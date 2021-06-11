F.O. Eagles did enough in the middle innings to get past Frontier Club for a 7-4 victory during a Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League game.
Both teams were tied, 3-3, through two innings, but F.O. Eagles (14-1) scored the next four runs — two in the third and one in the fourth and sixth innings — to eventually pick up the three-run win.
Dom Zilli guided the F.O.E. attack with three singles and a run, while Louie Amatucci singled twice and scored three times. Devon Frank added two singles and a pair of runs, while Will Morford singled and crossed. Logan Bradish also doubled and scored for F.O. Eagles, which produced seven runs on 10 hits.
Amatucci was the winning pitcher with nine strikeouts and two walks.
Cooper Basciano led Frontier Club (8-8) with two singles, while Trent Barnhart doubled and scored. Austin Kuhns also singled and scored for Frontier Club, which scored four runs on six hits.
Luke Nipar-Smith suffered the loss with five strikeouts and two walks.
———
Front. Club F.O. Eagles ab r h ab r h
Bauer 3 0 1 Amatucci 3 3 2 Barnhrt 2 1 1 Morford 2 1 1 Nipr-Smth 2 1 0 Frank 4 2 2 Michaels 3 0 1 Bradish 3 0 1 Basciano 4 0 2 Zilli 3 1 3 Cottom 3 0 0 Legg 3 0 0 Naggy 3 0 0 Goughnr 2 0 1 Waleski 0 0 0 Hoke 0 0 0 Kuhns 3 1 1 Detling 2 0 0 Camrote 2 0 0 J Papuga 3 0 0 Fulton 3 0 1 N Papuga 2 0 0 Frye 1 0 0
Totals 28 4 6 Totals 28 7 10Front. Club 210 000 1 — 4 6 5F.O. Eagles 302 101 x — 7 10 4 Doubles: Barnhart (FC); Bradish (F.O.E.) Strikeouts by: Amatucci-9, Frank-0, Morford-0, Legg-2 (F.O.E.); Nipar-Smith-5, Michaels-5 (FC) Base on balls by: Amatucci-2, Frank-4, Morford-2, Legg-0 (F.O.E.); Nipar-Smith-2, Michaels-2 (FC) Winning pitcher: Louie Amatucci Losing pitcher: Luke Nipar-Smith
