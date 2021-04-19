F.O. Eagles, Frontier Club, Derry Ukes, St. Joe’s Club and Bardine’s all earned wins during weekend action of the Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League.
F.O. Eagles blanked Heat Siphon, while Frontier Club won big against Cooperstown Vets. Derry Ukes scored a narrow victory against Nakles, while St. Joe’s Club and Bardine’s both picked up big wins against St. Anthony and Cooperstown Vets, respectively.
F.O. Eagles 5,
Heat Siphon 0
Three pitchers combined to carry F.O. Eagles to a three-hit shutout of Heat Siphon.
Devon Frank secured the mound victory with six strikeouts and three walks, while Tyler Smith and Nate Papuga combined to walk four. F.O. Eagles (3-0) scored once in the bottom of the third and four more times in the fifth for the win.
Lou Amatucci singled and scored to pace F.O. Eagles at the plate. Frank, Will Morford, Peyton Legg and Papuga also scored runs for F.O.E., which put up five runs on just two hits.
Tyler Fazekas doubled for Heat Siphon (0-3), one of just three hits for his team.
Roman Fridley took the loss with 10 strikeouts and nine walks.
Frontier Club 20,
Cooperstown Vets 4
Frontier Club broke open a close game with a late onslaught.
Cooperstown Vets (0-2) led 1-0 through one inning and trailed 5-4 after three before Frontier Club (3-0) scored the final 15 runs, including a 12-run fifth.
Jacob Hannah paced Frontier Club with two hits, including a double, and three runs, while Luke Nipar-Smith singled twice and scored three runs. Tyler Bauer also contributed two hits, including a double and a run, while A.C. Camarote, Camden Petrunik, Karter Fulton and Colin Michaels all singled and combined to score eight runs. Cooper Basciano also crossed twice for Frontier Club, which pounded out 20 runs on 10 hits.
Bryant Dumnich led Cooperstown with a hit and a run. Brady Angus crossed twice for Cooperstown, which produced four runs on four hits.
Michael Naggy was the winning pitcher, while Hunter Fligger took the loss with two strikeouts and five walks.
Derry Ukes 4,
Nakles 1
Derry Ukes used an early advantage for a three-run win against Nakles.
Derry Ukes (1-2) led 3-1 through one inning and scored just one more run in the top of the third.
Anthony Mains and Tyler Martin guided Derry Ukes at the plate, both with a single and a run. Peyton Gmuer also crossed twice for Derry Ukes, which produced four runs on three hits.
Ben Stratton singled and scored the lone run for Nakles (1-1), which had three hits offensively.
Tyler Martin struck out five and walked six for the win. Mike Tortorella fanned three and walked three in defeat.
St. Joe’s Club 14,
St. Anthony 5
St. Joe’s Club took an early lead and pulled away late for a nine-run victory against St. Anthony.
St. Joe’s Club (2-1) led 5-0 through two innings and 9-4 after four before piling on with five of the game’s last six runs.
Eli Boring led the charge offensively with three hits, including a triple and a run scored, while Jacob Cramer added two hits, including a home run and four runs scored. Peyton Chismar doubled and scored, while Cole Short, Jack Jeffery and Chance Pedder also singled and scored. Dominic Rosensteel also crossed twice for St. Joe’s Club, which produced 14 runs on 11 hits.
Cole Silk singled twice to lead St. Anthony, which fell to 1-2 overall. Keegan Young also singled and scored for St. Anthony, which put up five runs on four hits.
Short was the winning pitcher with three strikeouts and five walks. Josh Vacha took the loss, walking four.
Bardine’s 13,
Cooperstown Vets 3
Bardine’s turned a two-run game into a late rout.
Bardine’s (2-0) led 5-0 through three innings and Cooperstown (0-3) scored three runs, making it a 5-3 game through five. Bardine’s closed it out with an eight-run sixth.
Colin Bush paced Bardine’s at the plate with two singles and three runs, while Ahmad Ward doubled and crossed twice. Cam McNichol and Luke Bulebosh both singled and scored, while Jackson McMullen added a two-bagger. Ethan Frye and Ryan Baughman both crossed twice for Bardine’s, which put up 13 runs on eight hits.
Jack Thomas had a double and a run scored for Cooperstown, which produced three runs on three hits.
Ward was the winning pitcher with five strikeouts and seven walks. Brady Angus struck out two and walked one in defeat.
---
Heat Siphon 000 000 0 — 0 3 1F.O. Eagles 001 040 x — 5 3 2 Doubles: Fazekas (HS) Strikeouts by: Frank-6, Smith-0, Papuga-0 (F.O.E.); R Fridley-10, Fazekas-2 (HS) Base on balls by: Frank-3, Smith-3, Papuga-1 (F.O.E.); R Fridley-9, Fazekas-3 (HS) Winning pitcher: Devon Frank Losing pitcher: Roman Fridley
Frontier Club 023 3(12)0 0 — 20 10 3Cooperstown 103 000 0 — 4 4 4 Doubles: Hannah, Bauer (FC) Strikeouts by: Naggy-0, Petrunak-0, Fulton-3 (FC); Fligger-2, Teslevich-0, Angus-0, Dumnich-0, Garia-0 (CV) Base on balls by: Naggy-1, Petrunak-2, Fulton-2 (FC); Fligger-5, Teslevich-3, Angus-1, Dumnich-3, Garia-0 (CV) Winning pitcher: Michael Naggy Losing pitcher: Hunter Fligger
Derry Ukes 301 000 0 — 4 3 4Nakles 100 000 0 — 1 3 4 Doubles: Strikeouts by: Martin-5, Wasnick-1 (DU); Tortorella-3, Gaskey-4, Scarton-2 (N) Base on balls by: Martin-6, Wasnick-2 (DU); Tortorella-3, Gaskey-1, Scarton-2 (N) Winning pitcher: Tyler Martin Losing pitcher: Mike Tortorella
St. Joe’s Club 050 404 1 — 14 11 4St. Anthony 002 200 1 — 5 4 3 Doubles: Chismar (SJC) Triples: Boring (SJC) Home Runs: Cramer (SJC) Strikeouts by: Jeffery-1, Short-3, Hochard-0 (SJC); Vacha-0, Stynchula-3, Newsome-3, Dirk-2 (SA) Base on balls by: Jeffery-2, Short-5, Hochard-2 (SJC); Vacha-6, Stynchula-3, Newsome-1, Dirk-0 (SA) Winning pitcher: Cole Short Losing pitcher: Josh Vacha
Cooperstown 000 210 0 — 3 3 6Bardine’s 302 008 0 — 13 8 1 Doubles: Ward, McMullen (B); Thomas (CV) Strikeouts by: Ward-5, Baughman-1 (B); Angus-2, Garia-1, Teslevich-0 (CV) Base on balls by: Ward-7, Baughman-0 (B); Angus-1, Garia-4, Teslevich-2 (CV) Winning pitcher: Ahmad Ward Losing pitcher: Brady Angus
