After twice rallying to tie the score, F.O. Eagles defeated Nakles via a walk-off during Latrobe Derry-Area Teener League action over the weekend.
F.O. Eagles, the regular season title winner, scored in the bottom of the seventh inning to secure a 3-2 win against Nakles.
Heat Siphon used a big second inning during a 9-1 victory over Derry Ukes.
On Friday, Nakles downed Frontier Club, 5-1, backed by a solid pitching performance from Daniel Calabrace. Also, Bardine’s and St. Joe’s Club played to a 9-all tie after Bardine’s rallied in the final inning to level the score.
Also this weekend, St. Joe’s Club outlasted Cooperstown Vets by three runs and Bowman took care of McCabe Funeral Home with a 13-run victory in the Westmoreland County Old-Timers League.
F.O. Eagles 3,
Nakles 2
F.O. Eagles scored the game-winning run in the final inning during a walk-off victory against Nakles.
Nakles twice took the lead, 1-0, in the third inning and 2-1 in the fifth, but F.O. Eagles answered both times to tie the score and later crossed the winning-run in the bottom of the seventh.
Parker Hollick doubled and drove in a run to guide F.O. Eagles offensively. Lou Amatucci, Will Morford, Logan Bradish and Ethan Goughneour each had a single. Bradish crossed twice and Amatucci also scored during the win.
Ben Stratton had two hits, including a double, with a run scored to pace Nakles at the plate. Calabrace and Caden Marsh (one run) also singled.
Adam Moreland was the winning pitcher, with two strikeouts and no walks. Casey Ruper suffered the loss, with two punchouts and a walk.
Heat Siphon 9,
Derry Ukes 1
A six-run second inning helped Heat Siphon down Derry Ukes by eight runs.
The score was tied, 1-1, when Heat Siphon (15-10) put up six runs in the bottom of the second inning, adding single runs in the fourth and sixth en route to an eight-run win against Derry Ukes (8-17).
Preston Donovan led Heat Siphon’s attack with three hits, including a pair of doubles, with two runs scored. Tyler Fazekas singled twice and scored twice, while Hayden Smolleck, Dom Piper and Aiden Roach also singled.
Nick Stump and Nolan Plummer each had a two-base hit for Derry Ukes, while Anthony Sacco also singled.
Winning pitcher Fazekas threw five strikeouts and issued two walks. Parker Zinkham fanned two and walked three, taking the loss.
Nakles 5,
Frontier Club 1
Winning pitcher Calabrace threw 15 strikeouts as Nakles defeated Frontier Club by four runs.
Calabrace allowed just two hits and issued two walks.
Nakles (14-2) broke a 1-1 tie with three runs in the top of the third inning before adding an insurance run in the sixth.
Ben Stratton went 3-for-3 with a run scored to guide Nakles at the plate. Calabrace and Quardarius Davis each singled twice, while Vince Gaskey tripled and crossed twice. Tyler Hahn, Drew Anderson and Steve Janke also singled for Nakles, which produced five runs on 11 hits.
Michael Naggy and Tyler Bauer each singled for Frontier Club (14-12) which scored its lone run in the bottom of the second inning.
Jacob Hannah suffered the loss, with two strikeouts and no walks.
St. Joe’s Club 9,
Bardine’s 9
Bardine’s rallied in the bottom of the seventh inning as it played to a 9-all tie against St. Joe’s Club.
Bardine’s (15-10-1) led 3-0 through three complete innings. St. Joe’s Club (13-2-1) grabbed a 6-3 lead with five runs in the top of the fifth, but Bardine’s leveled the score in its half of the inning. Trailing 9-6, Bardine’s scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh, and the game ended in a tie.
Jack Jeffrey led St. Joe’s offensively with three hits, including two doubles, and three runs scored. Eli Boring had two hits, including a double, while Jacob Cramer and Peyton Chismar also doubled. Mason Beeman singled and scored.
Ahmad Ward guided Bardine’s at the plate with three singles and two runs scored. Ryan Baughman doubled twice, while Cam McNichol also had a two-bagger. Ethan Frye, Colin Bush, Owen Burket and Tyler Samide also singled.
Chismar threw five strikeouts and issued five walks for St. Joe’s Club. Frye fanned two and walked three for Bardine’s.
St. Joe’s 12,
Cooperstown 9
St. Joe’s Club used a big second inning and held on to defeat Cooperstown Vets by three runs on Sunday.
St. Joe’s Club (17-10) took control early, scoring two runs in the bottom of the first and breaking the game open with seven runs the following frame. The team added two runs in the fourth and another in the sixth, respectively.
Cooperstown (7-18) scored two runs in the second and single runs in the first and fourth before inching closer with a five-run seventh.
St. Joe’s, which finished with 10 hits, got three hits and three runs from Peyton Chismer. Jacob Cramer and Dom Rosensteel each added two hits, with Cramer also scoring three times. Cramer’s hits included a homer and triple, while Chismer also homered.
Bryant Dumnich led Cooperstown with two hits and Hunter Fligger added a home run.
