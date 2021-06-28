F.O. Eagles scored a pair of wins over the weekend to clinch the Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League regular-season title.
F.O. Eagles defeated Nakles, 8-2, before edging St. Anthony’s, 10-9, in extra innings to seal the regular-season title.
Cooperstown Vets won two games out of three, including a 10-9 walk-off win against Derry Ukes. Cooperstown also downed VFW, 10-7, but lost to Frontier Club, 21-11.
St. Anthony’s defeated Frontier Club, 12-2, while Bardine’s scored a 12-3 win against Derry Ukes.
Cooperstown 10,
Derry Ukes 9
Cooperstown Vets faced an early seven-run deficit but rallied for an eventual walk-off victory against Derry Ukes.
Derry Ukes (8-13) led 9-2 after two innings, but Cooperstown scored seven runs over the next four innings, including four in the third and two in the sixth to tie the game. Cooperstown (6-13) plated the game-winning run in the bottom of the seventh.
Brady Angus led the offensive charge for Cooperstown with three hits, including a double and two runs. Bryant Dumnich had three singles and two runs, while Hunter Fligger and Aiden Gray each had two hits, including a double, while combining to score three runs. Brennan Borbonus singled twice, while Patrick Laughlin, Owen Teslevich, Braden Garia, Liam McMahen and Colton Sanders each had singles — combining to score three of Cooperstown’s 10 runs on 17 hits.
Jake Lloyd collected three hits, including two doubles, to lead Derry Ukes at the plate. Tyler Martin had three singles and a run scored, while Ben Gera singled twice and scored. Anthony Monios singled and crossed twice, while John Washick, Jaxson Repko, Anthony Sacco and Elijah Toth combined to score five runs.
Garia was the winning pitcher, tossing a strikeout and issuing two walks. Lloyd took the loss, with five strikeouts and zero walks.
St. Anthony’s 12,
Frontier Club 2
St. Anthony’s took a first inning-lead and never looked back during a 10-run win against Frontier Club.
St. Anthony’s (9-9) scored six runs over the first four innings, including three in the opening frame, before putting up six runs in the sixth for a 12-0 lead. Frontier Club (12-10) pulled two runs back in the sixth.
Cason Long went 4-for-4, including a double and a run scored, to lead St. Anthony’s at the plate. Landon Kodman singled, doubled and scored a run, while Isaiah Mitchel singled twice and crossed twice. Keegan Young, Ethan Haydo and Blake Spillar each singled and combined to score six runs. Jack Stynchula and Tyke Derk each crossed once, as St. Anthony’s pounded out 12 runs on 11 hits.
Jacob Hannah, Colin Michaels, Cooper Basciano and Luke Nipar-Smith each recorded a single for Frontier Club. Camden Petrunak and Michael Naggy each scored for Frontier Club.
Winning pitcher Kodman had seven strikeouts and five walks. Ayden Cottom suffered the loss, fanning three and walking two.
Bardine’s 12,
Derry Ukes 3
Bardine’s fell behind early but rallied and pulled away late during a nine-run win against Derry Ukes.
Derry Ukes took an early 1-0 lead and held that advantage until Bardine’s (11-11) went ahead, 3-1, in the third. Bardine’s score 11 of the game’s final 13 runs, including four in each of the sixth and seventh innings.
Ethan Frye, Jackson McMullen and Joey Razza each singled twice to guide Bardine’s at the plate. Colin Bush doubled and crossed twice, while Tyler Samide and Andrew Hantz each singled. Brody Rumon, Frye, Bush, Cash Achhammer and Hantz each scored two runs, while Luke Bulebosh and Razza also scored.
Tyler Martin singled twice to lead Derry Ukes (8-14) offensively. Jake Lloyd, Parker Zinkham, Camron Forbes and Anthony Sacco each singled. John Washick, Anthony Monios and Lloyd each scored a run.
Samide earned the mound win, with seven strikeouts and two walks. Martin took the loss, throwing five strikeouts and issuing five walks.
F.O. Eagles 8,
Nakles 2
Logan Bradish homered as F.O. Eagles pulled away late for a six-run victory after trailing early against Nakles.
