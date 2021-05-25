F.O. Eagles rolled to another win, during a big 20-3 victory against VFW in a Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League game played Monday at Rosa-Oglietti Park.
F.O. Eagles, which upped its record to 11-1 overall, led 4-1 through two innings before an 11-run breakout in the third for a 15-3 lead after three complete. F.O. Eagles tacked on four more runs in the top of the fourth to finish the scoring.
Will Morford led the charge offensively for F.O. Eagles with three hits, including a double and two runs, while Tyler Smith contributed two hits, including a two-bagger and two runs. Dom Zilli added two singles and three runs, while Devon Frank posted a hit and two runs. Bryce Hoke singled and scored, while Louie Amatucci, Logan Bradish, Parker Hollick and Dawson Chamberlain all scored twice for F.O.E., which produced 20 runs on nine hits.
Dom Cararini paced VFW (3-8) with two hits, including a double and a run. Bryson Hill also doubled and scored for VFW, which put up three runs on four hits.
Frank earned the win with two strikeouts and four walks. Cararini suffered the loss, fanning four and walking seven.
———
F.O. Eagles VFW ab r h ab r h
Amatucci 1 2 0 Cararini 3 1 2 Morford 5 2 3 Hrubes 2 0 0 Frank 1 2 1 Smith 1 1 0 Bradish 1 2 0 Porterfld 1 0 0 Hollick 2 2 0 Hill 1 1 1 Zilli 3 3 2 Mignogna 2 0 0 Smith 4 2 2 Tropeano 0 0 0 Goughnr 1 1 0 Hugus 2 0 0 Chamberln 0 2 0 Lazarchk 1 0 1 Fry 1 0 0 Smith 1 0 0 Dettling 0 1 0 Nelson 1 0 0 Hoke 1 1 1 Redinger 1 0 0 Papuga 2 0 0
Totals 22 20 9 Totals 16 3 4F.O. Egls 13(11) 500 0 — 20 9 1VFW 012 000 0 — 3 4 3 Doubles: Morford, Smith (F.O.E.); Cararini, Hill (V) Strikeouts by: Frank-2, Bradish-4 (F.O.E.); Cararini-4, Hugus-0, Porterfield-0, Hrubes-0, Hill-0 (V) Base on balls by: Frank-4, Bradish-0 (F.O.E.); Cararini-7, Hugus-1, Porterfield-2, Hrubes-1, Hill-2 (V) Winning pitcher: Devon Frank Losing pitcher: Dom Cararini
