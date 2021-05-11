Ninety total runs were scored during four recent Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League games.
F.O. Eagles picked up a five-run win against Derry Ukes and edged Bardine’s in extra innings. Cooperstown Vets used a nine-run fifth inning to defeat Heat Siphon, while Nakles routed VFW.
F.O. Eagles 15
Derry Ukes 10
F.O. Eagles pulled away late and downed Derry Ukes by five runs.
Derry Ukes led 6-4 after the first inning, but F.O. Eagles tied the score in the third and took the lead in the fourth, 10-8. F.O. Eagles scored five of the game’s final seven runs during its victory.
Parker Hollick went 3-for-3 with two doubles and drove in two runs to lead F.O. Eagles (6-1) at the plate. Dominic Zilli doubled and had four RBIs. Will Morford, Adam Moreland, Tyler Smith and Peyton Legg each singled, combining to drive in six runs and score six for F.O. Eagles, which pounded out 15 runs on eight hits.
Alek Skwirut doubled twice and scored two runs to guide Derry Ukes (3-5) offensively. Nolan Plummer, Tyler Martin, Ben Gera, Peyton Gmuer and Nick Stump each singled and combined for seven runs.
Devon Frank earned the mound win with five strikeouts and eight walks. Anthony Monios took the loss, walking six.
Cooperstown 17,
Heat Siphon 14
Cooperstown Vets trailed by seven runs but scored 14 in the last two innings for a three-run win against Heat Siphon.
Brady Angus singled in all three of his at bats and scored four runs to lead Cooperstown (2-6) offensively. Owen Teslevich singled twice and crossed once, while Patrick Laughlin, Bryant Dumnich and Colton Sanders each singled and combined for four runs. Cooperstown scored 17 runs on eight hits.
Roman Fridley collected four hits, including two doubles and two runs, to pace Heat Siphon (0-6) at the plate. Mason Fridley singled three times with three runs, while Tyler Fazekas doubled twice and plated a run. Hayden Smolleck singled twice and Caleb Lehman tripled, while Jack Dixon, Preston Donovan and Levi Moser each singled. Heat Siphon scored 14 runs on 15 hits.
Laughlin was the winning pitcher, with a strikeout and four walks. Donovan suffered the loss, striking out one and walking two.
F.O. Eagles 10
Bardine’s 9
F.O. Eagles scored a run in the top of the ninth inning to break a 9-9 tie and held on to edge Bardine’s.
Louie Amatucci and Logan Bradish each homered to lead F.O. Eagles at the plate. Amatucci and Bradish also singled and combined for three runs.
Parker Hollick doubled twice and scored two runs, while Devon Frank, Dominic Zilli, Ethan Goughneour and Will Morford each singled for F.O. Eagles, which scored 10 runs on 10 hits.
Ethan Frye and Ahmad Ward each collected two singles and plated two runs to pace Bardine’s offensively. Colin Bush doubled and scored two runs, while Ryan Baughman, and Jackson McMullen each singled and combined for four runs.
Nate Papuga earned the win with three strikeouts and two walks. Bush suffered the loss, with two walks and two strikeouts.
Nakles 14,
VFW 1
Nakles took a first-inning lead and did not look back during a 13-run win against VFW.
Ben Stratton, Mike Tortorella and Anthony Scarton all chalked up two hits and combined for five runs to lead Nakles (6-1) at the plate. Quardarius Davis and Andrew Anderson each doubled, while Daniel Calabrace, and Ramone Williams each singled for Nakles, which scored 14 runs on 12 hits.
Riley Smith singled and plated a run to pace VFW (1-6) offensively. Hayden Porterfield and Bryson Hill also singled.
Calabrace fanned seven with zero walks to earn the mound win. Dom Cararini struck out four and walked seven in defeat.
Derry Ukes 600 211 0 — 10 8 5F.O. Eagles 402 450 0 — 15 8 2 Doubles: Skwirut (DU); Hollick-2, Zilli (F.O.E.) Strikeouts by: Frank-5, Hollick-4 (F.O.E.); Monios-0, Skwirut-6, Sacco-0, Gera-1 (DU) Base on balls by: Frank-8, Hollick-3 (F.O.E.); Monios-6, Skwirut-2, Sacco-3, Gera-2 (DU) Winning pitcher: Devon Frank Losing pitcher: Anthony Monios
Heat Siphon 505 100 3 — 14 15 0Cooperstown 102 095 x — 17 9 4 Doubles: Fazekas-2, R Fridley-2 (HS) Triples: Lehman (HS) Strikeouts by: Laughlin-1, Garia-4, Angus-2 (CV); Donovan-1, Fazekas-7, Smolleck-1, Fridley-2, Moser-1 (HS) Base on balls by: Laughlin-4, Garia-1, Angus-0 (CV); Donovan-7, Fazekas-6, Smolleck-4, Fridley-2, Moser-0 (HS) Winning pitcher: Patrick Laughlin Losing pitcher: Preston Donovan
F.O. Eagles 001 412 011 — 10 10 4Bardine’s 001 430 010 — 9 7 4 Doubles: Hollick (F.O.E.); Bush (B) Home Run: Amatucci, Bradish (F.O.E.) Strikeouts by: Papuga-3, Bradish-1, Moreland-5 (F.O.E.); Bush-2, Frye-3, Baughman-2, McNichol-2, Samide-0, Ward-4 (B) Base on balls by: Papuga-2, Bradish-2, Moreland-5 (F.O.E.); Bush-2, Frye-3, Baughman-1, McNichol-1, Samide-4, Ward-1 (B) Winning pitcher: Nate Papuga Losing pitcher: Colin Bush
Nakles 263 030 0 — 14 12 0VFW 100 000 0 — 1 3 1 Doubles: Davis, Anderson (N) Strikeouts by: Calabrace-7 (N); Cararini-4, Lazarchik-3, Porterfield-2 (V) Base on balls by: Calabrace-0 (N); Cararini-7, Lazarchik-1, Porterfield-1 (V) Winning pitcher: Dan Calabrace Losing pitcher: Dom Cararini
