A big fifth inning at the plate kept F.O. Eagles’ title hopes alive in the best-of-three Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League championship series against St. Joe’s Club.
Top-seeded F.O. Eagles overturned a one-run deficit by scoring four times in the fifth inning en route to a 7-5 win versus No. 3 St. Joe’s Club on Monday at Rosa-Oglietti Park.
The two teams will square off tonight at 7 p.m. for the series-deciding Game 3.
F.O. Eagles, notching its 27th win of the season, slowed down St. Joe’s Club offensively after the Owls entered Monday night’s showdown averaging nearly 16 runs per game in their first three playoff games. St. Joe’s Club pulled off an upset by winning Game 1 of the championship series, 10-6, following semifinal round wins against No. 2 Heat Siphon by scores of 18-7 and 19-3.
Meanwhile, regular season title-winners F.O. Eagles have allowed just 18 runs in four playoff games, so far. F.O. Eagles swept No. 4 Bardine’s in the semis, winning the series opener, 5-2, before a 6-1 victory to reach the final.
F.O. Eagles reached the L-DATL championship last year but was swept by Cooperstown Vets.
The Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League is scheduled to hand out its end-of-season awards, 6 p.m. Friday, before a 7 p.m. All-Star game on the same date.
On Tuesday, St. Joe’s Club led 2-1 through two complete innings, and that scoreline stood until F.O. Eagles pulled ahead, 5-2, in the fifth. St. Joe’s Club put up three runs in the sixth, cutting the deficit to one run, 6-5, but F.O. Eagles scored an insurance run in the seventh and held on for a two-run victory.
Lou Amatucci, Logan Bradish and Nate Papuga each singled twice and scored a run to lead F.O. Eagles at the plate. Devon Frank and Dom Zilli each doubled and crossed once, while Adam Moreland and Peyton Legg also singled.
F.O. Eagles outhit St. Joe’s Club, 10-5, but also made seven errors to the Owls’ four.
Jacob Cramer, Jack Jeffrey, Eli Boring, Chad Jones and Vinny Zaccagnini each singled for St. Joe’s Club. Jones scored a pair of runs.
Bradish, who has five hits in two games against St. Joe’s Club — a series-high — also earned the mound win, with seven strikeouts and five walks. Amatucci threw three strikeouts in relief.
Jayden Struble suffered the loss. He fanned three batters and walked five.
———
F.O. Eagles St. Joe’s ab r h ab r h
Amatcci 3 1 2 Cramer 3 1 1 Frank 4 1 1 Jeffery 4 0 1 Zilli 4 1 1 Boring 3 0 1 Bradish 2 0 2 Chismar 3 1 0 Morelnd 4 0 1 Short 2 1 0 Hollick 3 1 0 Jones 2 2 1 Goughnr 3 1 0 Beeman 2 0 0 Dettling 0 0 0 Zaccgni 3 0 1 Smith 3 0 0 Struble 3 0 0 Legg 1 1 1 Rosnstl 3 0 0 N Papuga 3 1 2 Pedder 0 0 0 Hoke 1 0 0 Bonomo 0 0 0 J Papuga 0 0 0 Hochrd 0 0 0 Frye 0 0 0 Losier 0 0 0 Chambrln 0 0 0
Totals 31 7 10 Totals 28 5 5F.O. Eagles 010 041 1 — 7 10 7St. Joe’s 110 003 0 — 5 5 4 Doubles: Frank, Zilli (F.O.E.) Strikeouts by: Bradish-7, Amatucci-3 (F.O.E.); Struble-3, Boring-3, Cramer-2 (SJC) Base on balls by: Bradish-5, Amatucci-0 (F.O.E.); Struble-5, Boring-1, Cramer-1 (SJC) Winning pitcher: Logan Bradish Losing pitcher: Jayden Struble
