F.O. Eagles and Heat Siphon scored a pair of big victories in Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League action on Wednesday.
F.O. Eagles (7-5) and Heat Siphon (10-4) both hit double digits in its victories. F.O. Eagles toppled St. Anthony (7-7) for a 10-run win, while Heat Siphon scored a 12-run victory against St. Joe’s Club, which fell to 2-10 overall.
F.O. Eagles 10,
St. Anthony 0
F.O. Eagles scored in four of its five at-bats for a big win against St. Anthony.
F.O.E. opened the game with a three-run first before taking a 4-0 lead through three innings. F.O. Eagles closed the game with a six-run fourth.
Logan Bradish guided the F.O. Eagles’ offense with two hits, including a double and two runs scored. Lou Amatucci tripled and crossed two times, while Peyton Myers had a base hit and three runs. Devon Frank also scored twice for F.O. Eagles, which produced 10 runs on seven hits.
Amatucci also picked up the mound victory with two strikeouts and zero walks.
Jacob Rosborough had two of the four hits for St. Anthony. Cole Krehlik took the loss with two strikeouts and zero walks.
Heat Siphon 14,
St. Joe’s 2
Heat Siphon scored a run in every inning for a big win against St. Joe’s Club.
Heat Siphon led 4-0 through one inning and 5-0 after two. St. Joe’s Club trimmed the deficit to 5-2 before Heat Siphon closed the game with the final nine runs, including a five-run third.
Nathan Cole led the Heat Siphon offensive assault with four hits, including a double and four runs scored. Max Kallock added three hits, including a double and three runs, while Roman Fridley singled three times and scored a run. Dom Piper singled twice and scored two runs, while Jack Dixon also singled and scored. Tyler Fazekas doubled and crossed for Heat Siphon, which pumped out 14 runs on 16 hits.
Roman Fridley earned the complete-game victory for Heat Siphon. He struck out six and walked three, while only allowing two runs on three hits.
Eli Boring and Broderick Schreyer both singled and scored to lead St. Joe’s Club at the plate. Jayden Struble took the loss, fanning two and walking a pair.
———
St. Anthony F.O. Eagles ab r h ab r h
Boyle 2 0 0 Myers 2 3 1 Krehlik 2 0 1 Amatucci 3 2 1 Kodman 2 0 0 Frank 2 2 0 Rosborough 2 0 2 Bradish 3 2 2 Coletti 2 0 0 Moreland 2 0 1 Krinock 2 0 0 Zilli 3 0 1 Mitchell 2 0 0 Papuga 2 0 0 Derk 1 0 0 Hoke 1 0 0 Stynchula 1 0 0 Barnhart 1 1 0 Spillar 1 0 1 Goughenour 1 0 0 Young 1 0 0 Morford 1 0 0
Totals 18 0 4 Totals 21 10 7St. Anthony 000 000 0 — 0 4 2F.O. Eagles 301 600 0 — 10 7 0 Doubles: Bradish (F.O.E.) Triples: Amatucci (F.O.E.) Strikeouts by: Amatucci-2, Papuga-1 (F.O.E.); Krehlik-2, Boyle-0, Coletti-0 (SA) Base on balls by: Amatucci-0, Papuga-0 (F.O.E.); Krehlik-0, Boyle-2, Coletti-0 (SA) Winning pitcher: Lou Amatucci Losing pitcher: Cole Krehlik
———
St. Joe’s Heat Siphon ab r h ab r h
Boring 2 1 1 Kallock 4 3 3 Chismar 2 0 1 Cole 4 4 4 Schreyer 2 1 1 R Fridley 4 1 3 Jeffery 1 0 0 Fazekas 2 1 1 Pedder 1 0 0 Lemmon 2 0 0 Cramer 1 0 0 Brack 2 0 0 Struble 2 0 0 Smolleck 3 0 1 Short 1 0 0 Piper 2 2 2 Chappell 1 0 0 Roach 0 1 0 Zaccagnini 2 0 0 Dixon 2 1 1 Rosensteel 1 0 0 M Fridley 0 1 0 Wano 1 0 0
Totals 17 2 3 Totals 25 14 16St. Joe’s 002 000 0 — 2 3 2Heat Siphon 415 400 0 — 14 16 1 Doubles: Kallock, Cole, Fazekas (HS) Strikeouts by: R Fridley-6 (HS); Struble-2, Short-1, Pokrant-0 (SJC) Base on balls by: R Fridley-3 (HS); Struble-2, Short-3, Pokrant-0 (SJC) Winning pitcher: Roman Fridley Losing pitcher: Jayden Struble
