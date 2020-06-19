F.O. Eagles provided a dramatic ending during its victory against Heat Siphon, while Nakles took care of VFW during a pair of Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League games played Thursday at Rosa-Oglietti Park.
F.O. Eagles rallied to force extra innings and then scored a walk-off victory against Heat Siphon. In the nightcap, Nakles jumped out to an early lead for an eventual six-run win against VFW.
F.O. Eagles 6,
Heat Siphon 5
Devin Frank was the hero, helping F.O. Eagles to a walk-off victory against Heat Siphon.
Frank came through with a walk-off single in the bottom of the eighth inning, scoring Logan Bradish for the game-winning run and completing a come-from-behind victory.
Heat Siphon (4-1) took command early with a four-run third, but that’s when F.O. Eagles (3-2) started its comeback with a two-run fourth and another run in the sixth, making it a 4-3 game. Heat Siphon added insurance in the top of the seventh, but it wasn’t enough, as F.O. Eagles scored two in the bottom of the seventh to force extra innings. That’s when Frank and Bradish came through to complete the comeback.
Bradish singled three times for F.O. Eagles and scored a run, while Frank contributed two hits, including a double and a run. Louie Amatucci contributed two hits, including a triple and two runs, while Adam Moreland also added two hits, including a double and a run. Buddy Young and Will Morford both singled twice, while Nate Papuga contributed a double and a run for F.O. Eagles, which pounded out six runs on 14 hits.
Nate Lemmon led Heat Siphon with a double and a run. Max Kallock and Roman Fridley also singled and scored for Heat Siphon, which produced five runs on just four hits.
Moreland was the winning pitcher with three strikeouts and a walk. Fridley took the loss with zero strikeouts and a walk.
Nakles 8,
VFW 2
Nakles jumped ahead early and then finished off VFW late for a victory on Thursday.
Nakles (5-2) led 4-1 through two innings and held a 5-2 advantage before finishing the game with a three-run seventh.
Santino Bryer singled twice and scored two runs to pace Nakles at the plate. Quardarius Davis also singled twice and provided a run, while C.J. Voytilla produced one hit and two runs. Andrew Anderson singled and scored for Nakles, which put up eight runs on nine hits.
Tony Massari led VFW (3-4) with two hits, including a double and a run. Zach Stott also singled and scored for VFW, which tallied two runs on five hits.
Bryer was the winning pitcher with nine strikeouts and zero walks. Tyler Mondock took the loss, despite finishing with five strikeouts and zero walks.
———
Heat Siphon F.O. Eagles ab r h ab r h
Kallak 4 1 1 Myers 4 0 0 Cole 2 1 0 Young 4 0 2 R Fridley 3 1 1 Amatucci 4 2 2 Fazekas 1 1 0 Bradish 4 1 3 Lemmon 4 1 1 Marino 3 0 0 Brack 4 0 1 Frank 4 1 2 Smolleck 2 0 0 Moreland 3 1 2 Piper 4 0 0 Papuga 3 1 1 Orazio 2 0 0 Zilli 2 0 0 M Fridley 2 0 0 Morford 3 0 2 Dixon 2 0 0
Totals 30 5 4 Totals 34 6 14Heat Siphon 004 000 10 — 5 4 2F.O. Eagles 000 201 21 — 6 14 7 Doubles: Lemmon (HS); Frank, Moreland, Papuga (F.O.E.) Triples: Amatucci (F.O.E.) Strikeouts by: Moreland-3, Bradish-7, Papuga-2, Frank-1 (F.O.E.); Fridley-0, Cole-6 (HS) Base on balls by: Moreland-1, Bradish-3, Papuga-2, Frank-2 (F.O.E.); Fridley-1, Cole-0 (HS) Winning pitcher: Adam Moreland Losing pitcher: Roman Fridley
———
Nakles VFW ab r h ab r h
Bryer 5 2 2 Smith 3 0 0 Davis 3 1 2 Stott 3 1 1 Stratton 3 0 1 Massari 3 1 2 Calabrace 2 1 0 Albaugh 3 0 1 Voytilla 2 2 1 Mondock 3 0 0 Scarton 4 0 0 Cararini 3 0 1 Anderson 2 1 1 Tropeano 3 0 0 Gaskey 3 0 1 Bra Hill 2 0 0 Hahn 0 0 0 Bry Hill 1 0 0 Newsome 3 1 0 Porterfield 2 0 0 Fulton 4 0 1 Mignogna 1 0 0
Totals 31 8 9 Totals 27 2 5Nakles 220 010 3 — 8 9 1VFW 100 100 0 — 2 5 5 Doubles: Massari (VFW) Strikeouts by: Bryer-9 (N); Mondock-5, Stott-4, Bra Hill-1, Porterfield-1 (VFW) Base on balls by: Bryer-0 (N); Mondock-0, Stott-0, Bra Hill-2, Porterfield-2 (VFW) Winning pitcher: Santino Bryer Losing pitcher: Tyler Mondock