Nakles (11-10) led 1-0 until the top of the third inning when F.O. Eagles scored two runs. F.O. Eagles (18-2) plated six of the game’s final seven runs.
Bradish collected three hits, including his third home run of the season and two runs scored, to lead F.O. Eagles at the plate. Will Morford singled twice and crossed twice, while Devon Frank, Dominic Zilli and Ethan Goughneour each doubled. Lou Amatucci singled and scored twice, while Tyler Smith also singled. Zilli and Goughneour each crossed once.
Vince Gaskey doubled and scored to guide Nakles offensively. Quardarius Davis, Anthony Scarton (one run), Tyler Hahn, Casey Rupert and Steve Janke each singled.
Winning pitcher Nate Papuga fanned eight batters and walked one. Mike Tortorella took the loss, recording seven punchouts and a walk.
F.O. Eagles 10,
St. Anthony’s 9
F.O. Eagles overcame a three-run deficit and scored the game-winning run in extra innings to defeat St. Anthony’s by one run.
F.O. Eagles (19-2) led 2-0 after the first inning, but St. Anthony’s scored nine runs over the next three innings to take a 9-6 lead. F.O. Eagles tied the score with three runs in the fifth before plating the game-winning run in the top of the eighth.
Adam Moreland went 3-for-3 with two RBI, two doubles and a run scored to lead F.O. Eagles at the plate. Lou Amatucci had two hits, including a double, and scored three runs. Bradish smacked his fourth home run of the season and drove in three runs, scoring twice. Devon Frank and Will Morford each singled and scored two runs apiece.
Isaiah Mitchell collected three hits, including a triple, and scored twice to guide St. Anthony’s (9-10) offensively. Cason Long had two hits, including a double, and crossed twice. Jack Stynchula, Ethan Haydo and Donovan Trimble each singled twice. Cole Silk doubled and scored, while Keegan Young and Blake Spillar also singled. Young, Synchula, Trimble, Silk and Spillar each scored a run for St. Anthony’s.
Moreland earned the mound win, with two strikeouts and two walks. Damian Newsome suffered the loss, with a strikeout and five walks.
Frontier Club 21,
Cooperstown 11
Frontier Club trailed by seven runs but erupted for a 16-run fourth inning during a five-inning mercy-rule victory against Cooperstown Vets.
Cooperstown (5-14) put up six runs in the top of the fourth inning to lead 11-4, but Frontier Club (14-10) broke out the bats for 16 runs in its half of the inning en route to a 10-run win.
Tyler Bauer went 4-for-4 with three runs scored to lead the offensive charge for Frontier Club. Trent Barnhart collected three hits, including a double, and crossed twice. Jacob Hannah and Michael Naggy each singled twice and combined to score six runs. Camden Petrunak doubled and crossed twice, while Cooper Basciano, Ayden Cottom, Angelo Camerote and Austin Kuhns each singled — combining for seven runs. Frontier Club produced 21 runs on 16 hits.
Patrick Laughlin collected three singled and crossed three times to lead Cooperstown at the plate. Aidan Gray, Braden Garia and Brady Angus each singled twice. Hunter Fligger, Colton Sanders and Liam McMahen each singled. Owen Teslevich, Fligger and Angus each crossed twice, while Gray and Brennan Borbonus also scored.
Naggy was the winning pitcher, while Teslevich suffered the loss.
Cooperstown 10,
VFW 7
VFW rallied late to send the game into extra innings, but Cooperstown Vets scored three runs in the top of the eighth and held on for the victory.
VFW (4-16) held a 1-0 advantage through four innings until Cooperstown went ahead, 7-4, after scoring three runs in the top of the seventh. VFW plated three runs in the bottom of the seventh to tie the score, but Cooperstown (6-13) put up three runs in extra innings during its three-run win.
Colton Sanders collected three hits, including a double, to guide Cooperstown at the plate. Patrick Laughlin had three singles and three runs scored. Aidan Gray and Brady Angus each singled twice and combined to score three runs. Owen Teslevich, Hunter Fligger, Braden Garia and Brennan Borbonus each singled.
