for the first time, they’ll have the challenge of navigating a competitive section slate.
Penn-Trafford is the reigning section champion, and the Warriors made it to the WPIAL Class 6A Championship game last year, as well. However, Basciano believes P-T will not begin this campaign as the favorite in Section 2
“I see it as Norwin this year. And then after that, the teams are very, very similar,” he detailed.
The Knights finished second behind Penn-Trafford last year, while Connellsville and Hempfield Area also qualified for the postseason. Plum also finished ahead of the Wildcats in the six-team section.
For a team less than three years removed from winning WPIAL and PIAA titles, however, the Wildcats maintain high expectations.
“No. 1, we have to be a good team. If we’re going to be successful, it’s not one guy, it’s all 15, and we got to buy in to that,” Basciano said.
“(After that) Get into the playoffs. Anything can happen once you get into the playoffs.”
Greater Latrobe Roster
Seniors
— Jacob Bradish. Cam Dominick, Ethan Grandgeorge, Logan Gustafson, Ben Rafferty, Donny Shimko, Eric Soccio, Alex Wilson.
Juniors
— Drew Clair, Rayce King, Tucker Knupp, Clay Petrosky, Alex Woodring.
Sophomores — Vinny Amatucci, Logan Short.
