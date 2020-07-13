F.O. Eagles won twice, while Heat Siphon took a game in extra innings and Cooperstown Vets also won during weekend games of the Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League.
F.O. Eagles defeated Bardine’s and Frontier Club, while Cooperstown Vets downed St. Joe’s Club and Heat Siphon took care of Frontier Club in extra innings. Nakles also tied Derry Ukes in weekend play.
F.O. Eagles 11,
Bardine’s 3
A big 10-run inning helped F.O. Eagles down Bardine’s.
Bardine’s (8-8) led 3-1 through five innings until F.O. Eagles (10-5) broke out with a 10-run sixth.
Adam Moreland led F.O. Eagles at the plate with two hits, including a double and a run, while Louie Amatucci, Dom Zili and Will Morford all singled twice and crossed. Peyton Myers and Devin Frank both doubled and scored, while Buddy Young and Logan Bradish both singled and crossed. Rocco Marino also scored twice for F.O. Eagles, which scored 11 runs on 12 hits.
Colin Bush singled two times to lead Bardine’s at the plate. Erick Batista and Matt Sterrett both singled and scored for Bardine’s, which produced three runs on seven hits.
Nate Papuga struck out eight and didn’t issue a walk in the mound victory. Batista fanned seven and walked three in defeat.
Cooperstown Vets 12,
St. Joe’s Club 9
Cooperstown Vets scored at least once in every inning during a three-run victory against St. Joe’s Club.
Both teams were tied 2-2 until Cooperstown (12-3) pulled away for good with a four-run third and eventually held a 12-3 lead through six innings.
Jonathan Hugus paced Cooperstown offensively with two hits, including a double and two runs. Corey Boerio singled twice and scored a run, while Nate Gray had a hit and two runs. Antonio Hauser, Thomas Oldenburg and William Hugus all singled and scored, while Brady Angus crossed two times for Cooperstown, which produced 12 runs on eight hits.
Eli Boring led St. Joe’s Club (2-13) at the plate with two hits, including a double and two runs scored. Broderick Schreyer singled and scored two runs, while Cole Short and Dom Rosensteel all singled and scored for St. Joe’s Club, which put up nine runs on eight hits.
Oldenburg was the winning pitcher with one strikeout and one walk. Schreyer suffered the loss with one strikeout and five walks.
Heat Siphon 7,
Frontier Club 6
Heat Siphon scored a run in the top of the eighth inning for a walk-off victory against Frontier Club.
Heat Siphon (11-4) led 5-2 through three innings and 6-5 after five innings, but Frontier Club (7-8) scored once in the top of the seventh to force extras. Heat Siphon produced a run in the bottom of the eighth for the eventual winner.
Max Kallock led the Heat Siphon attack with four hits, including three doubles and two runs, while Tyler Fazekas added two hits, including a home run. Nathan Cole doubled twice and scored a run, while Roman Fridley added two hits, including a double and a run. Nate Lemmon also doubled and scored for Heat Siphon, which put up seven runs on 11 hits.
Roman Darazio paced Frontier Club offensively with two hits, including a double and three runs. Luke Nipar also singled twice and scored a run, while Joe Marino also singled and scored for Frontier Club, which put up six runs on eight hits.
Fridley struck out four and walked two in the victory. Darazio took the loss with two strikeouts and five walks.
Nakles 2,
Derry Ukes 2
The game between Nakles and Derry Ukes ended in a tie on Saturday.
The game was called in the sixth inning because of rain with the score knotted at 2. Derry Ukes (2-13-1) scored single runs in the first and fifth innings, but Nakles (10-5-1) put up two in the top of the sixth, just enough to forge the tie before the rain came.
Santino Bryer guided Nakles at the plate with a double and a run, while Darius Davis singled and scored his team’s other run. C.J. Voytilla also doubled for Nakles, which produced two runs on five hits.
Jake Lloyd paced Derry Ukes with two singles. John Wasnick and Nolan Plummer scored the lone runs for Derry Ukes, which picked up five hits.
Bryer struck out nine and walked three on the hill. Lloyd fanned seven and issued two walks.
F.O. Eagles 6,
Frontier Club 3
An early lead helped F.O. Eagles fend off Frontier Club for a three-run victory.
F.O. Eagles (9-5) scored four times in the fourth and once more in the second for an early 5-0 lead. Frontier Club (7-7) scored its three runs in the fifth inning.
Adam Moreland led F.O. Eagles offensively with three hits, including two doubles, while Dom Zilli singled and scored. Buddy Young also crossed twice for F.O. Eagles, which produced six runs on four hits.
Joe Marino had two hits for Frontier Club, including a double and a run scored. Roman Darazio also singled twice, while Luke Nipar singled and scored for Frontier Club, which put up three runs on six hits.
Logan Bradish was the winning pitcher with seven strikeouts and one walk. Michael Naggy fanned four and walked seven in defeat.
F.O. Eagles 000 01(10) 0 — 11 12 2Bardine’s 200 100 0 — 3 7 7 Doubles: Myers, Frank, Moreland (F.O.E.); Batista (B) Strikeouts by: Papuga-8 (F.O.E.); Batista-7, Sterrett-0, Frye-1 (B) Base on balls by: Papuga-0 (F.O.E.); Batista-3, Sterrett-1, Frye-0 (B) Winning pitcher: Nate Papuga Losing pitcher: Erick Batista
St. Joe’s Club 101 001 6 — 9 8 4Cooperstown 114 123 x — 12 8 2 Doubles: Boring (SJC); J Hugus (CV) Strikeouts by: W Hugus-0, Oldenburg-1, Gray-1, Hauser-1 (CV); Schreyer-1, Boring-3, Pokrant-1 (SJC) Base on balls by: W Hugus-3, Oldenburg-1, Gray-5, Hauser-0 (CV); Schreyer-5, Boring-0, Pokrant-2 (SJC) Winning pitcher: Thomas Oldenburg Losing pitcher: Broderick Schreyer
Frontier Club 101 030 10 — 6 8 5Heat Siphon 104 010 01 — 7 11 2 Doubles: Darazio (FC); Kallock-3, Cole-2, Fridley, Lemmon (HS) Home Run: Fazekas (HS) Strikeouts by: R Fridley-4, Lemmon-5 (HS); Darazio-2, Nipar-1 (FC) Base on balls by: R Fridley-2, Lemmon-4 (HS); Darazio-5, Nipar-4 (FC) Winning pitcher: Roman Fridley Losing pitcher: Roman Darazio
Frontier Club 000 030 0 — 3 6 2F.O. Eagles 410 010 0 — 6 4 4 Doubles: Marino (FC); Moreland-2 (F.O.E.) Strikeouts by: Bradish-7 (F.O.E.); Naggy-4, Darazio-1 (FC) Base on balls by: Bradish-1 (F.O.E.); Naggy-7, Darazio-0 (FC) Winning pitcher: Logan Bradish Losing pitcher: Michael Naggy
Nakles 000 002 0 — 2 5 2Derry Ukes 100 010 0 — 2 5 1 Doubles: Bryer, Voytilla (N) Strikeouts by: Bryer-9, Davis-0 (N); Lloyd-7 (DU) Base on balls by: Bryer-3, Davis-0 (N); Lloyd-2 (DU)