Riley Smith singled twice and scored three runs to pace VFW offensively. Mason Hrubes and Maddox Mignogna each doubled, while Bryson Hill and Braden Nelson each singled. Dom Cararini crossed twice.
Angus was the winning pitcher, fanning three and walking zero. Jeremy Lazarchik fanned one and walked one during the mound loss.
———
Derry Ukes 270 000 0 — 9 9 5Cooperstwn 204 012 1 — 10 17 2 Doubles: Lloyd-2 (DU); Angus, Fligger, Gray (CV) Strikeouts by: Garia-1, Teslevich-1, Dumnich-0, Laughlin-6 (CV); Lloyd-5 (DU) Base on balls by: Garia-2, Teslevich-2, Dumnich-4, Laughlin-0 (CV); Lloyd-0 (DU) Winning pitcher: Braden Garia Losing pitcher: Jake Lloyd
St. Anthony 301 206 0 — 12 11 3Front. Club 000 002 0 — 2 4 7 Doubles: Long, Kodman (SA) Strikeouts by: Kodman-7, Long-0 (SA); Cottom-3, Basciano-3 (FC) Base on balls by: Kodman-5, Long-0 (SA); Cottom-2, Basciano-1 (FC) Winning pitcher: Landon Kodman Losing pitcher: Ayden Cottom
Bardine’s 003 104 4 — 12 9 3Derry Ukes 100 002 0 — 3 6 2 Doubles: Bush (B) Strikeouts by: Samide-7, Rumon-1 (B); Martin-5, Monios-0, Sacco-1 (DU) Base on balls by: Samide-2, Rumon-1 (B); Martin-5, Monios-6, Sacco-0 (DU) Winning pitcher: Tyler Samide Losing pitcher: Tyler Martin
F.O. Eagles 002 032 1 — 8 10 3Nakles 100 001 0 — 2 6 4 Doubles: Zilli, Goughneour (F.O.E.); Gaskey (N) Home Run: Bradish (F.O.E.) Strikeouts by: Papuga-8, Bradish-1 (F.O.E.); Tortorella-7, Gaskey-4 (N) Base on balls by: Papuga-1, Bradish-0 (F.O.E.); Tortorella-1, Gaskey-1 (N) Winning pitcher: Nate Papuga Losing pitcher: Mike Tortorella
Coprstwn 000 012 133 — 10 14 2VFW 010 003 030 — 7 7 4 Doubles: Sanders (CV), Hrubes, Mignogna (V) Strikeouts by: Angus-3, Teslevich-1, Thomas-1, Gray-2, Garia-1 (CV); Cararini-7, Lazarchik-1 (V) Base on balls by: Angus-0, Teslevich-1, Thomas-1, Gray-2, Garia-0 (CV); Cararini-4, Lazarchik-1 (V) Winning pitcher: Brady Angus Losing pitcher: Jeremy Lazarchik
F.O. Eagles 204 030 01 — 10 8 3St. Anthony 013 500 00 — 9 14 9 Doubles: Moreland-2, Amatucci (F.O.E.), Long, Silk (SA) Triple: Mitchell (SA) Home Run: Bradish (F.O.E.) Strikeouts by: Frank-2, Moreland-7, Bradish-2 (F.O.E.); Newsome-1, Long-5 (SA) Base on balls by: Frank-2, Moreland-1, Bradish-0 (F.O.E.); Newsome-5, Long-1 (SA) Winning pitcher: Logan Bradish Losing pitcher: Cason Long
Cooperstwn 104 600 0 — 11 10 3Front. Club 040 (16)10 0 — 21 16 6 Doubles: Petrunak, Barnhart (FC) Strikeouts by: Naggy-0, Michaels-0 (FC); Teslevich-0, Sanders-0, Fligger-0 (CV) Base on balls by: Naggy-0, Michaels-0 (FC); Teslevich-0, Sanders-0, Fligger-0 (CV) Winning pitcher: Michael Naggy Losing pitcher: Owen Teslevich
