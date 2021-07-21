F.O. Eagles capped off its season of dominance by capturing the Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League championship.
The league’s top-seeded team broke open a two-run lead, scoring seven times in the sixth inning to down No. 3 St. Joe’s Club, 11-2, during Game 3 of the best-of-three L-DATL championship series on Tuesday at Rosa-Oglietti Park.
St. Joe’s Club stole the series-opener, 10-6, but F.O. Eagles bounced back to win the final two games — including a 7-5 victory in Game 2 — to take home the title. The championship victory also spells redemption for F.O. Eagles, which lost in a 2-0 sweep during last year’s L-DATL final against Cooperstown Vets.
Regular season title winner F.O. Eagles finished the 2021 season with a league-best 26-3 record. Third-seeded St. Joe’s Club ended at 18-12-1.
Both teams reached the league championship series via sweeps of their respective opponents in the semifinal round. F.O. Eagles swept No. 5 wild-card winner Bardine’s, taking the series opener, 5-2, before a 6-1 victory to reach the final. The Owls got past No. 2 Heat Siphon with a high-powered offensive display, winning by margins of 18-7 and 19-3.
St. Joe’s Club averaged 13 runs a game — 52 total runs — in its first four playoff contests entering Tuesday’s series-deciding Game 3. But Nate Papuga and Devon Frank held the Owls to just two runs on seven hits, while F.O. Eagles came through at the plate by producing 11 runs on 14 hits.
F.O. Eagles opened a 4-0 lead through three complete innings, but St. Joe’s Club answered by scoring two times in the top of the fourth. However, a seven-run sixth inning helped F.O. Eagles to secure a nine-run victory and the league title.
Five F.O. Eagles batters collected multiple hits, as Adam Moreland led the attack with three singles and two runs scored. Logan Bradish had two hits, including a home run, while Lou Amatucci, Dom Zilli and Ethan Goughneour all singled twice. Papuga hit a two-bagger, while Frank and Parker Hollick each singled.
Eli Boring paced St. Joe’s Club offensively with two hits, including a triple, and a run scored. Jacob Cramer, Peyton Chismar, Chad Jones, Vinny Zaccagnini and Jayden Struble also singled for the Owls.
Papuga earned the mound win, fanning three and walking three. Frank offered some relief, throwing two strikeouts and three walks.
Jack Jeffery had four punchouts and a walk in defeat.
The L-DATL season will conclude with its end-of-season awards, 6 p.m. Friday, before a 7 p.m. All-Star game, on the same date.
St. Joe’s F.O. Eagles ab r h ab r h
Cramer 3 0 1 Amatcci 4 1 2 Jeffery 3 0 0 Frank 4 1 1 Boring 4 1 2 Zilli 4 1 2 Chismar 3 1 1 Bradsh 4 1 2 Short 1 0 0 Morelnd 4 2 3 Jones 2 0 1 Hollck 4 1 1 Beeman 2 0 0 Legg 2 0 0 Zaccagni 3 0 1 Smith 2 1 0 Struble 3 0 1 Goughnr 3 1 2 Rosenstl 3 0 0 Dettling 0 0 0 Pedder 0 0 0 N Papuga 3 1 1 Hochrd 0 0 0 Hoke 0 1 0 Losier 0 0 0 Frye 0 0 0 Bonomo 0 0 0 J Papuga 0 0 0 Chambrln 0 0 0
Totals 27 2 7 Totals 34 11 14St. Joe’s 000 200 0 — 2 7 6F.O. Eagles 022 007 x — 11 14 1 Doubles: N Papuga (F.O.E.) Triples: Boring (SJC) Home Run: Bradish (F.O.E.) Strikeouts by: N Papuga-3, Frank-2 (F.O.E.); Jeffery-4, Boring-0, Short-0 (SJC) Base on balls by: N Papuga-3, Frank-3 (F.O.E.); Jeffery-1, Boring-1, Short-0 (SJC) Winning pitcher: Nate Papuga Losing pitcher: Jack Jeffery
