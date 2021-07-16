The Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League final is set following a pair of sweeps in the semifinal-round.
Top-seeded F.O. Eagles and No. 3 St. Joe’s Club both swept their opponent during the semifinal-round series to advance to the championship.
The best-of-three championship series runs Saturday and Sunday, with an if-necessary Game 3 on Monday. All games begin at 7 p.m. at Rosa-Oglietti Park.
Logan Bradish homered on Thursday and helped F.O. Eagles defeat Bardine’s, 6-1, to reach the final. F.O. Eagles won the series-opener, 5-2, on Wednesday.
St. Joe’s Club scored 37 runs in two games against Heat Siphon, including 18 in an 11-run win on Thursday. St. Joe’s Club opened the series with a 19-3 victory.
The Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League is slated to hand out its end-of-season awards, 6 p.m. Friday, July 23, before a 7 p.m. All-Star game on the same date.
Cooperstown Vets captured the 2020 Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League championship. Cooperstown won the regular-season title, defeated Bardine’s in the semifinals and swept F.O. Eagles in the championship series.
F.O. Eagles 6,
Bardine’s 1
A strong defensive effort propelled F.O. Eagles to a five-run win against Bardine’s.
F.O. Eagles took a two-run lead in the first inning and went ahead, 4-1, after three complete innings, before adding single runs in the sixth and seventh to clinch a championship berth.
Bradish homered, singled and scored two runs to lead F.O. Eagles at the plate. Lou Amatucci hit a two-bagger, while Adam Moreland, Tyler Smith and Ryan Dettling each singled.
Brady Ruman and Ahmad Ward each collected two hits, including a double, to pace Bardine’s offensively. Tyler Samide doubled and scored, while Ethan Frye and Cam McNichol each singled.
Winning pitcher Nate Papuga threw nine strikeouts, issuing two walks. Colin Bush suffered the loss, with five strikeouts and two walks.
Bardine’s held the advantage in hits, 7-6, but made four errors, while F.O. Eagles committed just one.
St. Joe’s Club 18,
Heat Siphon 7
St. Joe’s Club took advantage of a combined 20 walks and errors to defeat Heat Siphon by 11 runs.
With the scored knotted at 1-all, St. Joe’s Club broke open the tie with five runs in the bottom of the third inning. Heat Siphon responded with four runs in the fourth, but St. Joe’s Club scored 12 of the game’s final 14 runs, including three in the sixth to initiate the mercy-rule.
Eli Boring scattered four hits, including a double and a triple, and crossed four times to lead the attack for St. Joe’s Club. Cole Short singled twice, Jack Jeffery doubled, and Jacob Cramer singled. Dom Rosensteel scored four runs, while Peyton Chismar crossed three times.
Dom Piper had two hits, including a double, to pace Heat Siphon offensively. Tyler Fazekas and Sam Orazio also recorded two hits, while Roman Fridley, Mason Fridley, Jack Dixon and Noah Dixon each singled.
Jeffery earned the mound win, fanning two and walking six. Roman Fridley threw seven strikeouts and eight walks, taking the loss.
Heat Siphon made seven errors, while St. Joe’s Club committed three.
———
F.O. Eagles Bardine’s ab r h ab r h
Amatcci 4 2 1 Ruman 3 0 2 Frank 3 1 0 Baughmn 3 0 0 Bradish 3 2 2 Frye 3 0 1 Morelnd 3 0 1 Bush 1 0 0 Hollick 4 0 0 Ward 3 0 2 Zilli 3 1 0 Burket 3 0 0 Goughnr 2 0 0 Bulebsh 0 0 0 Hoke 1 0 0 McNichl 3 0 1 Smith 3 0 1 Samide 3 1 1 N Papuga 3 0 0 McMulln 3 0 0 J Papuga 0 0 0 Hantz 2 0 0 Dettling 1 0 1 Razza 0 0 0 Legg 1 0 0 Fry 0 0 0 Chambrln 0 0 0 Achhmmr 0 0 0 Frye 0 0 0 Weidebrg 0 0 0
Totals 31 6 6 Totals 27 1 7F.O. Eagles 202 001 1 — 6 6 1Bardine’s 001 000 0 — 1 7 4 Doubles: Ruman, Ward, Samide (B) Triple: Amatucci (F.O.E.) Home Run: Bradish (F.O.E.) Strikeouts by: Papuga-9, Bradish-1 (F.O.E.); Bush-5, Ward-3 (B) Base on balls by: Papuga-2, Bradish-0 (F.O.E.); Bush-2, Ward-2 (B) Winning pitcher: Nate Papuga Losing pitcher: Colin Bush ———
Heat Siphon St. Joe’s ab r h ab r h
Smollck 3 1 0 Cramer 5 2 1 R Fridley 2 1 1 Jeffery 3 2 1 Fazekas 4 1 2 Boring 5 4 4 Piper 4 0 2 Chismar 2 3 0 Donovan 2 1 0 Short 3 1 2 M Fridley 2 2 1 Jones 2 0 0 J Dixon 3 1 1 Beeman 3 0 0 N Lemmon 1 0 0 Zaccagni 1 1 0 Orazio 2 0 2 Struble 3 0 0 Roach 1 0 0 Rosenstl 0 4 0 N Dixon 1 0 1 Bonomo 1 0 0 Zulisky 0 0 0 Hochrd 0 0 0 C Lemmon 0 0 0 Losier 1 1 0 Karaschk 0 0 0 Pedder 0 0 0
Totals 25 7 10 Totals 29 18 8Heat Siphon 100 402 0 — 7 10 7St. Joe’s 105 543 0 — 18 8 3 Doubles: Piper (HS); Jeffery, Boring (SJC) Triples: Boring (SJC) Strikeouts by: Jeffery-2, Boring-0, Hochard-0 (SJC); R Fridley-7, Smolleck-0, N Dixon-1, Zulisky-0 (HS) Base on balls by: Jeffery-6, Boring-1, Hochard-0 (SJC); R Fridley-8, Smolleck-2, N Dixon-1, Zulisky-2 (HS) Winning pitcher: Jack Jeffery Losing pitcher: Roman Fridley