Vinny Zaccagnini earned the pitching win, striking out three and walking two. Cramer, Sam Hochard, Chad Jones and Mason Beeman also pitched and combined for nine strikeouts and eight walks, with Cramer fanning four.
Aidan Gray took the loss and struck out two. Fligger, Patrick Laughlin, Braden Garia and Owen Teslevich also saw time on the mound and teamed for three strikeouts and 12 walks.
WC Old-Timers League
Bowman 16,
McCabe 3
Bowman Surveying used an offensive outburst in the middle innings Saturday to roll past McCabe Funeral Home in Westmoreland County Old-Timers play.
The game was tied 2-2 going into the top of the fourth when Bowman scored four times in the frame to take the lead for good. The visitors added three runs in the fifth, six more in the sixth and another in the seventh.
Bowman’s pitching staff held McCabe to a single run over the final four innings.
Bowman (8-1), which finished with 17 hits and played an error-free game defensively, had four players with at least three hits.
Scott Bowman led the way offensively, going 4 for 4 with two doubles and a pair of runs.
Dave Bengel tripled and singled twice; Mark Boerio doubled and added a pair of singles; John Boyle had three singles and scored three times, and Dave McCracken contributed two hits.
Russ Ziolko doubled and singled for McCabe (2-5).
McCracken earned the pitching win, striking out one and walking one. Boyle also saw time on the mound and struck out one and walked three.
Tim Donaldson took the loss, striking out three and walking two. Four other pitchers — Randy Campbell, Tim Fedele, John College and Dave Donaldson — combined for a strikeout and seven walks.
———
Nakles 001 010 0 — 2 4 2F.O. Eagles 000 110 1 — 3 5 2 Doubles: Stratton (N); Hollick (F.O.E.) Strikeouts by: Stratton-3, Rupert-2 (N); Amatucci-2, Frank-2, Papuga-1, Bradish-2, Moreland-2 (F.O.E.) Base on balls by: Stratton-5, Rupert-1 (N); Amatucci-0, Frank-1, Papuga-0, Bradish-1, Moreland-0 (F.O.E.) Winning pitcher: Adam Moreland Losing pitcher: Casey Rupert
Derry Ukes 010 000 0 — 1 3 1Heat Siphon 160 101 x — 9 8 2 Doubles: Stump, Plummer (DU); Donovan-2 (HS) Strikeouts by: Fazekas-5, N Dixon-2 (HS); Zinkham-2, Forbes-1, Monios-1, Skwirut-3 (DU) Base on balls by: Fazekas-2, N Dixon-1 (HS); Zinkham-3, Forbes-2, Monios-2, Skwirut-3 (DU) Winning pitcher: Tyler Fazekas Losing pitcher: Parker Zinkham
Nakles 103 001 0 — 5 11 3Front. Club 010 000 0 — 1 2 1 Triple: Gaskey (N) Strikeouts by: Calabrace-15 (N); Hannah-2, Michaels-5 (FC) Base on balls by: Calabrace-2 (N); Hannah-0, Michaels-1 (FC) Winning pitcher: Dan Calabrace Losing pitcher: Jacob Hannah
St. Joe’s 000 152 1 — 9 8 3Bardine’s 210 030 0 — 9 10 2 Doubles: Jeffery-2, Boring, Chismar, Cramer (SJC); Baughman-2, McNichol (B) Strikeouts by: Chismar-5, Short-1, Jeffery-1 (SJC); Frye-2, Samide-0, Ward-1, Bush-2 (B) Base on balls by: Chismar-5, Short-4, Jeffery-2 (SJC); Frye-3, Samide-2, Ward-1, Bush-1 (B)
Cooperstwn 120 100 5 — 9 4 2St. Joe’s 270 201 x — 12 10 2 Triples: Cramer (SJC) Home Runs: Chismar, Cramer (SJC); Fligger (CV) Strikeouts by: Zaccagnini-3, Hochard-2, Cramer-4, Jones-1, Beeman-2 (SJC); Gray-2, Fligger-1, Laughlin-1, Garia-0, Teslevich-1 (CV) Base on balls by: Zaccagnini-2, Hochard-2, Cramer-1, Jones-1, Beeman-4 (SJC); Gray-5, Fligger-2, Laughlin-3, Garia-4, Teslevich-3 (CV) Winning pitcher: Vinny Zaccagnini Losing pitcher: Aidan Gray
Bowman 110 436 1 — 16 17 0McCabe 002 000 1 — 3 6 4 Doubles: Bowman-2, Boerio (B); Ziolko (M) Triple: Bengel (B) Strikeouts by: McCracken-1, Boyle-1 (B); T Donaldson-3, Campbell-0, Fedele-0, College-0, D Donaldson-1 (M) Base on balls by: McCracken-1, Boyle-3 (B); T Donaldson-2, Campbell-4, Fedele-3, College-0, D Donaldson-0 (M) Winning pitcher: Dave McCracken Losing pitcher: Tim Donaldson
