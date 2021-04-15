F.O. Eagles scored the winning-run in the bottom of the sixth to break a tie during a 4-3 win against St. Joe’s Club in a Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League game played Wednesday at Rosa-Oglietti Park.
F.O. Eagles (2-0) took a 1-0 lead in the first, but St. Joe’s responded with a three-run third to take a two-run lead. F.O. Eagles scored a run in the fourth, tied the score in the fifth, 3-3, and broke the deadlock in the sixth for a one-run win.
Adam Moreland and Will Morford each recorded a single to lead F.O. Eagles at the plate. Louie Amatucci scored three runs during the win.
Jacob Cramer led F.O. Eagles with a double, crossing the plate once.
Moreland struck out eight and walked one for the win. Peyton Chismar took the loss.
———
St. Joe’s 003 000 0 — 3 5 3F.O. Eagles 100 111 x — 4 3 1 Triple: Cramer (SJC) Strikeouts by: Moreland-8, Papuga-6 (F.O.E.); Chismar-0 (SJC) Base on balls by: Moreland-1, Papuga-2 (F.O.E.); Chismar-0 (SJC) Winning pitcher: Adam Moreland Losing pitcher: Peyton Chismar
