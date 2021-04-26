F.O. Eagles won to stay undefeated, while VFW picked up its first victory of the season during Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League action this weekend.
Nakles and St. Joe’s Club each earned a pair of wins, and Frontier Club also won.
F.O. Eagles scored a five-run victory against St. Anthony, while VFW staved off Derry Ukes for its first win. St. Joe’s Club beat Cooperstown and Heat Siphon, while Nakles downed Cooperstown and Bardine’s. Frontier Club topped Derry Ukes by 10 runs.
F.O. Eagles 13,
St. Anthony 8
F.O. Eagles pounded out 13 runs on 13 hits during a five-run win against St. Anthony.
F.O.E. scored three runs in the first and led 7-4 after three innings. F.O.E. piled on six of the game’s final 11 runs against St. Anthony — which scored eight runs on 10 hits.
Will Morford led F.O.E. (5-0) at the plate with three hits, including a double and three runs scored. Logan Bradish homered and doubled, crossing home three times. Lou Amatucci and Dominic Zilli each singled and doubled, combining to plate four runs. Devon Frank singled and scored three runs, while Adam Moreland, Tyler Smith and Ethan Goughneour each collected a hit.
Keegan Young and Damian Newson each singled, doubled and scored two runs to lead St. Anthony (2-3) offensively. Isaiah Mitchell also collected two hits.
Winning pitcher Moreland had five strikeouts and three walks. Jack Stynchula took the loss, walking one.
VFW 12,
Ukes 8
VFW led early and held off a late Derry Ukes rally to earn its first win this season by four runs.
VFW led 3-1 through three innings and added two runs in the fourth. After falling behind 9-1, Derry Ukes seven of the game’s last 10 runs over the final two and a half innings, but it wasn’t enough during a four-run loss.
Riley Smith went 3-for-3 with three runs scored to lead VFW (1-3) offensively. Dominick Cararini collected two hits, including a double and two runs, while Mason Hrubes also doubled and crossed twice. Hayden Porterfield, Jeremy Lazarchik and James Hugus each singled and combined to plate three runs for VFW, which pounded out 12 runs on nine hits.
Jake Lloyd doubled twice and plated a run to lead Derry Ukes (1-4) at the plate. Alek Skwirut and Ben Gera each had a two-base hit, while John Washick and Anthony Monios each singled and combined to score three runs for Derry Ukes, which scored eight runs on seven hits.
Cararini was the winning pitcher with eight strikeouts and four walks, while Tyler Martin took the loss, fanning eight and walking two.
Nakles 16,
Cooperstown 6
Nakles took an early six-run lead and pulled away for a 10-run win in five innings against Cooperstown.
Nakles led 7-1 through two innings and scored nine of the game’s last 14 runs.
Quardarius Davis led Nakles (3-1) at the plate with three singles and four runs scored. Dan Calabrace and Ramone Williams each singled twice and combined to plate five runs. Michael Tortorella and Ben Stratton each singled and together crossed the plate four times for Nakles, which scored 16 runs on nine hits.
Hunter Fligger doubled and singled to lead Cooperstown (0-5) offensively. Brady Angus singled twice and scored two runs, while Patrick Laughlin and Hank Fligger each singled.
Calabrace was the winning pitcher, fanning eight and walking three, while Hunter Fligger took the loss, with three strikeouts and eight walks.
St. Joes 14,
Cooperstown 3
Cole Short tossed a no-hitter and St. Joe’s Club scored an 11-run win against Cooperstown.
St. Joe’s Club led 10-3 through three innings and scored four runs over the final three innings while shutting out Cooperstown during that span.
Short fanned seven batters and walked six to earn the mound win. He also singled twice at the plate.
Eli Boring went 4-for-5 to lead St. Joe’s Club (4-1) offensively. Boring also doubled and scored three runs. Vinny Zaccagnini had three singles and plated a run. Jack Jeffery doubled twice and scored a run, while Mason Beeman and Jacob Losier collected two hits apiece, combining to cross twice for St. Joe’s Club, which tallied 14 runs on 18 hits.
Angus, Aidan Gray and Braden Garia each scored a run for Cooperstown (0-4).
Garia suffered the loss, striking out two.
Nakles 11,
Bardine’s 8
Nakles scored three runs in the seventh to break an 8-8 tie and held on four a three-run win against Bardine’s.
With Nakles leading 8-1, Bardine’s scored six runs in the bottom of the fourth and later tied the game in the sixth. However, Nakles’ three-run top of the seventh was enough for the victory.
Davis had three singles and scored three runs to lead Nakles (2-1) at the plate. Anthony Scarton singled, tripled and scored a run, while Ben Stratton also tripled and plated two runs. Williams and Tortorella each singled twice and scored a run for Nakles, which scored 11 runs on 11 hits.
Tyler Samide collected two hits, including a double, while also scoring a run to lead Bardine’s (2-1) offensively. Colin Bush doubled and plated a run, while Ethan Frye, Ahmad Ward and Brody Ruman each singled, as the trio combined for three runs for Bardine’s, which scored six runs on eight hits.
Winning pitcher Tortorella had five strikeouts and a walk, while Frye took the loss, striking out two.
St. Joes 11,
Heat Siphon 1
St. Joe’s Club took an early lead and didn’t look back during a 10-run win against Heat Siphon.
St. Joe’s Club (5-1) led 7-0 after two innings, while Heat Siphon pulled one back in the third. However, St. Joe’s Club added two runs in each of the fourth and sixth innings.
