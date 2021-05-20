F.O. Eagles soared to victory, while Frontier Club also picked up a win during recent Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League action.
With two teams combining for 30 runs, F.O. Eagles handed Heat Siphon a 17-run loss. Frontier Club held on to defeat VFW by two runs.
F.O. Eagles 23,
Heat Siphon 7
F.O. Eagles scored early and often during a big win against Heat Siphon.
F.O. Eagles tallied nine of the game’s opening 10 runs through two innings. Heat Siphon pulled a run back in the third, but F.O. Eagles scored 14 combined runs over the fourth and fifth innings, while allowing five during that span.
Logan Bradish’s triple, single and three runs led F.O. Eagles’ offensive charge. Devon Frank collected two hits, including a double, and three runs. Will Morford and Adam Moreland each doubled and plated three runs apiece.
Louie Amatucci, Ethan Goughneour, Parker Hollick and Bryce Hoke all singled and combined for six runs. F.O. Eagles broke out for 23 runs on 10 hits.
Dominic Piper singled twice and Roman Fridley homered to pace Heat Siphon offensively. Tyler Fazekas tripled, while Jack Dixon doubled for Heat Siphon, which scored seven runs on five hits.
Amatucci earned the mound win with six strikeouts and four walks. Preston Donovan walked five in defeat.
Frontier Club 4,
VFW 2
Frontier Club only needed four hits during its two-run win against VFW.
VFW fell behind, 2-0, in the first but cut the deficit to one run in the third. Both teams scored a run in the fifth, as Frontier Club added an insurance run in the seventh to set the final, 4-2.
Jacob Hannah tripled and Cooper Basciano doubled to pace Frontier Club at the plate. Luke Nipar-Smith and Cam Petrunak each singled and scored a run.
Dom Cararini doubled, singled and scored a run to pace VFW offensively. Mason Hrubes, Riley Smith, Hayden Porterfield, and Maddox Mignogna all singled.
Winning pitcher Michael Naggy recorded three strikeouts and two walks. Smith took the loss, fanning six and walking three.
———
F.O. Eagles 630 860 0 — 23 10 3Heat Siphon 000 000 0 — 7 5 0 Doubles: Morford, Frank, Moreland (F.O.E.); J Dixon (HS) Triples: Bradish (F.O.E.); Fazekas (HS) Home Runs: R Fridley (HS) Strikeouts by: Amatucci-6 (F.O.E.); Donovan-0, M Fridley-0, N Dixon-0, Zulisky-1, Piper-1, Lemmon-1 (HS) Base on balls by: Amatucci-4 (F.O.E.); Donovan-5, M Fridley-2, N Dixon-3, Zulisky-4, Piper-7, Lemmon-0 (HS) Winning pitcher: Louie Amatucci Losing pitcher: Preston Donovan ———
Front. Club 200 010 1 — 4 4 1VFW 001 010 0 — 2 6 1 Doubles: Basciano (FC); Cararini (V) Triples: Hannah (FC) Strikeouts by: Naggy-3, Basciano-3, Nipar-Smith-3, Fulton-1 (FC); Smith-6, Cararini-4, Porterfield-1 (V) Base on balls by: Naggy-2, Basciano-0, Nipar-Smith-0, Fulton-1 (FC); Smith-3, Cararini-8, Porterfield-0 (V) Winning pitcher: Michael Naggy Losing pitcher: Riley Smith
