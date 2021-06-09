F.O. Eagles struck late for an 8-6 victory against Bardine’s during a Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League game played at Rosa-Oglietti Park.
A game was also played on Tuesday between VFW and Nakles. That game was tied, 0-0, and called because of inclement weather around 8 p.m. after several innings and then postponed because of rain.
F.O. Eagles (13-1) and Bardine’s (8-6) were tied, 3-3, through one inning and 6-6 after four complete. F.O. Eagles scored twice in the bottom of the sixth for the eventual two-run win.
Nate Papuga paced F.O.E. with three singles and a run, while Will Morford doubled twice and scored. Logan Bradish tripled and scored, while Devon Frank doubled and crossed twice. Lou Amatucci had a hit and two runs and Ethan Goughenour singled and scored for F.O. Eagles, which put up eight runs on 10 hits.
Colin Bush guided Bardine’s offensively with two doubles and a run, while Ahmad Ward and Jackson McMullen both singled and scored. Ethan Frye also crossed twice for Bardine’s, which produced six runs on seven hits.
Bradish was the winning pitcher with five strikeouts and a walk. Ward suffered the loss, fanning two and issuing one walk.
———
Bardine’s F.O. Eagles ab r h ab r h
Frye 3 2 0 Amatucci 3 2 1 Baughmn 3 0 1 Morford 4 1 2 Bush 2 1 2 Frank 3 2 1 Ward 4 1 1 Bradish 3 1 1 Burket 4 0 1 Zilli 3 0 0 Razza 0 0 0 Goughenr 3 1 1 Samide 3 0 0 Legg 3 0 1 McNichol 3 0 1 Hoke 1 0 0 McMullen 3 1 1 Dettling 2 0 0 Bulebosh 3 0 0 Chamberln 2 0 0 Hantz 2 1 0 N Papuga 3 1 3 Weideburg 0 0 0 J Papuga 1 0 0 Fry 0 0 0 Achammer 0 0 0
Totals 30 6 7 Totals 31 8 10Bardine’s 300 300 0 — 6 7 3F.O. Eagles 303 002 x — 8 10 2 Doubles: Bush-2 (B); Morford-2, Frank (F.O.E.) Triples: Bradish (F.O.E.) Strikeouts by: Bradish-5, Papuga-5 (F.O.E.); Ward-2, Frye-5 (B) Base on balls by: Bradish-1, Papuga-4 (F.O.E.); Ward-1, Frye-1 (B) Winning pitcher: Logan Bradish Losing pitcher: Ahmad Ward