Short went 4-for-4 at the plate and scored two runs to lead St. Joe’s Club offensively. Peyton Chismar had three singles, while Jacob Cramer and Jeffery singled twice, with the trio combining to plate seven runs. Boring singled and crossed home for St. Joe’s Club, which scored 11 runs on 12 hits.
Hayden Smolleck, Roman Fridley and Dominic Piper each singled for Heat Siphon (0-4), while Noah Dixon scored the team’s only run.
Cramer earned the win, fanning five and walking four, while Tyler Fazekas took the loss, with two strikeouts.
Frontier Club 15,
Derry Ukes 5
With the game tied in the bottom of the fifth, Frontier Club erupted for 10 runs during its 10-run victory against Derry Ukes.
Derry Ukes led 2-0 after the first, but Frontier Club scored four of the game’s next five runs to take a one-run lead in the third. After falling behind by a run in the fourth, Frontier Club tied the score in the bottom of the frame and put up a 10-piece in the fifth.
Luke Nipar-Smith and Cooper Basciano led Frontier Club (4-1) offensively, each collecting two hits, including a double, and combined to plate three runs. Camden Petrunak and Jacob Hannah each singled twice and crossed twice. Tyler Bauer and Karter Fulton each singled and scored a run for Frontier Club, which scored 15 runs on 10 hits.
Jake Lloyd, Peyton Gmuer and Elliot Kintz all singled for Derry Ukes (1-3). John Wasnick, Tyler Martin, Anthony Sacco and Anthony Monios each plated a run for Derry Ukes, which scored five runs on three hits.
Hannah was the winning pitcher, while Sacco suffered the loss, striking out one and walking three.
———
Nakles 202 400 3 — 11 11 8Bardine’s 001 601 0 — 8 6 4 Doubles: Hahn (N); Bush, Samide (B) Triples: Stratton, Scarton (N) Strikeouts by: Tortorella-5, Gaskey-3, Scarton-1 (N); Frye-2, Baughman-3, McNichol-1, Samide-0 (B) Base on balls by: Tortorella-1, Gaskey-2, Scarton-3 (N); Frye-0, Baughman-0, McNichol-3, Samide-0 (B) Winning pitcher: Mike Tortorella Losing pitcher: Ethan Frye
St. Joe’s 154 112 0 — 14 18 2Cooperstwn 021 000 0 — 3 0 6 Doubles: Jeffery-2, Boring (SJC) Strikeouts by: Short-7 (SJC); Garia-2, Laughlin-1 (CV) Base on balls by: Short-6 (SJC); Garia-0, Laughlin-3 (CV) Winning pitcher: Cole Short Losing pitcher: Braden Garia
Cooperstwn 103 200 0 — 6 6 3Nakles 520 630 0 — 16 9 3 Doubles: Fligger (CV) Strikeouts by: Calabrace-8, Stratton-3 (N); Fligger-3, Teslevich-1, Thomas-0, Dumnich-0 (CV) Base on balls by: Calabrace-3, Stratton-0 (N); Fligger-8, Teslevich-6, Thomas-7, Dumnich-1 (CV) Winning pitcher: Dan Calabrace Losing pitcher: Hunter Fligger
F.O. Eagles 403 303 0 — 13 13 2St. Anthony 004 112 0 — 8 10 6 Doubles: Zilli, Morford, Bradish, Amatucci (F.O.E.); Newsome, Young (SA) Home Runs: Bradish (F.O.E) Strikeouts by: Moreland-5, Hollick-2, Amatucci-2 (F.O.E.); Stynchula-0, Derk-2, Theys-1, Haydo-1, Young-2 (SA) Base on balls by: Moreland-3, Hollick-2, Amatucci-3 (F.O.E.); Stynchula-1, Derk-1, Theys-0, Haydo-3, Young-0 (SA) Winning pitcher: Adam Moreland Losing pitcher: Jack Stynchula
Heat Siphon 001 000 0 — 1 3 2St. Joe’s 430 202 0 — 11 12 2 Doubles: Strikeouts by: Cramer-5, Hochard-1 (SJC); Fazekas-2, Donovan-1 (HS) Base on balls by: Cramer-4, Hochard-0 (SJC); Fazekas-0, Donovan-4 (HS) Winning pitcher: Jacob Cramer Losing pitcher: Tyler Fazekas
VFW 003 242 1 — 12 9 1Derry Ukes 100 014 2 — 8 7 3 Doubles: Cararini, Hrubes (V); Lloyd-2, Skwirut, Gera (DU) Strikeouts by: Cararini-8, Smith-2, Porterfield-3 (V); Martin-8, Monios-3, Stump-2 (DU) Base on balls by: Cararini-4, Smith-1, Porterfield-5 (V); Martin-2, Monios-7, Stump-4 (DU) Winning pitcher: Dom Cararini Losing pitcher: Tyler Martin
Derry Ukes 201 200 0 — 5 3 2Front. Club 013 1(10)0 0 — 15 10 2 Doubles: Nipar-Smith, Basciano (FC); Lloyd (DU) Strikeouts by: Hannah-0, Nipar-Smith-2, Naggy-1 (FC); Sacco-1, Kintz-0, Lloyd-2, Gmuer-1, Gerra-0 (DU) Base on balls by: Hannah-0, Nipar-Smith-5, Naggy-2 (FC); Sacco-3, Kintz-3, Lloyd-0, Gmuer-3, Gerra-3 (DU) Winning pitcher: Jacob Hannah Losing pitcher: Anthony Sacco
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.