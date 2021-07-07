F.O. Eagles recorded eight extra-base hits during its 18-6 win against Cooperstown Vets in a Latrobe Derry-Area Teener League game on Tuesday.
Cooperstown led 6-3 after the first inning, but F.O. Eagles scored the game’s final 15 runs, including one in the second, six in the third, three in the fifth and five in the sixth.
Dominic Zilli led the attack with three hits, including a triple, double, and two runs. Logan Bradish also had three hits, including two doubles, and two runs scored, while Nate Papuga tripled twice and scored three runs. Parker Hollick singled twice and crossed four times, while Will Morford tripled with three RBI. Devon Frank doubled and crossed twice, while Adam Moreland and Justin Papuga each singled.
Brady Angus singled twice and scored to lead Cooperstown at the plate. Patrick Laughlin, Owen Teslevich and Braden Garia also singled.
Hollick was the winning pitcher with a strikeout and four walks. Teslevich took the loss, fanning three and walking two.
F.O. Eagles Cooperstwn ab r h ab r h
Hollick 4 4 2 Angus 3 1 2 Frank 4 2 1 Laughln 3 0 1 Morford 5 0 1 Dumnch 3 1 0 Bradish 5 2 3 Fliggr 2 1 0 Morelnd 2 2 1 Gray 3 1 0 Zilli 3 2 3 Teslevch 3 1 1 Frye 1 0 0 Garia 1 1 1 Goughnr 3 0 0 Razza 1 0 0 Legg 2 0 0 Thomas 3 0 0 Dettlng 1 0 0 McMahen 2 0 0 Chambrln 0 1 0 Sanders 1 0 0 Smith 3 1 0 Hoke 1 1 0 N Papuga 2 3 2 J Papuga 1 0 1
Totals 37 18 14 Totals 25 6 5F.O. Eagles 316 035 0 — 18 14 2Cooperstwn 600 000 0 — 6 5 6 Doubles: Bradish-2, Frank, Zilli (F.O.E.) Triples: Papuga-2, Zilli, Morford (F.O.E.) Strikeouts by: Smith-1, Hollick-1 (F.O.E.); Teslevich-0, Garia-1, Laughlin-0, Thomas-3 (CV) Base on balls by: Smith-4, Hollick-0 (F.O.E.); Teslevich-2, Garia-1, Laughlin-1, Thomas-1 (CV) Winning pitcher: Tyler Smith Losing pitcher: Owen Teslevich
