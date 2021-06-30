Regular season title winner F.O. Eagles came from behind to defeat Bardine’s in extra innings during a Latrobe Derry-Area Teener League game played Tuesday.
F.O. Eagles scored three runs in the top of the seventh inning before going on to win, 10-8, in extra innings.
On Monday, Heat Siphon deployed strong pitching during a 12-8 win against Cooperstown Vets. A big fourth inning lifted VFW past Derry Ukes, 8-4.
F.O. Eagles 10,
Bardine’s 8
F.O. Eagles closed a three-run deficit in the top of the seventh and rallied to defeat Bardine’s by two runs in extra innings.
Bardine’s scored three runs in the bottom of the second inning to take a 6-4 lead. But trailing 8-5 and down to its last three outs, F.O. The Eagles tied the game 8-all before scoring twice in the top of the eighth and holding on for the victory.
Nate Papuga recorded three hits, including a triple, with four RBI and a run scored to guide F.O. Eagles offensively. Dominic Zilli and Tyler Smith each collected three singles and crossed twice, while Parker Hollick and Peyton Legg each singled twice. Devon Frank and Adam Moreland each doubled, while Logan Bradish and Bryce Hoke each singled. F.O. Eagles pounded out 10 runs on 17 hits.
Colin Bush and Jackson McMullen both singled twice and combined to drive in six runs as they led Bardine’s at the plate. Ryan Baughman and Ethan Frye also singled. Brody Ruman and Baughman each scored three runs.
Winning pitcher Bradish had five strikeouts and four walks. Frye fanned two and walked five in defeat.
Heat Siphon 12,
Cooperstown 8
Heat Siphon pitchers limited Cooperstown Vets to just three hits during a four-run win.
Heat Siphon (12-9) put up five second-inning runs to take a 5-2 lead. Cooperstown (6-15) cut the deficit to two runs, 6-4, after three complete, but Heat Siphon scored six of the game’s final 10 runs to seal the victory.
Preston Donovan led the attack for Heat Siphon with three hits, including two doubles, and three runs scored. Roman Fridley had two hits, including a two-bagger, while Mason Fridley singled twice and crossed twice. Tyler Fazekas and Sam Orazio (two runs) each doubled. Hayden Smolleck, Dominic Piper, Nathan Lemmon, Aiden Roach and Noah Dixon each singled for Heat Siphon, which produced 12 runs on 14 hits.
Brady Angus, Reed Razza and Colton Sanders each singeld for Cooperstown. Angus and Brennan Borbonus each crossed twice, while Patrick Laughlin, Owen Teslevich, Aidan Gray and Liam McMahen also scored.
Winning pitcher Roman Fridley threw three strikeouts and issued six walks. Fazekas, Lemmon and Smolleck contributed on the mound in limiting Cooperstown to three hits.
Laughlin took the loss, with two strikeouts and two walks.
VFW 8,
Derry Ukes 4
A six-run fourth inning propelled VFW to a four-run win against Derry Ukes.
VFW (5-16) trailed 4-1 heading into the bottom of the fourth when it tallied six runs and held on for the victory after adding an insurance run in the sixth.
Dom Cararini led the charge for VFW with three hits, including a double, and two runs scored. Bryson Hill singled twice, while Maddox Mignogna singled and scored. Hayden Porterfield, James Hugus, Everett Redinger, Noah Smith and Gaige Bartoloniew scored runs for VFW.
Tyler Martin singled twice and crossed once to lead Derry Ukes (8-13) at the plate. John Washick and Parker Zinkham each singled and scored, while Anthony Monios also singled. Nolan Plummer crossed once.
Smith earned the mound win with seven strikeouts and three walks. Anthony Sacco fanned one and walked two, taking the loss.
———
F.O. Eagles Bardine’s ab r h ab r h
Hollick 5 0 2 Ruman 3 3 0 Frank 4 1 1 Baughmn 2 3 1 Bradish 3 1 1 Frye 2 1 1 Moreland 3 1 1 Bush 4 0 2 Zilli 4 2 3 Burket 4 0 0 Legg 4 1 2 Samide 3 0 0 Smith 3 2 3 McMullen 4 0 2 Papuga 1 0 0 Weidebrg 4 0 0 Frye 1 0 0 Bulebosh 1 0 0 Chambrln 2 0 0 Razza 1 0 0 Dettling 2 0 0 Hantz 3 1 0 Hoke 2 1 1 Papuga 4 1 3
Totals 38 10 17 Totals 31 8 6F.O. Eagles 040 100 32 — 10 17 2Bardine’s 330 101 00 — 8 6 2 Doubles: Frank, Moreland (F.O.E.); Bush (B) Triples: Papuga (F.O.E.) Strikeouts by: Legg-3, Hollick-3, Bradish-5 (F.O.E.); Baughman-5, Frye-2 (B) Base on balls by: Legg-4, Hollick-4, Bradish-4 (F.O.E.); Baughman-1, Frye-1 (B) Winning pitcher: Logan Bradish Losing pitcher: Ethan Frye ———
Derry Ukes 110 200 0 — 4 5 2VFW 010 601 x — 8 6 3 Doubles: Cararini (V) Strikeouts by: Smith-7, Porterfield-5, Lazarchik-0 (V); Sacco-1, Wasnick-6, Gera-1 (DU) Base on balls by: Smith-3, Porterfield-1, Lazarchik-0 (V); Sacco-2, Wasnick-6, Gera-0 (DU) Winning pitcher: Riley Smith Losing pitcher: Anthony Sacco ———
Heat Siphon 051 220 2 — 12 14 5Cooperstwn 202 102 1 — 8 3 5 Doubles: Donovan-2, R Fridley, Fazekas, Orazio (HS) Strikeouts by: R Fridley-3, Fazekas-1, Lemmon-5, Smolleck-0 (HS); Laughlin-2, Garia-1, Angus-4 (CV) Base on balls by: R Fridley-6, Fazekas-4, Lemmon-3, Smolleck-1 (HS); Laughlin-3, Garia-0, Angus-1 (CV) Winning pitcher: Roman Fridley Losing pitcher: Pat Laughlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.